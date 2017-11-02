Officials indict ‘Molar Daddy’ for murder, molestation

Prosecutors indicted “Molar Daddy” Lee Young-hak for murder, molestation and corpse abandonment Wednesday, and announced their belief that he developed abnormal sexual tendencies as a result of his rare jaw disorder.The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors’ Office indicted Lee for several charges, including murder and violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Juveniles against Sexual Abuse. The minimum sentence for Lee’s crime is a life sentence or the death penalty.According to the prosecutors’ investigation report, Lee’s intelligence was found to be below average, though not low enough to affect his everyday life. But after analyzing his personality, prosecutors concluded that Lee was suffering from victim mentality due to his genetic disorder, gigantiform cementoma, which left him with just one molar tooth.Prosecutors added that Lee reacted with great anger to any criticism, and that “his tattoos, cars and sadistic sexual behavior all point to an obsession with masculinity.”Lee was also assessed as being paraphilic, or having abnormal sexual desires, when he scored high on most indexes including sadism, voyeurism and addiction to pornographic material in a KISD (Korean Inventory of Sexual Deviations) test. Various files found on Lee’s computer and phone led investigators to reach the same conclusion, including a video clip of Lee’s 32-year-old wife engaging in sexual activities with another man on one of Lee’s electronic devices.The report went on to say that following his wife’s suicide, Lee actively sought a replacement who could satisfy his sexual desires, and settled on the friend of his 14-year-old daughter. “He lured the victim, whom he thought shared similar facial features with his wife, and sadistically molested her using various sex toys,” said a prosecution source.When prosecutors indicted Lee, they added the violation of the Narcotics Control Act as a new charge against him, saying that when he asked his daughter to give her friend a drink with sleeping pills dissolved in it, it was an abuse of psychotropic drugs.Lee’s daughter, who was detained Monday on charges of luring a minor and abandoning a corpse, is now being investigated by police.BY HA JUN-HO [kim.eunjin1@joongang.co.kr]