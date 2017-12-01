A careful makeover is required (kor)
국정원 대공 수사권 이관, 대안 갖고 내린 결정인가
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) is heading toward an uncertain future. The top spy agency will likely concentrate on overseas espionage activities after getting rid of its ties to domestic politics and secret police-like servitude for the ruling power. Under the proposed revision to the NIS law, the NIS will give up all its investigative powers. It previously hoped to keep the right to investigate espionage-related cases, but gave into pressure from the Blue House because stripping it of all investigative powers had been President Moon Jae-in’s campaign promise.
Few would disagree that the NIS needs a makeover. Senior- and lower-level agents have been accused of meddling in politics by organizing slander campaigns against opposition liberal candidates in elections and violating civilian rights through abuse of its anti-espionage investigative power. Three former chiefs have been arrested and are under investigation by prosecutors.
Reform is not just necessary. It is a must. But the procedure must not be hasty. If the agency is without the power to investigate into suspicions about espionage activities, it cannot function properly as an intelligence office. Its intelligence networking and skills built up over the past half century could go down the drain. The government plans to hand over those powers to the Blue House, Prime Ministerial Office and police. But it is uncertain if intelligence data and capabilities in a nation at war with a nuclear-armed state can be sustained in the hands of amateurs in a government that witnesses changes in ruling power every five years.
In his confirmation hearing, NIS chief Suh Hoon said the spy agency is best fit to investigate anti-espionage activities. He emphasized that the NIS must stop its involvement in political and election affairs and spying on civilians, but should not have its spying role undermined. Moon must listen to the voice of his NIS chief. Until there is a solid alternative, the NIS should be able to keep its power to investigate affairs while installing a mechanism to stop intrusive and illicit engagements.
JoongAng Ilbo, Nov. 30, Page 34
국가정보원이 명칭을 대외안보정보원으로 변경하고 대공 수사권 등 모든 수사권을 다른 기관에 넘기는 국정원법 개정안을 국회에 제출했다. 국정원은 당초 국내 정보 수집 기능을 폐지하되 대공 수사권은 유지하는 방안을 검토해 왔다. 하지만 청와대가 문재인 대통령의 대선 공약이라며 대공 수사권 이관을 강력히 요구해 이런 결정이 내려졌다고 한다.
국정원에 환골탈태 수준의 개혁이 시급하다는 데 동의하지 않는 이는 없을 것이다. 18대 대선 당시 ‘국정원 댓글 사건’을 비롯한 불법적 정치 관여, 대공 수사를 빙자한 인권 침해 등 국정원이 저지른 잘못과 일탈은 열거하기 벅찰 만큼 많다. 이로 인해 전 정부의 국정원장 3명이 구속되거나 강도 높은 수사를 받고 있다. 전 세계 정보기관사에 전무후무할 ‘내곡동의 굴욕’이다.
이렇듯 개혁의 당위성은 차고 넘치지만 문제는 각론이다. 가장 걱정되는 것이 대공 수사권 폐지다. 국정원이 수사권을 잃게 되면 대공 정보 수집 능력이 현저히 떨어지고, 반세기 넘게 축적해 온 수사 정보와 노하우도 사장될 수밖에 없다. 정부는 청와대 또는 총리실 산하 전담 기관이나 경찰에 대공 수사권을 넘길 방침으로 알려졌다. 대공 수사 경험이 전무한 이들 기관이 비상한 안보위기 상황에서 신속하게 배턴을 넘겨받아 업무를 이어갈 수 있을지 의문이다.
서훈 국정원장조차 국회 인사청문회에서 “대공 수사를 가장 잘할 기관은 국정원”이라고 했다. 또 “(국정원의) 선거 개입과 민간인 사찰 행위를 없애야지 대공 수사력이 약화돼선 안 된다”고 했다. 문 대통령은 자신이 임명한 서 원장의 의견을 경청하기 바란다. 국정원을 대체할 수준의 대공 수사력을 확보한 기관이 나올 때까지는 국정원의 대공 수사 기능을 존치시키면서 정치 개입 등 불법 활동을 원천 차단하는 방안을 추진하는 게 옳은 길이다.