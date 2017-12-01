Blithe reactions (kor)

The United States’ tough reaction to North Korea’s latest missile provocation is pushing the Korean Peninsula into a potential military clash. After North Korea fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) — a Hwasong-15 — into the waters off Japan, the State Department mentioned the possibility of enforcing a naval blockade on North Korea’s maritime transportation. The blockade, aimed at cutting off some or all of the country’s external economic activities, including trade, is arguably the most powerful sanction aside from stopping oil supplies to a country.
However, a blockade is a double-edged sword. It could be useful in blocking the North’s channels for earning foreign currency needed to develop its nuclear weapons. The trouble is there is a possibility of an accidental clash between the U.S. Navy and North Korean vessels in the process of inspecting or blocking them. If such a clash is followed by retaliations from the North Korean military, it could lead to full-fledged war. The Trump administration’s resorting to such a strong measure clearly shows the gravity of the situation facing the peninsula.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s telephone call to Chinese leader Xi Jinping shortly after the missile launch to pressure Beijing to stop its oil supplies demonstrates how Uncle Sam perceives North Korea’s latest firing of an ICBM allegedly capable of striking the U.S. mainland, including Washington and New York.
Despite an unprecedented crisis unfolding before our eyes, the Moon Jae-in administration appears not to recognize the urgency of the situation. We wonder if the liberal government really regards the critical security issue as being secondary to the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon’s remarks prove it. On Thursday, he said that the most important job for the government now is to successfully stage the Winter Games in a stable environment. The Olympics coincide with a joint Korea-U.S. military exercise scheduled for next February.
The Moon administration even considered the idea of postponing the joint drill in order to encourage North Korea to participate in the games. However, as clearly evidenced in the North’s missile provocation, there is no possibility whatsoever of the recalcitrant nation voluntarily giving up efforts to improve its missile technology until Pyongyang is confident of its ICBMs’ capability to hit the continental U.S. Under such grim circumstances, the government is trying to turn its face away from ever-growing nuclear and missile threats in an attempt to encourage dialogue. That’s a serious mistake that could cost the security of our nation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 1, Page 34
북한의 그제 도발에 미국이 해상봉쇄 카드로 맞서면서 한반도 상황이 우발적 충돌을 걱정할 위기에 몰렸다. 미 국무부는 북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 화성-15형이 발사되자 "새로운 차원의 해상운송 차단이 있을 것"이라고 발표했다. 무역 등 북한의 대외경제 활동의 일부, 또는 전체를 차단하는 해상봉쇄는 원유공급 중단을 빼고는 가장 강력한 제재다. 하지만 이는 양날의 칼이다. 핵·미사일 개발에 필요한 외화벌이 통로를 막는다는 점에서는 쓸모가 있다. 걱정되는 건 북한 선박을 뒤지거나 막는 과정에서 우발적 충돌이 생길 수 있다는 점이다. 이런 충돌이 응징과 보복으로 이어지면 전면전도 가능하다. 이를 알면서도 트럼프 행정부가 해상봉쇄 카드를 빼 든 건 그만큼 상황이 심각하다는 얘기다.
도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석에게 전화해 "대북 원유 공급을 중단하라"고 요구한 것도 미국이 이번 도발을 어떻게 여기는지 단적으로 보여준다.
이런 위기가 코앞에 닥쳤는데도 우리 정부는 사태의 위중함을 인정하지 않는 듯한 분위기다. 특히 평창 겨울올림픽 성공에만 매달려 우리의 생사가 걸린 안보 문제를 부차적으로 여기는 게 아닌지 걱정될 정도다. 어제 조명균 통일부 장관이 "평창 올림픽과 한·미 군사훈련이 겹쳐 이 상황을 잘 풀어가는 게 과제"라며 "올림픽을 안정된 분위기에서 잘 치러내는 것이 가장 중요하다"고 밝힌 것도 이런 우려를 뒷받침한다. 그간 정부는 북한의 평창 올림픽 참가를 끌어내기 위해 이 기간으로 예정된 한·미 연합훈련을 미루는 방안을 검토했었다. 하지만 이번 도발에서 봤듯, 김정은 정권이 미국 본토를 때릴 완전한 ICBM 개발을 스스로 포기할 가능성은 없다. 이런 마당에 북한의 도발을 외면하고 평화적 대화만 고집하는 것은 북한의 오판을 부를 수 있음을 당국은 깨달아야 한다.