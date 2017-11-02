Dubious and irresponsible (kor)
의문 투성이 흥진호 나포사건, 그 진상부터 알고 싶다
Nov 02,2017
The capture of a South Korean crew and vessel by North Koreans for “illegal infiltration and fishing” on the northern side of the maritime border is full of mystery. All fishing boats registered with the authorities sail on an automated GPS and reporting system. Yet authorities claimed that they learned of their trespassing and capture from an announcement by Pyongyang’s news agency KCNA. They made a statement on the affair only after the crew and ship were released. Our Coast Guard, Navy, and even the defense minister insisted that they were unaware of the affair.
According to maritime authorities, all fishing boats are installed with a location tracing device. The location of all fishing boats can be seen on the fishing traffic and activity dashboards at port situation rooms belonging to the maritime association. The real-time whereabouts of the 391 boats, therefore, should be easily accessible. A fishing vessel is required to report to authorities every two hours after leaving the port. The captain of the ship would have reported on the sailing process to monitoring stations at Ulleung or Mookho ports on Oct. 20.
If a vessel misses its routine updates, the authority can make a call and check on the ship. If there is no answer, protocol demands that the Coast Guard or the Navy are notified. There must be a serious loophole in maritime security if no actions were made despite reporting from authorities. Maritime and security officials would have committed a serious error if they kept the capture a secret.
How the authorities were unaware of the seizure is incredible. The ship is said to have fled upon being chasing by North Korean guards. It would have been normal for it to put out an SOS to South Korean authorities. Apparently unaware that it was missing, the Coast Guard merely placed the ship on the list of vessels that failed to report its whereabouts. If North Korea did not release them, the crew may have never returned home. The Coast Guard and maritime ministry have been dubious and irresponsible. The government must thoroughly investigate the matter and release the findings.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 1, Page 30
북한에 나포됐다가 지난달 27일 송환된 ‘391흥진호’의 조치 과정과 발표 내용은 의문 투성이다. 심지어는 누군가 중간에서 통제하고 조작했다는 의심까지 든다. 현재 구축된 어선들에 대한 위치정보와 보고체계는 거의 자동화돼 있기 때문이다. 그런데도 당국은 자세한 설명 없이 거두절미하고 결과만 발표했다. 북한이 나포된 흥진호의 송환을 발표를 듣고서야 알았다고 했다. 해상 상황을 수시로 교환하는 해경과 해군은 물론 송영무 국방부 장관조차도 몰랐다는 말만 되풀이한다.
해수부와 해군에 따르면 어선에는 위치추적단말기가 장착돼 있다. 어선의 위치 정보가 수협 소속 어업정보통신국의 상황판에 자동으로 게재된다. 따라서 흥진호의 위치를 실시간으로 확인할 수 있다. 어선은 또 항구를 출항한 뒤부터는 2시간마다 보고하도록 돼 있다. 그렇다면 흥진호는 20일 오전에 출항한 이후 울릉도나 묵호항의 어업정보통신국으로 계속 보고했을 것이다. 흥진호의 정기보고가 없으면 어업정보통신국이 1차적으로 흥진호에 전화를 걸어 확인할 수 있다. 그래도 문제가 있으면 곧바로 해경과 해군 등에 상황을 전파하는 게 원칙이다. 만약 어업정보통신국이 상황을 관련 기관에 알렸는데도 후속조치가 없었다면 위기관리체계의 심각한 구멍이다. 이런 나포 상황을 공개하지 않은 것도 국민을 속이는 행위다.
흥진호가 나포되는 과정에서 보고가 없었다는 점도 믿기 어렵다. 흥진호는 북한의 어업지도선(또는 경비정)이 추격해 오자 1시간가량 도망다녔다. 흥진호가 정상적이라면 구조요청을 했을 것이다. 그러나 해경은 이런 과정 없이 21일 ‘위치보고 미신고 선박’으로 분류했다. 사실 흥진호 선원들은 북한에 나포된 뒤 억류돼 영영 돌아오지 못했을 수도 있었다. 해경이나 해수부의 이번 조치는 석연찮고 무책임하다고밖에 볼 수 없다. 세월호 사고 때나 다름없다. 정부는 흥진호 나포 사건의 진상부터 철저히 조사해 공개하길 바란다.