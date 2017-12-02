[앵커브리핑] '어머니의 하나님, 나의 부처님' (‘My mother’s God, my Buddha.”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing."어머니의 하나님께 감사드리고 나문희의 부처님께 감사드립니다"“I thank my mother’s God, and I also thank Na Muni’s Buddha.”청룡영화상을 수상한 76세의 배우 나문희 씨는 간단한 수상소감 하나로 좌중을 웃게 만들었습니다.76-year-old actress Na Muni made the crowd laugh with her simple award acceptance speech after she received a Blue Dragon Film Award.그야말로 종교 대화합적인 상생의 멘트가 아니었을까.And I think it was the perfect way to convey religious harmony.딸은 어머니의 신앙을 존중했고 그만큼 자신의 신앙 또한 존중받아야 함을 웃음을 섞어 강조했습니다.The daughter respected her mother’s religion, and emphasized that her religious beliefs should also be respected."김수환 추기경님은 느티나무, 법정스님은 소나무 같다"“Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan is like a zelkova tree, whereas the Venerable Beopjeong is like a pine tree.”이해인 수녀 역시 불자의 신앙과 천주교의 신앙이 크게 다르지 않음을 말했습니다.Sister Lee Hae-in also said that beliefs of Buddhism and the Roman Catholicism aren’t that much different.맑고 향기롭다면 본질은 다르지 않다는 단단한 신앙의 품격이었지요.The dignity of true religious faith lies upon the belief that theof religion is the same for all - sweet and pure.*essence: 본질세상이 이런 향기로만 넘쳐난다면 얼마나 좋을까.How much better would the world be if only thesesmells filled the air?*fragrant: 향기로운돌아보면 우리가 사는 세상은 조금만 달라도 서로를 밀쳐내는… 전쟁터와도 같은 곳이었습니다.Looking back, we often felt threatened by differences, with many trying to push away things that were strange or unusual. It was like a battlefield, without physical violence.*threat: 위협, 협박'할아버지가 전라도 출신' '건전 성향 법조인으로 바꿔야 한다'“Prosecutor A’s grandfather is from Jeolla province,” “Prosecutors should be replaced with those with proper, healthy.”*disposition: 기질, 성향국정원은 검사 조부의 고향을 뒤지고 대학시절 활동까지 뒤져가며 검찰 수사팀 활동에 훼방을 놓으려 했습니다.It was discovered that the National Intelligence Service (NIS) was doing their best to get in the way of prosecutors who were investigating the NIS’s smear campaign in the 2012 presidential election,through a prosecutor’s grandfather’s hometown and their records.*rummage: 뒤지다그들이 칭한 그 '건전 성향'이라는 말은 '확실한 우리 편'을 뽑으라 지시했다는 그 이전 대통령의 세상과도 맥이 닿아 보였지요.What they called “picking someone with a ‘proper disposition’” seems to be parallel to what former President Lee Myung-bak had ordered, to “only handpick those who are definitely on our side.”그 분열의 씨앗은 세상에 창궐하여 "좌파들이 설쳐대서 나라 망할까 봐" 대한문 앞으로 나온 사람들 사이에서는 '좌파' '종북' '빨갱이'라는 구호가 비벼져 나왔습니다.The seeds ofspread across the ground, and blossomed as protests in the streets, with people shouting slogans such as “Down with Pro-North Koreans,” “Down with the reds” or “Leftists will ruin this country.”*segregation: 분리, 구분심지어 "포항 지진은 정권을 향한 하늘의 경고"라며 재난에 정치를 끌어들인 사람마저 있었으니….Some even brought a natural disaster into politics, arguing that “The Pohang earthquake was God’s warning to the current administration.”세상은 편을 가르려는 자들에 의해 골이 패고 그 가운데서 이익을 취하려는 집단은 분명 존재하고 있는 모양입니다.I guess there will always be those who split the world into different sides and there will always be those who try to take advantage from it.심리학적으로 보면 편 가르기는 단단함이 아닌 나약함의 표현이라는데 그러한 공식에서 본다면 우리의 지금 세상은 얼마나 연약한 기반 위에서 버티고 있는 것일까…Psychologically speaking, splitting sides is a sign of weakness, which tells us that we are standing in a precarious world which might crumble away with the slightest nudge…"어머니의 하나님, 나의 부처님"“My mother’s God, my Buddha.”60년 가까운 연기 인생을 단단하게 다진 나문희 씨는 나의 세상과 타인의 세상의 무게는 다르지 않다는 것을 유쾌하게 세상에 전했습니다.Actress Na Muni who has been acting over the past 60 years cheerfully said to the world that her weight of perspective is just as heavy, and not all that different from the others.그리고 그 말을 나문희 씨가 주연한 영화 <아이 캔 스피크>에서 주인공 할머니가 열공했던 영어식으로 바꿔보면 이렇게 표현되기도 합니다.When translated to English, I will borrow the words from the film “I Can Speak,” which featured Na as the main character, saying,Let's agree to disagree 서로 다르다는 것을 인정합시다“Let’s agree to disagree.” Let us accept our differences.오늘(27일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on November 27, 2017Translated for November 29, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster