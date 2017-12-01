Shinsegae reshuffles 81 executives including 2 CEOs

Shinsegae Group announced the results Thursday for its annual executive-level reshuffle.Among the highest positions, two Shinsegae subsidiaries saw their CEOs replaced. Yang Chun-man, executive vice president and head of Emart’s management support office, was named CEO of Shinsegae E&C’s leisure department - one of the company’s two main divisions.Shinsegae Chosun Hotel’s chief financial officer and executive vice president Lee Yong-ho was appointed to CEO of the company.A total of 81 executive-level employees had their positions changed, and among them, 57 were promoted.In terms of changes made to the subsidiaries’ organizational structure, a corporate social responsibility team was established as a team that works directly under each company’s respective CEO.By Song Kyoung-son