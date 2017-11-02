Generating Olympic excitement (kor)

The Olympic flame for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games arrived in South Korea as the theme song “Let Everyone Shine” played. As the Olympic torch relay begins its journey here after it was ignited by the flame from Olympia, Greece, citizens cheered and applauded it along the way. The flame will be used to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Pyeongchang, Gangwon, on Feb. 9 next year after a total of 7,500 torchbearers — a 10,000th of the entire Korean population — have crisscrossed the country over a distance of 2,018 kilometers (1,254 miles). The Olympic Flame last landed in South Korea for the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.
South Koreans have demonstrated an outstanding ability to pave the way for economic development through their successful staging of the games. But this Winter Games didn’t attract much attention from the public due to other urgent problems grabbing their attention. These included the ouster of President Park Geun-hye after an unprecedented abuse of power scandal, North Korea’s nuclear provocations and the diplomatic conflict between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield. As a result, only 30 percent of Olympic tickets have been sold and less than 30 percent of hotel rooms and other accommodations have been reserved so far. A number of South Koreans are totally unaware of the fact that some of the Winter Games are being held in Gangneung, Gangwon.
We hope that the Olympic torch relay helps reignite public interest in the Games. To rekindle it, the Moon Jae-in administration and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games must do their best to create an Olympic boom. Given the international community’s concerns about security issues on the Korean Peninsula, the government could consider the idea of allowing North Korea to participate in the games.
At the same time, the organizing committee must thoroughly check the transportation situation, venues, tourism and lodging conditions. We propose the government explain the status of its preparation to the public next month.
It is time to focus on the Olympics. Union members of major broadcasting companies like KBS and MBC must end their months-long strikes and promote the games. While the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics is generating interest 1,000 days before its opening, the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics is provoking yawns with less than 100 days to go. Our government must create an Olympic boom now.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 2, Page 34
‘모두를 빛나게 하는 불꽃(Let everyone shine)’이 슬로건인 2018 평창겨울올림픽 성화가 어제 대한민국 땅을 밟았다. 그리스에서 채화된 성화는 한반도 평화를 상징하는 7500명의 손에 들려 전국 2018㎞를 달린 뒤 내년 2월 9일 평창 개회식장 성화대에 점화된다. 올림픽 성화가 우리나라를 밝히는 건 1988년 서울올림픽 이후 30년 만이다.
우리는 서울올림픽을 성공적으로 치러 경제발전의 기반을 다지고 국민적 역량을 보여준 저력이 있다. 그런데 평창올림픽은 그간 국민적 관심을 끌지 못했다. 국정농단 사태와 북핵·미사일 위기, 한·중 사드 갈등이 겹쳐 어수선했기 때문이다. 그 여파로 입장권 판매율은 30%, 숙박업소 예약률은 20%대에 그치고 있다. 상당수 국민이 대회 장소가 평창·강릉·정선 세 곳인 것을 모르고 있을 정도다.
그런 점에서 성화 봉송이 국민적 관심의 불씨를 살린 건 다행이다. 그 불씨가 활활 타오르도록 정부와 대회조직위원회는 ‘붐업’에 힘을 쏟으며 철저히 준비해야 한다. 세계가 한반도 정세를 주목하는 만큼 끝까지 북한의 참가 가능성을 열어 두는 것도 바람직하다. 교통·경기장·관광·숙박 등 인프라도 꼼꼼히 정비해야 한다. 핵심 교통시설인 원주~강릉 복선전철이 다음달 개통되는 걸 계기로 대국민 설명회도 검토해 볼 만하다.
더 중요한 건 우리의 모든 역량을 결집하는 일이다. 핵심 홍보수단인 지상파 방송들부터 하루빨리 파업을 원만하게 마무리 짓고 올림픽 홍보에 나서야 한다. 또 검찰이 기업인들에게 무차별적으로 5~10년씩 구형을 때리는데, 어느 기업인들 평창올림픽에 협력할 마음이 생기겠는가. 1000일이나 남은 도쿄올림픽은 벌써 달아오르는데, 100일밖에 안 남은 평창올림픽은 너무 얼어붙어 있다. 우리 정부는 지금부터라도 일본 아베 내각처럼 올림픽 붐업에 앞장서야 할 것이다.