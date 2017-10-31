[Guest Report] Eximbank lends hand to the underprivileged

Employees from the Export-Import Bank of Korea volunteer with picking apples at a village in Hongcheon, Gangwon. [EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF KOREA]

The Export-Import Bank of Korea is participating in annual social contribution activities to fulfill its corporate social responsibility as a national financial institution.Since 2012, the bank has been engaging in social contribution activities under the name “Hope Seed.” Hope Seed includes three parts: support for underprivileged Korean populations to help them become self-sufficient, assistance for people newly entering Korean society, including multicultural families and North Korean defectors; and global contribution projects.The bank is supporting underprivileged populations like low-income households, single-parent families and disabled people on a long-term basis. For multicultural families, the bank is donating to support centers around the country, running diverse campaigns for them and backing businesses that educate children in multicultural households. For North Korean defectors, the bank is sponsoring their education and supporting alternative schools for defectors.As a part of its global efforts, the Export-Import Bank of Korea is working closely with a village in Cambodia, enhancing its living environment by constructing facilities like wells, toilets and health clinics. It has also sponsored the building of a middle school in the village.In Bangladesh, the Export-Import Bank of Korea and Economic Development Cooperation Fund signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh to annually provide three university students with internship opportunities in the Export-Import Bank of Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund.The Export-Import Bank of Korea was founded in 1976 “to facilitate the development of Korea’s economy and enhance economic cooperation with foreign countries through the provision of financial support for export and import transactions, overseas investment projects and the development of overseas natural resources.”With its mission of promoting Korea’s economic growth and facilitating its development, the Export-Import Bank of Korea is developing the country’s strategic industries, eliminating imbalances among domestic industries, paving the way to Korean unification and growing together with developing countries through economic cooperation. In addition, the bank is pursuing the convergence of these four roles to create a fifth role of “total solution provider.”