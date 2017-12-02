Building A.I. That Can Build A.I.

SAN FRANCISCO — They are a dream of researchers but perhaps a nightmare for highly skilled computer programmers: artificially intelligent machines that can build other artificially intelligent machines.인공지능이 다른 인공지능을 개발하게 되면 어떨까요? 새로 만들어지는 인공지능은 분명 뛰어난 능력을 발휘하겠지만, 인공지능 전문가와 최고의 컴퓨터 프로그래머들에게는 상상조차 하기 싫은 소식일지도 모르겠습니다.With recent speeches in both Silicon Valley and China, Jeff Dean, one of Google’s leading engineers, spotlighted a Google project called AutoML. ML is short for machine learning, referring to computer algorithms that can learn to perform particular tasks on their own by analyzing data. AutoML, in turn, is a machine-learning algorithm that learns to build other machine-learning algorithms.구글에서 엔지니어 중의 엔지니어로 꼽히는 제프 딘은 최근 실리콘밸리와 중국에서 “자동화 머신러닝(AutoML)”이라는 구글의 새로운 프로젝트 계획에 관해 밝혔습니다. ML은 머신러닝의 약자를 딴 것으로, 머신러닝은 데이터를 분석해 주어진 과제를 알아서 수행하는 컴퓨터 알고리듬을 뜻합니다. 자동화 머신러닝이란 기존 머신러닝에서 한걸음 더 나아가 컴퓨터가 직접 새로운 머신러닝 알고리듬을 개발하는 것입니다.With it, Google may soon find a way to create A.I. technology that can partly take the humans out of building the A.I. systems that many believe are the future of the technology industry.이를 통해 구글은 머지않아 사람의 관리 없이도 인공지능 체계를 구축하고 조작(操作)하는 인공지능 기술을 개발할 것으로 보입니다. 많은 사람은 이 기술이 향후 기술 산업 전반을 아우르는 핵심 기술이 되리라고 보고 있습니다.The project is part of a much larger effort to bring the latest and greatest A.I. techniques to a wider collection of companies and software developers.자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트는 최신, 최첨단 인공지능 기술의 개가를 더 많은 기업과 소프트웨어 개발자들이 활용할 수 있도록 알리는 대규모 프로젝트의 한 부분입니다.The tech industry is promising everything from smartphone apps that can recognize faces to cars that can drive on their own. But by some estimates, only 10,000 people worldwide have the education, experience and talent needed to build the complex and sometimes mysterious mathematical algorithms that will drive this new breed of artificial intelligence.얼굴을 인식하는 스마트폰부터 스스로 운전하는 자율주행 자동차까지 테크 업계는 계속해서 새로운 제품과 서비스를 선보이고 있습니다. 이런 제품이나 서비스에는 대단히 복잡하고, 한편으로 신비롭기까지 한 수학 알고리듬을 바탕으로 한 최신식 인공지능 기술이 접목돼 있죠. 그런데 이런 수학 알고리듬을 이해하고 이를 토대로 인공지능 기술을 개발할 수 있는 ‘능력자’들은 전 세계를 통틀어 1만 명에 불과한 것으로 알려졌습니다.The world’s largest tech businesses, including Google, Facebook and Microsoft, sometimes pay millions of dollars a year to A.I. experts, effectively cornering the market for this hard-to-find talent. The shortage isn’t going away anytime soon, just because mastering these skills takes years of work.자연스레 귀하신 몸이 된 인공지능 전문가를 모시려면 엄청난 돈이 듭니다. 구글, 페이스북, 마이크로소프트를 비롯한 세계 최대 테크 기업들이 매년 인공지능 전문가에게 쓰는 인건비만 수백만 달러에 이릅니다. 한 사람이 인공지능 전문가가 되기까지는 긴 세월이 걸립니다. 긴 세월을 노력해도 그 모든 알고리듬을 이해하고 정말 유능한 전문가가 된다는 보장도 없죠. 인공지능 전문가는 앞으로도 한동안 공급이 수요를 따라가지 못할 겁니다.The industry is not willing to wait. Companies are developing all sorts of tools that will make it easier for any operation to build its own A.I. software, including things like image and speech recognition services and online chatbots.업계는 이를 마냥 기다리지 않을 생각입니다. 기업들은 앞다투어 영상, 음성 인식 서비스나 사용자와 대화할 수 있는 챗봇(chatbot) 등 다양한 인공지능 소프트웨어를 더 쉽게 구축하는 방법을 개발하는 데 힘을 기울이고 있습니다.“We are following the same path that computer science has followed with every new type of technology,” said Joseph Sirosh, a vice president at Microsoft, which recently unveiled a tool to help coders build deep neural networks, a type of computer algorithm that is driving much of the recent progress in the A.I. field. “We are eliminating a lot of the heavy lifting.”마이크로소프트는 최근 인공지능 신경망을 활용하는 딥러닝 코드를 짜는 프로그래머들이 쓸 수 있는 툴을 공개했습니다. 딥러닝은 최근 인공지능 분야를 선도하는 핵심 알고리듬입니다. 마이크로소프트의 조셉 시로쉬 부회장은 이렇게 말했습니다. “컴퓨터 과학자들이 새로운 종류의 기술이 출현했을 때 하던 일을 저희가 그대로 답습하고 있다고 보시면 됩니다. 기술이 진보하는 데 필요한 발판을 만들어 공유하고 큰 짐을 덜어주는 일이죠.”This is not altruism. Researchers like Mr. Dean believe that if more people and companies are working on artificial intelligence, it will propel their own research. At the same time, companies like Google, Amazon and Microsoft see serious money in the trend that Mr. Sirosh described. All of them are selling cloud-computing services that can help other businesses and developers build A.I.이런 행보를 이타심에서 비롯된 것으로 해석해서는 안 됩니다. 제프 딘 같은 연구자들은 더 많은 사람과 더 많은 기업이 인공지능 분야에 뛰어들면 결국 자기들이 하는 연구도 더 빨리 진행된다고 믿습니다. 또하, 구글이나 아마존, 마이크로소프트 같은 회사들은 시로시 부회장이 묘사한 새로운 형식의 기술 공유 시장이 그 자체로도 큰 돈이 된다는 점을 알고 있습니다. 이 회사들 모두 다른 기업이나 개발자가 인공지능을 연구하는 데 필요한 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스 분야에서 수위를 다투는 기업들입니다.“There is real demand for this,” said Matt Scott, a co-founder and the chief technical officer of Malong, a start-up in China that offers similar services. “And the tools are not yet satisfying all the demand.”“수요가 분명 엄청난 시장이에요. 게다가 아직까지 시장에 나온 기술과 도구는 그 엄청난 수요를 다 채우지 못하고 있어요.” 중국에서 비슷한 서비스를 제공하는 스타트업 마롱을 함께 창업하고 현재 기술담당 최고책임자로 있는 맷 스캇의 말입니다.This is most likely what Google has in mind for AutoML, as the company continues to hail the project’s progress. Google’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, boasted about AutoML last month while unveiling a new Android smartphone.구글은 자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트를 추진하면서 이 분야를 선도한다는 명분과 그를 통해 창출할 수 있는 적지 않은 수익을 모두 챙기려 하고 있을 겁니다. 구글의 CEO 순다 피차이는 지난달 새로운 안드로이드 스마트폰을 공개하는 자리에서도 자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트를 자랑스레 언급했습니다.Eventually, the Google project will help companies build systems with artificial intelligence even if they don’t have extensive expertise, Mr. Dean said. Today, he estimated, no more than a few thousand companies have the right talent for building A.I., but many more have the necessary data.제프 딘은 궁극적으로 구글이 관련 전문가를 모두 동원하지 않고도 인공지능을 토대로 시스템을 만들 수 있는 역량을 갖추는 것이 목표라고 밝혔습니다. 그는 현재 인공지능을 개발할 수 있는 인재를 보유한 회사는 전 세계에 몇천 개가 채 되지 않을 것으로 내다봤습니다. 반면 인공지능 개발에 필요한 데이터를 보유한 곳은 훨씬 더 많죠.“We want to go from thousands of organizations solving machine learning problems to millions,” he said.“머신러닝을 다루는 기관이 지금 수천 곳 정도인데, 이를 수백만 곳으로 늘리고 싶습니다.”Google is investing heavily in cloud-computing services — services that help other businesses build and run software — which it expects to be one of its primary economic engines in the years to come. And after snapping up such a large portion of the world’s top A.I researchers, it has a means of jump-starting this engine.구글은 클라우드 컴퓨팅 분야에도 막대한 투자를 계속해 왔습니다. 클라우드 컴퓨팅은 서비스는 다른 기업이 소프트웨어를 개발하고 운영하는 데 필요한 온라인상의 부지를 제공하는 서비스로, 앞으로 클라우드 컴퓨팅 분야에서 올리는 수익이 구글 전체 수익에서 상당한 비중을 차지할 것으로 예상됩니다. 또한, 클라우드 컴퓨팅 서비스를 통해 세계에서 가장 뛰어난 인공지능 연구진을 구글의 네트워크로 끌어들였다는 건 구글이 인공지능 관련 연구와 사업을 주도할 역량을 확보했다는 뜻이기도 합니다.Neural networks are rapidly accelerating the development of A.I. Rather than building an image-recognition service or a language translation app by hand, one line of code at a time, engineers can much more quickly build an algorithm that learns tasks on its own.인공 신경망의 성공적인 개발은 인공지능 기술의 비약적인 발전으로 이어졌습니다. 사진 인식 서비스든 번역 앱이든 이제 사람이 직접 한줄 한줄 코드를 넣어가며 데이터를 주고 컴퓨터를 학습시킬 필요가 없어졌습니다. 대신 컴퓨터 스스로 알아서 과제를 수행하는 알고리듬만 짜서 주면 스스로 데이터를 학습하고 훨씬 정교한 과제도 잘 수행하는 서비스로 거듭납니다.By analyzing the sounds in a vast collection of old technical support calls, for instance, a machine-learning algorithm can learn to recognize spoken words.예를 들어 통화 품질이 썩 좋지 않던 시절의 상담 전화 녹음 파일을 학습하고 분석한 컴퓨터는 온갖 잡음 속에서도 머신러닝 알고리듬을 따라 오고간 단어를 잡아내고 대화를 재구성합니다.But building a neural network is not like building a website or some run-of-the-mill smartphone app. It requires significant math skills, extreme trial and error, and a fair amount of intuition. Jean-François Gagné, the chief executive of an independent machine-learning lab called Element AI, refers to the process as “a new kind of computer programming.”물론 인공 신경망을 구축하고 개발하는 일은 흔한 웹사이트나 평범한 스마트폰 앱을 개발하는 일과는 차원이 다른 일입니다. 어마어마한 수학 지식을 토대로 끊임없는 시행착오를 거쳐야 하고, 동시에 통찰력 있는 직관이 없으면 할 수 없는 일입니다. 엘레멘트 AI라는 독립 머신러닝 연구소의 장 프랑수와 갸녜 소장은 이 과정을 “새로운 컴퓨터 프로그래밍”이라고 부릅니다.In building a neural network, researchers run dozens or even hundreds of experiments across a vast network of machines, testing how well an algorithm can learn a task like recognizing an image or translating from one language to another. Then they adjust particular parts of the algorithm over and over again, until they settle on something that works. Some call it a “dark art,” just because researchers find it difficult to explain why they make particular adjustments.인공 신경망 개발 과정을 보면 연구진은 수십, 수백 가지 실험을 방대한 네트워크 내에서 진행합니다. 어떤 알고리듬이 사진을 인식하는 데 적합하고, 어떤 알고리듬은 한 언어를 다른 언어로 번역하는 데 유용한지 실험을 통해 확인하는 과정이죠. 실험 결과가 나올 때마다 그들은 알고리듬 일부를 고치고 또 고쳐가며 원하는 결과가 나올 때까지 실험을 반복합니다. 재미있는 건 연구진도 알고리듬의 어떤 부분을 수정할 때 왜 그 부분을 고쳤고, 어떻게 고쳤는지 똑부러지게 설명하지 못할 때가 많다는 점입니다. 그래서 이 과정을 가리켜 “어둠 속에서 더듬더듬 보석을 찾는 예술”이라고 부르는 사람도 있습니다.But with AutoML, Google is trying to automate this process. It is building algorithms that analyze the development of other algorithms, learning which methods are successful and which are not. Eventually, they learn to build more effective machine learning. Google said AutoML could now build algorithms that, in some cases, identified objects in photos more accurately than services built solely by human experts.하지만 구글은 자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트를 통해 궁극적으로 이 과정 전체를 자동화하려 하고 있습니다. 다른 알고리듬 개발 과정을 분석하는 알고리듬을 만들어 어떤 모델이 성공적이었고, 어떤 모델은 실패였는지를 가늠해가는 겁니다. 그 알고리듬은 마침내 더 효율적인 머신러닝 시스템을 만드는 법을 익힐 겁니다. 구글은 자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트를 통해 개발한 알고리듬이 어떤 때는 인간이 만든 사물 인식 서비스보다 사진 속 대상을 더 정확히 가려내기도 한다고 밝혔습니다.Barret Zoph, one of the Google researchers behind the project, believes that the same method will eventually work well for other tasks, like speech recognition or machine translation.자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트에 연구원으로 참여하고 있는 바렛 조프는 음성 인식이나 기계 번역 같은 다른 작업에도 동일한 방식을 적용할 수 있게 되리라고 생각합니다.This is not always an easy thing to wrap your head around. But it is part of a significant trend in A.I. research. Experts call it “learning to learn” or “meta-learning.”이런 이야기는 단번에 쉽게 이해되지 않습니다. 하지만 분명한 건 인공지능을 개발하는 인공지능이 인공지능 연구에서 최근 가장 주목받는 분야라는 사실입니다. 전문가들은 이를 가리켜 “학습을 위한 학습” 혹은 “메타 학습”이라고 부릅니다.Many believe such methods will significantly accelerate the progress of A.I. in both the online and physical worlds. At the University of California, Berkeley, researchers are building techniques that could allow robots to learn new tasks based on what they have learned in the past.많은 사람은 온라인은 물론 오프라인 세상에서도 인공지능 기술이 비약적으로 발전해 영향을 미치게 될 것으로 믿고 있습니다. UC 버클리 연구진들은 과거 학습한 내용을 바탕으로 새로운 과제를 수행하는 법을 스스로 깨우치는 로봇 기술을 개발하고 있습니다. 프로젝트를 이끄는 피터 아빌 교수는 말합니다.“Computers are going to invent the algorithms for us, essentially,” said a Berkeley professor, Pieter Abbeel. “Algorithms invented by computers can solve many, many problems very quickly — at least that is the hope.”“궁극적으로는 컴퓨터가 우리를 위해 우리에게 필요한 알고리듬을 만들어줄 겁니다. 컴퓨터가 개발한 알고리듬으로 수많은 문제를 아주 빨리, 쉽게 풀 수 있을 겁니다. 적어도 그렇게 되기를 바라고 있습니다.”This is also a way of expanding the number of people and businesses that can build artificial intelligence. These methods will not replace A.I. researchers entirely. Experts, like those at Google, must still do much of the important design work. But the belief is that the work of a few experts can help many others build their own software.이는 또한 인공지능을 구축할 수 있는 사람과 기업의 수를 늘리는 작업이기도 합니다. 이런 방법이 생긴다고 인공지능 연구자들이 할 일이 완전히 사라지는 건 물론 아닙니다. 구글에 있는 엔지니어를 비롯한 최고 전문가들은 여전히 큰 틀에서 중요한 설계를 담당하고 방향을 제시해야 합니다. 대신 이제는 몇몇 전문가가 틀만 짜놓으면, 전문적인 지식 없이도 필요한 이들이 자기에게 맞는 소프트웨어를 스스로 개발해 쓸 수 있게 되는 겁니다.Renato Negrinho, a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University who is exploring technology similar to AutoML, said this was not a reality today but should be in the years to come. “It is just a matter of when,” he said.카네기멜론대학교의 연구원 레나토 네그리뉴는 자동화 머신러닝 프로젝트와 유사한 기술을 개발하고 있습니다. 그는 이런 기술이 미래에는 반드시 보급된다고 말합니다.“그 시점이 언제가 될 것이냐가 관건입니다.”By Cade MetzThe New York Times CurationNOV. 5, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/05/technology/machine-learning-artificial-intelligence-ai.html