Miru Kim on being a part of her art: The performance artist and photographer documented her life in the desert for her book

Artist Miru Kim, known for her nude self-portraits with pigs, is gearing up for a new project with edible insects. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

A photo, left, from the project “The Camel’s Way” (2012) shows Miru Kim in the Sahara Desert. The artist’s book “Miru’s Adventure” was published on Nov. 1 and details her adventures in the Sahara and Gobi Deserts, where she lived with locals. [TRUNK GALLERY, INTERPARK]

Performance artist, photographer and explorer Miru Kim is known for taking nude self-portraits in urban ruins where people don’t dare to visit, such as old and abandoned tunnels and factories.Her installation work “The Pig That Therefore I Am” (2011), in which she lived with pigs for 104 hours, gained attention for its originality. She has been in the spotlight since 2007 after being introduced in The New York Times as “a legend in urban explorer circles” in addition to her being the daughter of Korean philosopher Kim Yong-ok, known by the pen name Do-ol.This time, she is back with a rather different form of art from what she has done in the past. Her book, “Miru’s Adventure,” published on Nov. 1, documents her experience in the Sahara and Gobi Deserts.Unlike the adventurous and tough image seen in her previous works, she unveils a different side of herself in the book. She frankly reveals how she was frustrated in the middle of desert after being used to living in a convenient and luxurious city.“It is not a book where I explain the photos I have taken. It is a completely independent work where I write about my experience here and there in different cultures along with the locals,” said the artist.During her visit in Korea, she revealed her wish to publish follow-ups to her first book. “Although I didn’t name the book part one, I want to write part two and three as well. I will write more books not about the process of work but about things I experienced in the process of work, and what I felt while living with the locals,” the artist added.This book, which has been published in a series starting in June in The Monthly JoongAng, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, illustrates the story of her living in deserts in Mali and Mongolia for three years starting in 2012. After she completed her tour in those deserts, she moved to deserts in Egypt, India and Morocco. She lived a year and half in Jordan, and while there, she spent 10 months in the desert.“While living in the desert, I kept writing in my blog though I couldn’t post it online at that time. I thought living in the desert itself is performance art, so I transformed my daily life into text.”She also tried to be creative while living with the locals. “I placed a desk inside the cave in the desert, and decorated it like an office. I used solar power as lighting. However, as I stayed longer, the concept of ‘art’ has faded.”The artist even said that she went blank returning to New York from the desert. “Living in the desert made me recall everything again.”In addition to writing about her experience in the desert, she is currently working on a new project. After working with the city, pigs and camels, she is now working with edible insects. It all started with her eating a bug during a trip to China in 2014. Although uncommon in some cultures, edible insects have recently received attention for being an alternative food source in case of a food shortage.“Like those women in Paul Gauguin’s paintings, I will be part of the piece, using fruits and edible insects,” added the artist.She also spoke about why she always appears naked in her pieces.“When I first began the ‘Naked City Spleen’ project, I wanted to put a living creature in nothingness, and it made the most sense when I become the subject myself. And if one does not wear any clothes, the time and cultural aspects are all removed, it can be universal. Finally, it can become a performance of mine. With the artist breathing life into the sites, the sites can be more familiar. Living in a desert - a tough place for humans to live - also becomes an important process.”The artist said that since she was young, she has always wanted to write, but ended up in art. “Although I majored in painting and did photography and video performance work, I want to continue growing my abilities.”BY LEE HOO-NAM [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]“사막에서 돌아오니 백지가 된 것 같았죠”“제가 찍은 사진작품을 설명하는 책이 아니에요. 전혀 다른 독립적인 작품으로, 제가 이런 곳을 다니면서 현지인들과 생활하고 다른 문화에 들어가서 경험한 스토리 자체로 읽어줬으면 좋겠어요.”미국 뉴욕에 살며 그림·사진·퍼포먼스 등의 작업을 하는 작가 김미루(36)는 사막체험을 담아 쓴 책 『김미루의 어드벤처』(통나무·사진)에 대해 이렇게 말했다. 도올 김용옥의 막내딸인 그는 강렬하고 도발적인 작품으로 20대 시절부터 국내외의 주목을 받아왔다. 뉴욕 등 대도시의 낯설고 인적없는 공간을 자신의 나체와 함께 찍은 ‘벌거벗은 도시의 우울(Naked City Spleen)’, 미국 중부의 대규모 축산농장에 잠입해 맨몸으로 돼지들과 뒤섞인 ‘돼지, 고로 존재한다(The Pig That Therefore I Am)’ 같은 프로젝트가 대표적이다.이런 작품을 보면 무척 대담하고 저돌적인 예술가가 떠오르지만 이번 책에선 사뭇 다르다. 도시의 편리와 호사에 익숙한 젊은이가 사막이란 낯선 환경에서 크고 작은 좌절을 겪는 모습이 드러난다.지난주 한국을 찾은 작가는 “‘1권’이라고 하진 않았지만 2권, 3권을 더 쓸 것”이라며 “작업하는 과정이 아니라 작업 때문에 다니면서 했던 체험, 그리고 현지인들과 같이 살아가면서 느꼈던 점을 포함해 앞으로 계속 쓸 책”이라 말했다. 월간중앙에 연재 중인 글을 묶은 이번 책은 2012년부터 3년에 걸친 사막 체험 중 말리와 몽골을 다룬다. 이후 그는 이집트·인도·모로코 등의 사막을 누볐다. 특히 요르단은 1년 반을 머물며 사막에서 10개월쯤 살았다고 한다.“사막에서 생활하며 계속 블로그를 썼어요. 사정이 생겨 온라인으로 해두진 않았지만. 사막에서 살아가는 것 자체가 퍼포먼스 아트라고 생각하면서 일상생활과 경험을 글로 썼죠.” 현지인과 함께 생활하려 한 동시에 좀 다른 생활도 시도한 모양이다. “사막의 동굴 안에 책상도 들여놓고 사무실처럼 꾸미고 태양열로 불도 썼어요. 근데 오래 있으니까 ‘아트’라는 개념이 없어지더라고요.” 사막에 오래 머물다 잠깐 뉴욕으로 돌아갔을 때는 “백지가 된 것 같았다”고 돌이켰다. “모든 걸 다시 생각하게 만드는 경험을 했어요.”사막 체험을 글로 정리하는 것과 함께 새 프로젝트도 진행 중이다. 도시·돼지·낙타에 이어 이번엔 식용벌레다. 2014년 중국을 여행하다 식용벌레를 처음 먹어본 경험이 계기가 됐다. 식용벌레는 문화권에 따라 징그럽게 여기기도 하지만 식량문제의 대안으로 세계적 주목을 받고 있다. 그는 “고갱의 회화에 등장하는 이국적인 여성들처럼 제가 작품 속에 들어가 과일 대신 식용벌레를 쓰기도 할 것”이라고 말했다.매번 작품에 직접, 또 나체로 등장하는 이유는 이렇게 말했다. “처음 도시 시리즈를 했을 때 아무것 없는 공간에 살아있는 형상을 넣고 싶었는데 제가 직접 하는 게 제일 말이 됐어요. 옷을 걸치지 않으면 시간적, 문화적 요소가 다 제거가 되니까 유니버설하고 원초적인 모습이 되고요. 그게 제가 하는 퍼포먼스가 되고, 낯선 곳도 친근한 곳이 되고, 작가가 바라보고 느끼는 공간이 되죠. 사막처럼 사람이 살기 힘든 곳도 몸으로 들어가서 경험을 해보는 과정이 중요하게 돼요.”책 출간을 비롯한 다양한 활동에 대해서는 “원래 어렸을 때는 글을 쓰는 게 소원이었는데 미술 쪽을 하게 됐다”며 “전공은 회화인데 사진 작업도 하고 비디오 퍼포먼스도 하는 것처럼 여러 분야를 조금씩 넓게 해보는 게 재미있다”고 말했다.이후남