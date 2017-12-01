Stinger a finalist for North American Car of the Year

Kia Motors’ Stinger was named as one of the finalists for the North American Car of the Year 2018.Kia, Korea’s second-largest automotive company by sales, announced on Thursday that its first premium sports sedan was selected as a finalist for the honor by a jury consisting of some 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. Other finalists are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry.The company explained that the Stinger, along with the Japanese finalists, was selected over European premium vehicles such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A5 Sportback and Porsche Panamera.The winner of the 2018 North American Car of the Year award will be announced during the motor show in Detroit in January 2018, the carmaker said.Being shortlisted for the award in North America comes a day after the Stinger was also picked as the final contender for 2018 European Car of the Year.By Choi Hyung-jo