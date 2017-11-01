2017.11.1 Ticket

Renowned jazz drummer and composer of the “Birdman” score, Antonio Sanchez, left, and his band Migration, will perform for Korean fans at the LG Arts Center in southern Seoul. Although Sanchez has visited Seoul several times, this will be his first local show with his band. [ANDREAS BOCCALINI]

MUSICSimsan Art Hall, Simsan Cultural CenterNov. 18: The Ditto chamber music ensemble will be performing at a concert under the theme, “England vs. Italy.” The show will feature the very best musical pieces by composers from England and Italy. The program will include “Fingal’s Cave, Op. 26” and “Symphony No. 4 in A major, Op. 90 ‘Italian’” by Mendelssohn, and “Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major” by Haydn.The performance starts at 5 p.m.The ticket price is 20,000 won ($17.86) for all seats.Dongjak Station, line No. 4, exit 1Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 21: The 21st century’s best bel canto soprano Diana Damrau is making her first visit to Korea, making dreams come true for her many domestic classic fans. She has been called one of the three best sopranos of the world, alongside Angela Gheorghiu and Anna Netrebko.The diva has captured the heart of many with her passionate emotions and vocals, playing the heroine in many famous operas such as “Covent Garden,” “La Scala Theater” and “Metropolitan.” In 2014, she won the best female singer prize at the International Opera Awards.She will be performing with her husband, also known to many as the world’s best bass-baritone, Nicolas Teste, which will surely delight local opera fans.The concert starts at 8 p.m.The ticket prices range from 70,000 won to 270,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic, founded in 1882, is performing in Korea for the sixth time. The two concerts will be the orchestra’s final performance with Simon Rattle as artistic director.The performances were originally supposed to feature an appearance by pianist Lang Lang, but due to an injury to his left arm, he has withdrawn from appearing. He has been replaced by star pianist Cho Seong-jin, who will also accompany the orchestra for its Berlin, Frankfurt and Hong Kong concerts.Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is known as one of the most revolutionary conductors in modern classical music, and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds have created fresh and exciting work.The orchestra remains one of the most powerful in the world and boasts legendary figures like Wilhelm Furtwangler and Herbert von Karajan among its former conductors.The performance starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Monday.Ticket prices range from 70,000 to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5LG Arts CenterNov. 25: The drummer and composer of the “Birdman” score, Antonio Sanchez is known as one of the best jazz drummers in the world. With his band Migration, Sanchez will perform some of the biggest songs in jazz for Korean fans. Although he has visited Korea several times, this will be the first he takes the stage with his band.Sanchez and the band will perform a set of music mostly off of his latest album “The Meridian Suite” which was released on 2015. Sanchez’s diverse drumming techniques will entertain the eyes and ears of the viewers. He himself admitted that the album was his most daring project in his solo career, having made this album after working on the film “Birdman.”The performance begins at 7 p.m.The ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 80,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallNov. 28: Listen to Bach’s symphonies and fugues played as if the 18th-century German composer were performing the pieces himself.The famed pianist will be performing together with his wife, Ljupka Hadji Georgieva, as the Piano Duo Koroliov.Evgeni Koroliov is globally regarded for his mastery of classical music, having won awards at international competitions such as the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 90,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 25: There are times when you reminisce about your past, trying to remember your fading memories. Singer Yoon Jong-shin often touches on these moments, and listeners find comfort in the words and melodies from his songs.The artist has been on a concert tour since Oct. 28, with stops in Ulsan, Incheon, Suwon, Busan, Gyeongsan and Seongnam. Seoul will be one of the last cities that he will perform in on this tour.The Seoul concert will start at 7 p.m.The ticket prices range from 88,000 won to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2 or 3THEATERHongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mix of rock music and monologue, this stylish eight-time Tony-nominated musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. It has been staged about 2,000 times since its Korean premiere in 2005.The story revolves around a boy named Hansel living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female. Hansel eventually decides to adopt the name Hedwig and undergoes a sex change operation, but it fails. He flies to Kansas only to find that he has been dumped.Undeterred, Hedwig starts wearing wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The show starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 55,000 to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3LG Arts CenterTo Nov. 5: Actor Oh Ji-ho and ballerina Kim Joo-won are gearing up to take the stage for “L’ appartement,” a first for both of them.Oh, known for his roles on television, will play protagonist Max, who traces the past of his former lover Lisa on the day he goes out to buy an engagement ring for his current girlfriend. Ballerina Kim, who was a former member of the Korea National Ballet, will play the role of Lisa.Well-known theater director Ko Sun-woong, who lead the play “The Orphan of Zhao” earlier this year with success, is at the helm of “L’ appartement.”The performance will start at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Saturdays, and 3 p.m. for Sundays.The ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 70,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterNov. 9-12: The renowned Mariinsky Ballet and its orchestra will be coming to Seoul next month to present Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake.” The upcoming performance will feature legendary ballerina Viktoria Tereshkina. Her partner will be Mariinsky Ballet’s first Asian ballerino, Kim Ki-min. Kim became the first ever Korean ballerino to win for the “Benois de la Danse 2016,” one of the most prestigious ballet competitions held annually. The other ballet pair consists of Irina Sapozhnikova and Sergey Umanetc.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. for Nov. 9 and 10 and 5 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Nov. 11 and 12.The ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 280,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5LG Arts CenterNov. 9-12: George Bizet’s masterpiece opera “Carmen” has been recreated as a modern ballet by Sweden choreographer Johan Inger and Spain ballet company “Compania Nacional de Danza.” The dramatic love story features powerful emotions such as desire, love and freedom in a modern and sophisticated way.The performance received high praise from critics and the audience at its first performance in Madrid, Spain, and Inger took home the prestigious “Benois de la Dance” in 2016 for his choreography.The performance will start at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. for Saturdays and 3 p.m. for Sundays.The ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 120,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterNov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, “Onegin” is back in Seoul for the first time since 2013.The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in 20th-century European ballet.A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is an excellent example of a drama ballet. The compact storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5D-Cube Arts CenterNov. 28-May. 7: “Billy Elliot” is back.The story takes place in the 80’s, during a coal miners’ strike in Northern England. Billy happens to stumble across ballet during one of his boxing classes, and his life is changed forever as he discovers his love and talent for ballet. It’s a heartwarming and humorous story in which a young boy and his family fulfill their dreams through beautiful music and exquisite choreography.Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.The performance starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday while 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the weekends.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 or 5Daemyung Culture Factory, Vivaldi Park HallDec. 15- Feb. 11: The original play “L’Etudiante Et M.Henri,” written by a stage writer Ivan Calberac was a fan favorite that was eventually adapted into film. Mr. Henri, a grouchy old man living by himself, lets a student named Constance live in his apartment for free under one condition: she must do everything in her power to ruin his son's marriage.However, their relationship evolves into something more than just a landlord and tenant as they put their heads together to ruin the marriage, influencing each other's lives and becoming very close.Mr. Henri will be played by veteran actors Lee Soon-jae and Shin Goo. Constance will be played by actresses Park So-dam and Kim Seul-gi.The performance will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for Sundays.The ticket prices range from 40,000 won to 60,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 1