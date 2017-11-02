Renault Samsung appoints Dominique Signora as CEO

Renault Samsung Motors announced on Wednesday that Dominique Signora has officially taken office as the new chief executive of the automobile company.Signora joined Renault Group in 1991 and worked mainly in finance. He served as the CEO of RCI Korea from 2006 to 2010. Before being appointed as the new CEO of Renault Samsung, he worked as the vice president of RCI Bank and Services.Signora replaces Park Dong-hoon, the first Korean to lead the carmaker, who stepped down from the post in late October.Signora takes the helm of the auto company as its sales have experienced a steep fall recently. Currently the fifth-ranked automaker by sales in the Korean market, Renault Samsung’s domestic sales fell by 46 percent year on year for the month of October. Its total sales fell by 29 percent compared to a year before.By Choi Hyung-jo