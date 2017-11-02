Lessons from Japan (kor)

Monozukuri is the Japanese craft of striving to make the best products. For decades, the Korean manufacturing sector envied the Japanese idea. The concept was considered the force that allowed Japan to produce high-quality products.
Japanese carmaker Subaru’s Yasuyuki Yoshinaga mentioned the term on October 27. “I am so ashamed that my company has become a cause for tarnishing Japanese monozukuri.” For over 30 years, unqualified employees checked the completed cars, and the company was considering recalling 350,000 cars.
Nissan decided to recall 1.2 million cars for the same reason. Kobe Steel, the third-largest steel manufacturer in Japan, is found to have manipulated the quality data for steel and aluminum, and the U.S. Department of Justice requested documents related to fake data. The scandal is becoming an international issue as its customers include U.S. companies such as GM, Ford and Boeing.
Airbag manufacturer Takata went out of business after concealing defective airbags that led to accidents. The New York Times ran a cover story on falling trust in Japanese manufacturers. Here we need to look at the situation calmly.
First, inspecting completed cars is a regulation only applied to domestic cars in Japan. The Japanese government requires “qualified” employees to conduct a final check, but the specific qualifications were left to the carmakers to decide. Yoshio Tsukuda, head of the Tsukuda Mobility Research Institute, said that companies are likely to consider the process a formality as domestic sales in Japan are decreasing. The regulation that is not required in other countries — and is not thoroughly monitored — has caused the problem.
Second, I cannot say that Korean corporate culture is so different from that in Japan. According to Governance for Owners, a corporate watchdog organization in Japan, Japanese companies tend to obstruct monitoring and criticism by employees or external independent groups. Lawyer Noguo Kohara, who specializes in corporate issues, said that the culture of concealing quality manipulation for the profit of the organization is a routine practice. It sounds familiar.
Third, with the digital revolution, it is no longer possible to rely on people to produce quality. Korean companies rely on smart factories using big data and need to pursue digitalization further.
Nevertheless, Japan is trying to find the root of the problem that goes back decades. With the monozukuri spirit, the data from 30 years ago is dug up to identify the problems. Of course, it is painful that damage is already done.
The catastrophe Japan is experiencing provides a case study for Korean industries. We can learn from Japan’s mistakes.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 1, Page 30
*The author is a writing editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JI-YOUNG
‘모노즈쿠리(もの 造り·혼신의 힘을 쏟아 최고의 제품을 만든다)’. 수십 년간 한국 제조업이 부러워해 온 개념이다. 신흥국 제품보다 품질이 월등히 높은 일본 제품을 가능케 한 원동력으로 꼽혔다.
일본의 차 업체 스바루의 요시나가 야스유키 사장이 10월 27일 이 단어를 입에 올렸다. “저희 회사가 일본 모노즈쿠리의 불안 요소가 됐다는 것이 수치스럽습니다”고 고개를 숙이면서다. 30년 넘게 자격이 없는 직원에게 완성차 검사를 맡긴 것, 그래서 35만여 대 리콜을 검토한다는 사실을 털어놓는 자리였다.
이미 닛산도 같은 문제로 120만여 대를 리콜하기로 했다. 일본 3위 고베제강이 철강과 알루미늄 등의 품질 데이터를 조작한 사실이 드러나면서 미국 법무부가 자료를 요구하는 등 파문이 국제적으로 번지고 있다. GM·포드·보잉 등 미국 기업도 이 회사에서 납품받았기 때문이다. 에어백 업체 다카타는 불량 에어백을 은폐하다가 다수의 인명사고가 드러나자 지난 6월 파산했다. 뉴욕타임스(NYT)가 1면 머리기사로 일본 제조업의 신뢰 추락을 보도하는 등 구미 언론이 부산을 떨고 있지만, 우리는 이번 일을 좀 더 냉철하게 살펴볼 필요가 있다.
첫째, 문제가 된 완성차 점검은 일본 국내 차에만 적용되는 규제다. 일본 정부는 '자격'을 갖춘 직원이 마지막 단계에서 차를 점검해야 한다면서도 구체적 자격은 업체들에 맡겼다. 쓰쿠다 자동차연구소의 쓰쿠다 요시오 소장은 “일본 내수 판매가 점점 줄어드는 상황에서 업체들이 이 절차를 비용만 드는 요식 행위로 여겼을 수 있다”고 분석한다. 다른 나라엔 없는 불필요한, 그러면서도 제대로 감독되지 않는 규제가 문제의 단초를 제공한 셈이다.
둘째, 기업문화에 관한 한 한국은 일본과 다르다고 자신 있게 얘기할 수 없다. “직원들이나 외부 독립기관의 감시나 비판을 막는 경향이 있다(일본 기업감시단체 거버넌스 포 오너스)”, “조직의 이익을 위해 품질 조작을 은폐하는 문화가 곰팡이가 피는 것처럼 일상화된다(고하라 노부오 기업문제 전문 변호사)”. 많이 들어본 얘기 같지 않은가.
셋째, 제조업 디지털 혁명으로 사람의 가이젠(改善)에 의존하는 방식이 한계에 달했다고 니혼게이자이는 분석한다. 빅데이터 등을 활용한 스마트공장에 사활을 거는 한국 기업엔 더욱 디지털의 고삐를 죄어야 할 이유를 제공한다.
그럼에도 수십 년에 걸친 문제의 뿌리부터 찾아내는 모습은 일본의 저력을 보여주는 측면이 있다. 30여 년 전 자료까지 뒤져 잘못의 끝을 파는 모노즈쿠리다. 물론 소 잃고 외양간을 고쳤다는 점이 뼈아프긴 하다.
이웃이 맞닥뜨린 상황은 한국 산업계에 꼼꼼히 분석해야 할 좋은 재료를 던지고 있다. 경쟁자의 실수는 우리에게 ‘반면교사(反面敎師)’다.
최지영 라이팅 에디터