Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun goes independent

Seohyun of Girls’ Generation has decided to be independent and has chosen not to sign a contract with a new agency, according to Sports Chosun, a local media outlet, on Wednesday.Seohyun’s contract, along with two other members from Girls’ Generation, Tiffany and Soo-young, ended with S.M. Entertainment in October. The five other members of the girl group are still with the agency.Currently, Seohyun is starring on the MBC drama, “Bad Thief Good Thief.”By Hong You-kyoung