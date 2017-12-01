NBC announces season two of ‘Better Late’

American television network NBC’s hit reality TV show “Better Late Than Never,” the U.S. adaptation of Korean program “Grandpas Over Flowers,” is set to return for season 2 in January, CJ E&M said Thursday.The popular series will aired at 9 p.m. every Monday starting Jan. 1, the company said, adding that a special preview will be unveiled Dec. 11.The comic reality series shows four American stars in their twilight years - William Shatner, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and Terry Bradshaw - as they travel around the globe, accompanied by the comedian Jeff Dye.For the upcoming season, the group will visit Munich, Berlin, Lithuania, Sweden, Barcelona, Madrid and Morocco. Special guests, including David Hasselhoff, are expected to make surprise appearances to add more fun to the show.Seo Jang-ho, the head of CJ E&M’s content sales department, said the popularity of the first season helped the second to be broadcast at peak time.“Grandpas Over Flowers” is the first Korean reality TV show to be remade for prime-time U.S. television. The format has been also sold to Italy, Turkey, China and Ukraine.Aired from July 5, 2014 to May 8, 2015, the original program almost became a phenomenon in Korea, and had high viewership ratings for a cable show. AP