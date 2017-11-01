Caving in to Beijing (kor)

Diplomatic tension between South Korea and China over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield seems to be subsiding after both governments announced Tuesday that they had agreed to restore cooperation in all fields. The announcement signals that 16 months of discord over Thaad will end soon.
After 10 days, President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, to take a step toward a better relationship between the two countries.
The easing of friction over Thaad is obviously good news because our companies can avoid China’s relentless retaliation and return to their normal business. Expectations of better bilateral cooperation in dealing with the North Korean nuclear threat are a bonus.
Nevertheless, we can hardly applaud the announcement unconditionally, particularly when we take into account what our government promised Beijing in return for better relations.
Diplomacy is basically about give and take. Beijing did not express any apologies for its retaliation against our companies or vow to refrain from doing it again despite massive losses they suffered.
A bigger problem is Seoul’s overly generous promises to Beijing — on paper, mind you — on such sensitive issues as national security.
The government made four hefty promises to China: Thaad is not aimed at China; no additional Thaad equipment will be deployed; South Korea will not join a U.S.-led missile defense system; and tripartite security cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo will not develop into a military alliance. Except for the first promise — that Thaad is aimed at countering North Korean nuclear missiles — all the rest are controversial.
There could be a need for more Thaad batteries depending on the North’s nuclear sophistication, and South Korea could want to join the U.S. missile defense system. We wonder why our government made such grand promises on such tricky issues even when Moon pledged to develop trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan during a visit to Washington in June and at the G-20 Summit in Germany the following month.
The friction over Thaad should be addressed, but the government must not hold our national security hostage. Despite a need to put our relations with China back on track, the government needs to make promises as opaquely as possible.
It could learn a lesson from Beijing, which always answers ambiguously when asked about its relations with Pyongyang.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 1, Page 30
사드 마찰 풀고 관계 회복 합의한 건 희소식이나
사드 보복 재발 방지나 사과는 일언반구 못 듣고
민감사항 중국에 약속한 건 안보 주권 훼손 우려
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치를 둘러싼 한·중 갈등이 봉합 단계로 들어섰다. 양국 외교부는 어제 공동으로 한·중이 모든 분야의 교류 협력을 조속히 정상적인 발전 궤도로 회복시키기로 합의했다고 발표했다. 1년4개월 동안 양국 관계에 깊은 상처를 안겼던 사드 마찰이 봉합 수순에 접어든 것이다. 열흘 후엔 문재인 대통령과 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석이 아시아·태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의가 열리는 베트남에서 정상회담을 하고 양국 관계 정상화를 위해 진일보한 발걸음을 내디딜 전망이다.
사드 갈등 봉합은 희소식이다. 다행스럽고 또 반갑다는 마음이 앞선다. 중국의 무차별 사드 보복 탓에 엄청난 곤욕을 치러야 했던 우리 기업들이 이제 허리를 펴게 됐다. 북핵 문제와 관련해 중국의 보다 건설적 협력을 기대할 수 있게 된 것도 성과다. 그러나 한편으론 마음이 편치만은 않다. 양국의 합의 결과를 들여다보면 그저 박수나 치며 좋아만 할 일은 아니란 생각에서다. 외교란 주고받는 것인데 우리의 손실이 적지 않다.
우선 우리 경제에 심대한 타격을 가했던 중국의 사드 보복에 대해 재발 방지나 유감을 표하는 일언반구도 듣지 못했다. 더 심각한 건 우리의 안보주권이 훼손됐다는 말이 나올 정도로 민감한 안보사안들에 대해 너무 많은 걸 중국에 약속한 것이다. 그것도 구두 형식이 아닌 문서로 말이다. 크게 네 가지다. 사드는 중국을 겨냥한 게 아니다, 사드 추가 배치는 없다, (미국 주도의) 미사일방어(MD) 체계에 불참한다, 한·미·일 안보협력이 군사동맹으로 발전하지 않는다 등이 그것이다. 사드는 북핵 대비용이지 중국을 타깃으로 한 게 아니란 첫 번째 내용을 제외하고는 모두 문제의 소지가 있는 사안이다.
북핵 고도화에 따라 사드 포대가 더 필요할 수도 있고, MD 체계 가입 여부나 한·미·일 안보협력의 발전 방향 등은 한반도 정세에 따라 언제든 변할 수 있는 가변적 성질을 갖는데 이런 중요 안보사항에 대해 앞으로 그럴 일이 없다고 중국에 덜컥 약속하는 게 옳으냐는 것이다. 특히 문 대통령이 지난 6월 미국 방문과 7월 독일의 주요 20개국(G20) 정상회의 참가 때 ‘한·미·일 안보협력 발전’을 약속한 바 있어 앞뒤가 맞지 않는 측면이 있다. 중국에 제2, 제3의 사드 보복 빌미를 줄 수 있다는 지적이 나오는 배경이다.
사드 갈등 해소는 시급한 일이다. 중국은 물론 우리 모두가 염원하는 바다. 그러나 우리의 안보주권이 담보가 돼선 안 될 것이다. 우리 기업들이 중국의 거친 사드 보복에도 불구하고 그동안 우리 정부에 이렇다 할 요구 없이 꿋꿋이 버텨 왔던 건 안보가 그 무엇과도 바꿀 수 없는 중대 사안임을 인식한 결과가 아니었나. 사드 마찰 완전 해소를 위한 정부의 노력은 계속돼야 한다. 그러나 중국이 압박하는 안보와 관련된 약속들은 최대한 모호하게 처리할 필요가 있다. 중국이 북한과의 동맹 여부에 대해 취하고 있는 모호하기 이를 데 없는 태도를 참고해야 할 것이다.