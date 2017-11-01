Seoul gov’t offers tourists Discover Seoul Pass

Seoul city government is providing a pass for tourists in Seoul and Pyeongchang, usable from today through the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. 5,000 of them will be sold online, at Incheon International Airport and at 20 other locations in Seoul.“With the ‘Discover Seoul Pass with Pyeongchang,’ you can enter 21 tourist sites in Seoul for free and buy tickets and duty-free items at discounted rates,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Government in its press release on Tuesday. “The pass is only for foreigners and it can also be used as transportation passes on buses and subways.”From today, the 5,000 limited edition passes will be available for purchase online at discoverseoulpass.com and at CU convenience stores at Incheon International Airport and some 20 other locations, including Myeongdong Tourist Information Center in central Seoul.The 24-hour pass costs 39,900 won ($35.6) and the 48-hour pass is 55,000 won. The city government said it is looking into developing week-long passes as well, if there is demand.Pass holders will be able to book rooms at discounted prices at about 10 resorts in Gangwon, including Alpensia Resort, High1 Resort and Phoenix Pyeongchang resort, and can enjoy 60 discount deals in Gangwon, including at the Jeongseon Rail Bike. The passes can be used until March 31.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]