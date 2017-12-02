Nuclear War Doesn’t Seem So Funny After All

In January, I started writing a novel in which a 10-kiloton nuclear bomb was detonated in the center of Washington, where I live. It was meant to be funny. I had read a 2011 report by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that described the effect of such a detonation, and was surprised to learn that my apartment in Adams Morgan would most likely survive the initial blast. I imagined myself and my neighbors — about half wealthy millennials and half older people who’d bought in before the neighborhood’s property values skyrocketed — sheltering in awkward place in a basement, bickering over scraps of food and someone’s private stash of LaCroix cans.나는 올 1월부터 소설을 쓰기 시작했다. 내가 사는 미국 워싱턴DC 도심 한가운데에 10kt 위력의 핵폭탄이 투하되는 내용이다. 처음엔 웃기려고 시작했다. 핵전쟁이 나면 돈 많고 젊은 밀레니엄 세대와, 베이비붐 시대를 산 장년층이 방공호에서 어색한 동거를 이어 가며 음식 부스러기를 두고 다투는 모습을 상상했다.Then, in April, Kim Jong-un of North Korea released a propaganda video of his army striking the Capitol; over the summer he tested intercontinental ballistic missiles that may be capable of striking the East Coast. More recently, President Trump called Mr. Kim “short and fat,” and now, apparently, North Korea has sentenced Mr. Trump to death in absentia. Suddenly, my novel started feeling a lot less funny.그런데 지난 4월 북한 김정은이 미 국회의사당을 박살 내겠다고 위협하는 성명을 내더니 7월엔 미 동부 해안을 때릴 수 있는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사에 성공했다. 이에 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 김정은을 “작고 뚱뚱한 독재자”라고 비난하자 북한은 궐석재판으로 트럼프에게 사형선고를 내렸다. 영화보다 극적인 현실이 전개되면서 내가 구상한 소설은 힘이 쭉 빠질 수밖에 없었다.For 1980s babies like me, nuclear war has long had a darkly comic edge. Too young to have experienced 1950s school drills or to remember the heightened anxieties of the early 1980s, we’ve viewed nuclear war as a terrifying improbability, especially compared with the terrifying certainties that we know all too well: global warming, terrorism, lone-wolf gunmen. America is in the privileged position of having inflicted nuclear casualties, not suffered them — and since the Cold War ended, it’s felt relatively likely that we wouldn’t be on either side of that equation again.나를 포함한 1980년대생 세대에게 핵전쟁은 블랙코미디 소재 이상이 아니었다. 1950년대 미국에서 정기적으로 실시된 핵전쟁 대피 훈련을 경험한 적이 없고, 80년대 초반 미국과 소련의 핵무기 경쟁을 기억하기엔 너무 어렸던 세대다. 그래서 핵전쟁은 무섭긴 하지만 현실이 될 공산은 없는 남의 일이었다. 특히 90년대 초 냉전 종식 후 핵전쟁 가능성은 더욱 작아졌다.Understanding nuclear war from movies, books and grainy videos of kids hiding ineffectually under desks, we’ve seen it mostly through two prisms: black humor and camp. On the camp side, there’s the 1983 movie “The Day After,” with an Urkel-jeaned Steve Guttenberg and all the flashing skeletons. On the black humor side, everything from “Dr. Strangelove” to Kurt Vonnegut to the work of Takashi Murakami, as Spencer Weart points out in his book “The Rise of Nuclear Fear.” Humor requires distance — we’ve been living in a constantly refreshed state of “too soon” for jokes about school shooters ever since I graduated from high school, two months after the Columbine attack. The psychologists Peter McGraw and Caleb Warren have developed a framework called “benign violation theory” to describe events that lend themselves best to humor: a violation or a threat, but one from which the joker is somewhat removed. It’s unclear exactly how much distance we need to laugh about something as cataclysmic as nuclear attack.그래서 우리 80년대생 세대는 영화를 통해서만 핵전쟁을 경험한다. 액션물 쪽으로는 83년 영화 ‘그날 이후’가 있고, 블랙코미디 장르로는 스탠리 큐브릭 감독의 ‘닥터 스트레인지 러브’가 대표적이다. 나는 99년 4월 미 역사상 최악의 총기 참사의 하나인 컬럼바인 난사 사건이 터진 뒤 두 달 만에 고교를 졸업했다. 이후 잊을 만하면 총기 난사 사건이 꼬리를 물었다. 심리학자 피터 맥그로와 캘럽 워런은 “총기 난사 같은 비극이 코미디 영화의 소재가 되기까지는 상당한 시간이 걸린다. 다시 말해 진정한 악을 어느 정도 제거한 상태에서만 가능하다”고 지적했다. 그렇다면 핵 공격 같은 대재앙을 웃어넘길 환경이 되기까지 얼마만큼의 시간이 걸릴지는 정말 불확실할 것이다.Spencer Weart believes that the black humor of the ’60s was actually occasioned by proximity — a nervous proximity that forced nervous laughter. While “nobody was making jokes during the Cuban missile crisis,” Dr. Weart said, writers and artists in the years after used morbid satire to express their inexpressible panic. “Thoughts of nuclear war were repressed because they were so terrible, and it came out in humor,” he told me.그러나 핵전쟁의 전운이 짙었던 60년대엔 핵을 다룬 블랙코미디물을 손쉽게 볼 수 있었다. 핵전쟁이 진짜 일어날 가능성이 커져 미국인이 한시도 긴장을 풀 수 없게 되자 이를 웃음으로 해소하려고 그런 영화들이 나왔다는 것이다. 62년 10월 쿠바 미사일 위기 직후 몇 년 동안 핵을 풍자한 기괴한 영화가 쏟아진 게 대표적이다. 예술인들은 이런 영화를 통해 형언하기 힘든 핵의 공포를 표현하려 노력했다. 핵전쟁이 너무 끔찍해 그와 관련된 생각을 억누르다 보니 블랙 유머를 통해 억눌린 공포가 삐져나온 것이다.Since the end of the Cold War, he points out, the instinct to humorize nuclear war has diminished along with the threat. More recent dystopian and nuclear fiction, from “The Hunger Games” to Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” to “Mad Max: Fury Road,” have mostly been intensely serious. (There are exceptions: the running gags on “South Park” about Korean leaders with terrible haircuts, for instance.) Although “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows still mock Kim Jong-un (“the Harry Styles of North Korea,” as the Weekend Update host Colin Jost called him in April), there hasn’t been the flowering of gallows humor that we saw during the early days of the Cold War. Dr. Weart believes that the relative lack of specific threat over the past decade has encouraged a more serious approach: “You don’t have the visceral terror and therefore, you don’t have that reaction of laughing.”그러나 탈냉전 시대에 접어들어 핵전쟁 위협이 잦아들면서 이를 풍자하는 시도도 사라졌다. ‘SNL(새터데이 나이트 라이브)’ 같은 코미디 프로에서 핵 개발에 매달리는 김정은을 ‘정신 나간 아이돌’ 식으로 조롱하는 정도다. 할리우드에서 지난 10년간 핵전쟁을 희화화하는 대신 진지하게 접근하는 영화나 TV 물이 훨씬 많았다. 핵전쟁이 일어날까 봐 마음 졸일 필요가 없었기에 웃음으로 무마할 필요 역시 없었다.This theory is borne out by the response of a nation that earns its visceral terror far more than anyone in America: South Korea. According to Haeryun Kang, a South Korean journalist, South Koreans tend to be somewhat blasé about the threats from their northern neighbor, either because of denial or sheer habituation. But they also have a “vibrant culture” of joking about it, creating meme-like “parody posters” showing, for instance, Kim Jong-un on a barbecue. “Laughing about something is one of the more accessible ways to approach a difficult issue,” Ms. Kang said by email.핵에 대해 미국보다 훨씬 강력한 공포를 느낄 수밖에 없는 나라에서 이런 이론이 잘 들어맞는다. 한국이 그렇다. 한국인은 북의 위협에 대해 무관심한 태도를 견지한다. 현실 부정에서 비롯된 반응이다. 대신 북한 소재의 조크를 양산한다. 김정은을 바비큐 꼬치에 굽는 패러디 등 온갖 농담이 시도 때도 없이 인터넷에 퍼진다. “웃음으로 긴장을 해소하는 건 어려운 문제에 손쉽게 접근하려는 시도의 하나”라는 것이다.For me, an increase in visceral terror over the past year at first made me need to laugh, and then made laughing feel inappropriate. When I started my nuclear-attack novel, I felt I was using humor to assuage my latent fears of an attack; it felt cathartic. But catharsis, like humor, implies a remove: You’re re-experiencing a past trauma, or inhabiting someone else’s. As it became increasingly plausible that I could live through the precise situation I was describing, the humor faded, and I abandoned the project.내 경우에는 지난 1년간 본능적 공포가 고조됐을 때 처음에는 웃음으로 해소하려 했다가 결국 부적절하다고 느낀 적이 많았다. 핵전쟁에 대한 소설을 쓰는 것도 유머를 통해 전쟁에 대한 잠재적 두려움을 달래기 위해서라고 생각했다. 일종의 카타르시스를 위해서였다. 그러나 유머와 마찬가지로, 카타르시스 또한 공포의 대상에서 어느 정도 벗어나 있을 때 나오기 마련이다. 과거의 트라우마를 떠올리며 감정을 이입하거나 타인의 고통에 대입해 보는 수준이다. 그러나 김정은과 트럼프가 유달리 험한 욕설을 써 가며 핵전쟁도 불사하겠다고 선언하면서 모든 것이 바뀌었다.Should we actually approach the brink of nuclear war, humor might feel necessary again. And if it does, I have a novel all ready to go.내가 소설 속에서 묘사한 핵전쟁이 내게도 실제로 일어날 가능성이 커지자 내 마음속에서 유머가 사라진 것이다. 그리하여 나는 소설 쓰는 것을 포기했다. 우리가 정말 핵전쟁 직전까지 간다면 다시 유머 감각이 필요해질지 모르겠다. 그때쯤 되면 소설 쓸 준비를 다시 할지 모르겠다.브릿 피터슨 워싱턴 저널리스트The New York Times OpinionNOV. 18, 2017