Song couple officially ties the knot

Actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo held a private wedding ceremony on Tuesday at The Shilla Seoul in central Seoul. The two met while working on the 2016 hit drama, “Descendants of the Sun,” and announced their plans to get married on July 5, after months of denying dating rumors.Approximately 300 close friends and family members attended at the ceremony including Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi (middle), actor Kim Ji-won and the comedians from SBS variety show “Running Man.” Also in attendance were actors Park Bo-gum, Cha Tae-hyun, Yoo Ah-in and Park Hyung-sik.Yoo read a congratulatory letter for the couple during the ceremony while Park Bo-gum played the piano for the couple.Approximately 400 fans and members of the media were waiting outside of the hotel to congratulate the couple, but as the ceremony was meant to be private, the newlyweds chose not to hold a press event or greet well-wishers.Some Chinese media outlets streamed the wedding live from some of the hotel’s rooms as the venue where the wedding was held is visible from inside of the hotel. Representatives from the hotel told local media that all the rooms with a city view had been fully booked.By Hong You-kyoung