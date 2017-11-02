BTS joins Unicef campaign against violence

K-pop group BTS has joined the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef)’s campaign to fight violence against children.The boy band and the Korean Committee For Unicef announced the launch of the “Love Myself” initiative Wednesday, a two-year fundraising scheme to support Unicef’s #ENDviolence program. #ENDviolence, launched in 2013, is a global initiative involving governments, the private sector and non-governmental organizations to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence and torture against children.“BTS and Big Hit Entertainment have partnered with the Korean Committee For Unicef to sponsor its #ENDviolence program,” BTS and its management agency said in a press conference at the Unicef Korea’s office in western Seoul.They promised financial contributions to the campaign. They also plan to receive donations from fans and the public. On the group’s release of a new album, “Love Yourself: Her,” last month, leader Rap Monster said that the band wanted to underscore the importance of self respect and convey the message that people cannot care for others before first learning to appreciate and love their inner selves.“Realizing there is love within myself. And seeing others and society at large through that love with warm vision. That is the meaning of the ‘Love Yourself’ series and the ‘Love Myself’ campaign,” the group said Wednesday.Yonhap