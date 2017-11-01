A fall from grace (kor)
홍준표·서청원 차라리 동반 후퇴하면 어떤가
A bigger political problem than the overbearing ways of the Moon Jae-in administration is the dysfunctional main opposition. Politics are bound to stumble if it does not fly using both of its wings. But the right appears to be hopeless. Opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Chairman Hong Joon-pyo and Suh Chung-won, who is the leader of the surviving faction loyal to former President Park Geun-hye, are waging a suicidal duel.
Vengefully resisting the party’s decision to kick him and Choi Kyung-hwan out to wipe out the remnants of the ex-president, Suh claimed that Hong had asked for his help in cooking up a false testimony at the Supreme Court trial of his own bribery case. The witness against Hong was formerly Hong’s campaign manager and also a long-time confidant of Suh. Suh claimed he has taped phone conversations with Hong to prove his accusation.
Hong is the leader of the main opposition, and the Suh the conservative party’s longest-serving veteran lawmaker. The two used to be like brothers, but now are out to take down one another. Hong claimed that he only told Suh to restrain the witness from connecting him to the bribery. Suh insists that there is more to the story as well as evidence. If what Suh claims is true, the case against Hong would add other criminal charges, such as trying to meddle in the investigation and disgracing the court. Even Hong’s request to “restrain” him could cause problems.
Suh must release the taped conversation — if he really has it — and share the full account of the story. He also could face legal accountability if he is merely trying to buy time and prevent his removal from the party.
Both have been acting childishly. Their violent exchange of accusations has no decency or shame. Suh should have made an exit a long time ago for aiding a corrupt and incompetent president. The LKP is shunned by the public not just because it has failed in unifying the conservative camp, but because it does not seem to grow up and out of its old ways. Voters want to stop seeing Hong and Suh. It is no wonder they do not care if the party boycotts the ongoing regular session of the legislature’s audit on the government or not. In this way, there is no hope for the party or the conservatives in local elections next year.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 31, Page 30
'녹취록 있나' 막장 드라마 점입가경
국감복귀·대여투쟁 국민관심 못끌어
보수통합 앞서 리더십·인성 회복부터
한국 정치의 진짜 문제는 문재인 정권의 폭주보다 존재감 없는 제1야당일지 모른다. 새는 좌우 양 날개로 나는데 오른쪽 날개의 상처가 크면 아무리 왼쪽 날개가 팔팔해도 추락할 수밖에 없다. 자유한국당의 막장 드라마가 점입가경이다. 작고한 성완종씨로부터 1억원을 받은 혐의에 대해 대법원 최종 판결(1심 유죄, 2심 무죄)을 기다리고 있는 홍준표 대표가 검찰 수사 때 핵심 증인의 진술 내용을 번복해 달라는 취지로 서청원 의원에게 협조를 요청했는지가 막장극의 주제다. 핵심 증인은 한때 홍 대표의 선거참모였고 서 의원의 오랜 측근이다. 홍 대표가 최근 박근혜 전 대통령을 출당시키고 서청원·최경환 두 친박 의원을 당에서 쫓아내려 하자 당사자인 서 의원이 관련 내용을 폭로하고 진실공방을 일으킨 것이다. 서청원 의원은 홍 대표의 전화 녹취록도 암시했다.
한 사람은 당의 최고위직이고 또 다른 사람은 당내 최다선인 8선 원로다. 집권당 시절엔 형님·아우 하면서 단물을 빨아먹던 두 사람이 야당으로 몰락해 누군가 죽어야 할 상황이 닥치자 야수처럼 태도를 돌변했다. 홍 대표는 “2015년 4월 서 의원에게 전화해 ‘(핵심 증인이) 왜 나를 엮어 들어가느냐. 자제시켜라’고 얘기한 게 전부”라고 해명하고 서 의원은 “진실의 증거가 있다”고 맞섰다. 만일 사법과정에서 핵심 증인의 진술번복 종용이 있었다면 수사 방해, 재판부 모욕죄에 해당하는 것으로 앞으로 있을 대법원 판결에 직접적인 영향을 미칠 중대 사안이다. 홍 대표는 단지 ‘자제시켜라’고 했다지만 과연 이 발언은 문제가 없는지도 의문이다.
무엇보다 서 의원은 한시바삐 녹취록의 존재 여부를 밝히고 그 내용까지 소상하게 공개해야 한다. 그게 정치인 이전에 말에 책임을 지는 성인(成人)의 자세다. 만일 자신의 출당을 모면하려고 시간을 벌기 위해 조작한 한낱 공갈에 불과하다면 서 의원은 법적 책임을 면하기 어려울 것이다.
정치적으로 홍·서 두 사람의 행태는 더욱 절망적이다. 그들의 표정과 언행에서 인간적 수치심은 찾아볼 수 없다. 홍 대표는 공개 발언에서 “깜냥도 안 되면서 정치를 더럽게 배워 수 낮은 협박을 한다”는 시정잡배식 표현을 예사로 한다. 박근혜 탄핵과 함께 정치 무대에서 진작 물러났어야 할 서 의원이 아직 친박의 맏형이라는 소리를 들으며 알박기하듯 제1야당의 창조적 파괴를 방해하고 있는 것도 꼴불견이다.
자유한국당은 바른정당과 보수통합을 못해서가 아니라 당 지도자들의 막가파식 인성(人性)·리더십이 근본적 문제라는 점을 알아야 한다. 보수 유권자층에서 홍준표 대표나 서청원 의원 모두 2선으로 후퇴하라는 말이 나오는 현실을 직시하라. 야당의 지도자들이 세상의 존중을 못 받고 투명인간 취급을 받으니 그 당이 선명한 대여 투쟁을 한답시고 국정감사를 박차고 뛰쳐나가든 나흘 만에 다시 복귀하든 국민의 관심을 못 끄는 것이다. 이런 상태로 보수통합 논의를 하는 건 의미가 없다. 내년 6월 지방선거 승리는 현재로선 헛된 꿈이다.