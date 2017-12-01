Uncontrollable desire (kor)

French philosopher Jacques Lacan said, “Desire is the desire of the other’s desire.” The essence of desire people have is seeking recognition from others. Francis Fukuyama also said that the most fundamental motive of humans to form a society was the desire to get recognition. The much-discussed “desire for recognition” online is another way to express human desire.
When others give recognition or praise, one may try to stay modest but cannot help feeling flattered. Men constantly seek to confirm their value and identity through recognition and evaluation from others. The desire also worked as an important motive for the development of human civilizations. The competition to get recognition and motivation for achievement is considered to be the main factor for capitalism’s triumph over communism in the 20th century. In fact, people without desire cannot be expected to advance and a society without desire can fall flat.
The problem is that the desire for recognition is hard to control or satisfy. It is like a drug and hard to escape from. So many people are obsessed with posting on social media and getting “likes.” Many try to draw attention and make unreasonable arguments. What they cannot bear is not getting recognition. Why aren’t people paying attention to me? Why is the world ignoring me when I am so talented?
When the desire crosses the line, the situation becomes serious. One may do whatever they can to fulfill the desire, pretending to be something he or she is not and using harsh words. Politics is the pinnacle of desire for recognition. A senior member of the Liberty Korea Party was condemned for blaming the current administration for the earthquake in Pohang. However, she must be happy as she got media attention and became more recognizable. How about party leaders? They use vulgar words day after day. They cannot bear not getting attention, and their desire for recognition is constantly expressed online and offline.
“If one remains not annoyed when he is not understood by people around him, isn’t he a sage?” said Confucius in the Analects. When the water is filled in the cup, the ball in the cup will rise to the surface. The world will give proper recognition to each one in the end. It is impossible to get out of the swarm of desire as long as you wish to be recognized. The uncontrolled desire for recognition is a cancer not only to the individual but to society.
프랑스 철학자 자크 라캉은 “인간은 타인의 욕망을 욕망한다”는 의미심장한 글을 남겼다. 남의 인정을 구하는 욕망이 인간이 갖는 욕망의 본질이란 뜻이다. 프랜시스 후쿠야마도 인간이 사회를 이루는 가장 근원적인 동인으로 남에게 인정받기 위한 욕망을 꼽았다. 요즘 인터넷에서 회자되는 ‘인정욕망’이란 단어도 이들이 간파한 인간 욕망의 또 다른 표현이다.
주위 사람들이 나를 인정해 주거나 칭찬하면 “비행기 태우지 마라”면서도 은근히 기분이 우쭐해지는 게 인간의 기본 심리다. 인간은 타인의 인정과 평가를 통해 자신의 가치와 정체성을 끊임없이 확인받고자 하는 존재다. 이는 인류 문명의 발전에 중요한 동력으로 작용하기도 했다. 인정받기 위한 경쟁과 성취 동기는 20세기 자본주의가 공산주의와의 자존심 대결에서 승리하는 주된 요인이 됐다는 평가도 적잖다. 기실 욕망이 없는 인간은 발전을 기대하기 힘들고 욕망이 사라진 사회는 맥빠진 사회가 되기 쉽다.
문제는 인정욕망은 컨트롤하기도, 충족시키기도 쉽지 않다는 점이다. 게다가 마약과도 같아서 한번 빠져들면 헤어나기가 여간 어려운 게 아니다. 각종 소셜미디어에 글을 올리고 ‘좋아요’ 클릭에 목매는 네티즌이 어디 한둘인가. 그러다 보니 관종(관심종자)이나 어그로 논란도 끊이질 않는다. 이들에게 가장 참을 수 없는 순간은 남들에게 인정받지 못할 때다. 나라는 존재를 왜 몰라주는 것인가. 이렇게 능력이 있는데 세상은 왜 나를 외면하는 것인가.
이 같은 욕망이 도를 넘으면 상황은 더욱 심각해진다. 욕망 충족을 위해서라면 수단과 방법을 가리지 않게 되면서다. 가식은 기본이고 당장 말이 독해진다. 정치권은 대표적인 인정욕망의 도가니다. 야당의 한 최고위원은 포항 지진을 현 정부 탓으로 돌려 거센 비난을 받았다. 하지만 언론의 주목을 끌고 인지도 또한 충분히 높였으니 내심 밑진 장사는 아니었다 싶을 게다. 당 대표들은 또 어떤가. 망나니, 싸가지, 암 덩어리 같은 독설을 하루가 멀다 하고 쏟아내고 있지 않은가. 잠시라도 주목받지 못하면 견딜 수 없어 하는 관종의 욕망은 온오프라인을 가리지 않는다.
‘인부지이불온 불역군자호(人不知而不慍不亦君子乎·사람이 자신을 알아주지 않아도 노엽게 생각하지 않으면 군자)’라는 논어의 글귀를 굳이 인용할 필요도 없다. 컵 속의 공은 물이 차면 자연스레 위로 떠오르듯 다 때가 되면 세상도 각자의 내공에 걸맞게 평가해 주기 마련이다. 묵자도 “미인은 문밖에 나오지 않아도 많은 사람이 만나길 원하는 법”이라 하지 않았나. 내려놓고 비워야 더 많은 걸 채울 수 있다. 인정욕망을 움켜쥐고 있는 한 욕망의 늪에서 빠져나오는 건 불가능하다. 다스릴 수 없는 인정욕망이야말로 개인뿐 아니라 사회까지 파괴하는 암 덩어리와 다름없다.
