국제기록유산센터 유치의 일등공신

유네스코 세계기록유산(Memory of the World) 사이트에는 ‘MOW JIKJI PRIZE’(직지상)라는 코너가 있다. 읽어 보면 뿌듯하다. ‘세계에서 가장 오래된 금속 활자본인 직지심체요절을 기념하고 기록문화 유산 보호에 기여한 이들을 위해 상을 만들었다’는 설명과 함께 후보추천•심사과정이 나와 있다.2004년 제정돼 격년제로 시상한다. 그동안 체코 국립도서관, 말레이시아 국가기록원 등이 받았다. 상금은 3만 달러(약 3400만원).직지(直指)를 인쇄한 흥덕사가 있던 충북 청주에 유네스코 국제기록유산센터(ICDH•이하 유산센터)가 2019년 들어선다. 프랑스 파리에서 지난 6일 열린 제39차 유네스코 총회에서 승인됐다. 유네스코와 정부는 내년 2월께 유산센터 건립을 위한 협정을 체결한다. 유산센터가 설립되면 지구촌 기록 유산의 보존 및 정책 연구, 기록물 관리, 교육 프로그램 개발 등의 일을 하게 된다. 유산센터는 유네스코의 ‘카테고리2’ 기구에 속한다. ‘카테고리2’는 유네스코가 직접 예산을 지원해 운영하는 ‘카테고리1’과 달리 해당 기구를 유치한 국가가 인적•물적 자원을 지원한다. 청주시가 260억원가량의 유산센터 건립 비용을 부담하고, 국가기록원은 운영비를 지원한다.유산센터 설립엔 여러 사전 작업이 있었다. 청주시는 지난해 9월 직지페스티벌을 찾은 프랑크 라뤼 유네스코 사무총장보에게 유산센터 설립 의사를 밝히며 협조를 구했다. 국가기록원은 올해 3월 유네스코에 설립 의향서를 제출했다. 이런 노력도 노력이지만 유산센터 유치의 일등 공신은 ‘직지’와 같은 세계적인 기록 유산 그 자체다. 직지는 고려 말 백운화상(1299∼1374)이 부처님과 고승의 가르침을 모아 편찬한 것으로 제자들이 우왕 3년(1377년) 간행했다. 구텐베르크의 ‘42행 성서’(1455년)보다 78년 앞선다. 유네스코는 1992년부터 ‘세계기록유산사업’을 진행해 왔다. 현재 426건이 등재돼 있다. 한국은 ‘조선통신사기록물’ 등 16건이다. 독일(23건), 영국(22건), 폴란드(17건)에 이어 4위다. 중국(13건), 일본(7건)을 앞선다.한국•중국 등 8개국 시민단체가 추진해 온 ‘위안부 기록물’은 일본의 공세로 최근 세계기록유산 등재가 보류됐다. 유산센터가 세계기록유산 선정에 직접 관여하는 것은 아니지만, 기록유산 업무 전반에서 한국의 영향력은 예전보다 커질 것으로 보인다. 청주는 ‘직지의 도시’를 넘어 '세계 기록의 도시'로 성장할 수 있다. 좋은 일이다. 다만 유산센터 유치를 계기로 우리의 기록물 관리 체계를 세세히 살펴봤으면 한다. 탄핵과 정권교체 과정에서 대통령 기록물이 얼마나 허술하게 관리되는지 여실히 봤다. 지구촌 기록유산 관리를 선도하겠다는 나라로서는 더 부끄러운 일이다.염태정 내셔널 부데스크The Unesco Memory of the World website has a section named ⓐ. ⓑmakes any Korean proud. “The purpose of the Unesco/Jikji Memory of the World Prize is to commemorate the inscription of the ⓒ, the oldest existing book of movable metal print in the world, on the Memory of the World Register, and to reward efforts contributing to the preservation and accessibility of documentary heritage as a common heritage of humanity.”→ 유네스코 세계기록유산(Memory of the World) 사이트에는 ‘MOW JIKJI PRIZE’(직지상)라는 코너가 있다. 읽어 보면 뿌듯하다. ‘세계에서 가장 오래된 금속 활자본인 직지심체요절을 기념하고 기록문화 유산 보호에 기여한 이들을 위해 상을 만들었다’는 설명과 함께 후보추천•심사과정이 나와 있다.ⓐ Mow Jikji Prize → the “Mow Jikji Prize” the 필요ⓑ The section → This section 바로 앞의 명사는 가까운 것을 지칭하는 this로ⓒ Buljo jikji simche yojeol → ‘Buljo Jikji Simche Yojeol’ 여러 단어로 구성된 고유명사이므로 각 단어를 대문자로 시작해야The Unesco Memory of the World website has a section named ⓐ.” ⓑmakes any Korean proud. “The purpose of the Unesco/Jikji Memory of the World Prize is to commemorate the inscription of the ⓒ‘,’ the oldest existing book of movable metal print in the world, on the Memory of the World Register, and to reward efforts contributing to the preservation and accessibility of documentary heritage as a common heritage of humanity.”In 2019, ⓐ Unesco International Center for Documentary Heritage (ICDH) will be established in Cheongju, home of Heungdeok Temple where ⓑwas printed. The plan was approved at the 39th Unesco general conference in France on ⓒ. Unesco and ⓓwill sign an agreement for the establishment of the ICDH in February 2018. The center will oversee preservation and policy research of documentary heritage, maintenance of records and development of educational programs. The ICDH is a category 2 organization of Unesco. Unlike category 1 organizations that are funded by Unesco directly, hosting countries provide funding and human resources for the category 2 organizations. Cheongju ⓔthe construction cost of ⓕ, and the National Archive ⓔthe operation costs.→ 직지(直指)를 인쇄한 흥덕사가 있던 충북 청주에 유네스코 국제기록유산센터(ICDH•이하 유산센터)가 2019년 들어선다. 프랑스 파리에서 지난 6일 열린 제39차 유네스코 총회에서 승인됐다. 유네스코와 정부는 내년 2월께 유산센터 건립을 위한 협정을 체결한다. 유산센터가 설립되면 지구촌 기록 유산의 보존 및 정책 연구, 기록물 관리, 교육 프로그램 개발 등의 일을 하게 된다. 유산센터는 유네스코의 ‘카테고리2’ 기구에 속한다. ‘카테고리2’는 유네스코가 직접 예산을 지원해 운영하는 ‘카테고리1’과 달리 해당 기구를 유치한 국가가 인적•물적 자원을 지원한다. 청주시가 260억원가량의 유산센터 건립 비용을 부담하고, 국가기록원은 운영비를 지원한다.ⓐ 없음 → the 추가 the가 필요한 공식 명칭ⓑ Jikji → “Jikji” 고유명사는 보통 대문자로 시작하면 되지만 외국어 같이 혼란을 줄 수 있는 경우 따옴표를 써서 강조함ⓒ November 6 → Nov. 6 월과 날짜를 병기할 때 월은 보통 약어로 쓰고 날짜 없이 월과 연도를 쓸 경우는 월을 줄여 쓰지 않음ⓓ Korean government → the Korean government 특정 국가 정부이므로 the와 함께ⓔ covers / provides → will cover / will provide 미래의 내용이므로 will 첨가ⓕ 2.6 billion won → 26 billion won ($23.4 million) 사실 관계 확인 필요, 외국인 독자층을 고려해서 달러로도 표기In 2019, ⓐUnesco International Center for Documentary Heritage (ICDH) will be established in Cheongju, home of Heungdeok Temple, where ⓑwas printed. The plan was approved at the 39th Unesco general conference in France on ⓒ. Unesco and ⓓwill sign an agreement for the establishment of the ICDH in February 2018.The center will oversee preservation and policy research of documentary heritage, maintenance of records and development of educational programs. The ICDH is a category 2 organization of Unesco. Unlike category 1 organizations that are funded by Unesco directly, hosting countries provide funding and human resources for the category 2 organizations. Cheongju ⓔthe construction cost of ⓕ, and the National Archive ⓔthe operation costs.