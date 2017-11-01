General confusion (kor)

When People’s Party lawmaker Jang Byung-wan was the minister of planning and budget during the Roh Moo-hyun administration, he visited the Marine Corps headquarters. When he arrived, the general’s march was played four times. It is a privilege offered to the president, ministers and eight four-star generals in the entire armed forces.
Jang, a former marine officer, said he was very moved. The Marine Corps was established in 1949, but the commander is a lieutenant general, for whom the general’s march is not played four times. Jang joked, “I made the long-cherished wish of the Marine Corps come true.”
It may sound trivial, but the military is all about ranks and protocol. Servicemen have little privacy and spend 24 hours a day together, so they are very sensitive about ranks.
The biggest difference happens when one is promoted to the rank of four-star general. From the sword to guns, they say the general gets 100 new things. Generals also get different treatment for their rank. The general’s march is played as many times as the number of stars, once for a brigadier general, twice for a major general, three times for a lieutenant general. The gun salute for a brigadier general is 13, and a major general gets a 15-gun salute. A lieutenant general and a general receive 17-gun and 19-gun salutes.
They are also given different cars, Grandeur-level, Chairman-level and Equus-level vehicles. In the past, commanders of powerful units such as the military police or the Defense Security Command used the cars assigned for work use for personal purposes and showed off their influence.
But the protocol is problematic, as excessive formality causes confusion. The generals get the same treatment as the Minister of Defense, so it became awkward for the Vice Minister of Defense. In case of the minister’s absence, the vice minister leads the armed forces and commands the generals who get higher treatment than the vice minister. This was caused by former president Chun Doo Hwan, who seized power in a military coup and changed the related rules to please the military.
A bigger issue is the excessive number of generals. There are 314 generals in the armed forces. Despite the overall decrease of soldiers in our military, the number of generals remains almost intact. In terms of the general-to-soldier ratio, we have a smaller number of generals than in the United States. But the United States is currently involved in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq. We need to make efforts to correct the unreasonable practices while keeping the morale of the troops high. Only then, the starred generals of the military will be the true symbols of honor and pride.
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
RAH HYUN-CHEOL
국민의당 장병완 의원이 노무현 정부 시절 기획예산처 장관일 때 해병대 사령부를 찾았다. 그가 등장하자 "빰빠라빰빠 빰빠바밤~"하는 장군 행진곡이 잇따라 네 번 울려퍼졌다. 대통령과 장관, 전군에 8명 뿐인 대장 만이 누릴 수 있는 특권이었다. 해병 장교 출신인 그는 속으로 감격의 눈물을 흘렸다고 한다. 해병대는 1949년 창설된 유서 깊은 군대지만 사령관이 중장이어서 장군 행진곡을 네 번 연속 울릴 수 없었기 때문이다. "그런 해병대의 한을 내가 풀었다"고 장 의원은 농담처럼 말한다.
어찌 보면 사소한 일이지만 군대가 그렇다. 계급에 살고 의전에 죽는다고 해도 좋을 정도다. 사생활이 없다시피 하고 하루 24시간을 내내 같이 생활하니 더욱 민감하다. 가장 큰 차이가 생기는 건 장군 진급 때다. 삼정도와 권총부터 시작해 100가지가 바뀐다는 말이 있을 정도다. 장군도 계급에 따라 차이가 있다. 장군 행진곡은 별 숫자 만큼 울린다. 준장은 한 번, 소장은 두 번, 중장은 세 번 식이다. 예포도 13발부터 시작해 15발, 17발, 19발로 차이를 둔다. 승용차도 2000cc 소나타급에서 그랜저급, 체어멘급, 에쿠스급으로 계급에 따라 업그레이드 된다. 이 때문에 과거엔 헌병대나 기무사 같은 이른바 '끗발 있는' 부대장들이 백차 등 업무용으로 지급된 대형차를 개인 관용차로 사용하며 위세를 과시하기도 했다.
그런데 이 의전이 문제가 되고 있다. 그 과도함에서 오는 혼선 때문이다. 대장이 국방부 장관과 동등한 의전을 받으니 국방부 차관이 애매해진다. 장관 유고 등 유사시 군대를 지휘해야 하는데 평소 자기보다 높은 예우를 받는 대장을 지휘해야 하는 모순이 생긴다. 군사쿠데타로 정권을 잡은 전두환 전 대통령이 군의 환심을 사려 관련 규정을 바꿔놓은 데서 생긴 혼선이다. 더 큰 문제는 과도한 장성 숫자다. 62만 대군에 314명이나 된다. 상시 전투 상태인 미군의 장성 숫자(309명)보다 많다. 병력 대비로는 미군보다 적다지만 미군은 지금도 아프가니스탄과 이라크에서 싸우고 있는 상시 전투 상태인 군대다. 군대의 사기를 유지하되 비합리적인 부분을 바로 잡는 노력이 필요해 보인다. 그래야 군대의 꽃인 별이 진정한 명예와 긍지의 상징이 될 수 있을 것이다.
나현철 논설위원