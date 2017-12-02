North’s ICBM could have traveled 10,000 km

Left: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un jubilates over the launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in a photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday. Right: The Hwasong-15 ICBM blasts off on Wednesday. [YONHAP] 왼쪽: 목요일 북한 조선중앙통신이 공개한 사진 속에 김정은 노동당위원장이 화성-15형 대륙간탄도미사일 시험발사를 보고 기뻐하고 있다. 오른쪽: 수요일 화성-15형 ICBM이 발사되고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, November 30, 2017North Korea fired aninto the East Sea Wednesday morning, reaching the highestthe country has ever achieved in a missile test and breaking a more than two-month stretch of*intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM): 대륙간탄도미사일*altitude: 고도*behaving oneself: 행동을 삼가다, 예절 바르게 행동하다북한이 수요일 새벽 동해상으로 대륙간탄도미사일 한 발을 발사했다. 북한이 시험 발사한 미사일 중에서 최고도에 도달했다. 북한이 두 달간의 침묵을 깨고 도발을 한 것이다.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that the, launched at 3:17 a.m. from Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, in western North Korea, flew nearly 960 kilometers (596 miles) after peaking at an altitude of 4,500 kilometers before landing in waters between the North and Japan.*projectile: 발사체남한의 합참은 북한 평남 평성에서 오전 3시17분에 발사된 미사일은 고도 4천5백 킬로미터까지 도달한 뒤 약 960 킬로미터를 날아가 북한과 일본 사이 바다에 떨어졌다고 발표했다.Had it been fired at a, the missile could have flown more than 10,000 kilometers, said local military officials, which easily passes the 5,500 kilometerto qualify as an ICBM. It is also long enough to reach the U.S. mainland. The distance between Pyongsong and Los Angeles is 9,550 kilometers.*normal angle: 정상각도*threshold: 문지방, 한계점남한 군 관계자는 정상각도로 발사됐으면 1만 킬로미터 이상을 날아갈 수 있었다고 말했다. ICBM으로 규정하는 5천5백 킬로미터 사거리를 훌쩍 넘어 미 본토에 도달하기에 충분한 사거리이다. 평성에서 로스 엔젤레스까지 거리는 9천5백50 킬로미터이다.Robert Manning, spokesman for the U.S. Defense Ministry, said the Pentagon’s initial assessment was that the projectile was an ICBM, but that it didn’tthe U.S. or its allies. The Japanese government claimed the missileits*pose a threat to~ : ~에게 위협이 되다*exclusive economic zone: 배타적 경제수역*splash into :~로 첨벙 떨어지다로버트 매닝 미국방부 대변인은 미국방부의 초기 판단은 그 발사체는 ICBM이지만 미국이나 미국의 동맹국들에 위협이 되지 않는다는 것이라고 말했다. 일본 정부는 그 미사일이 일본의 배타적 경제수역에 떨어졌다고 주장했다.The South Korean military said the missile appeared to be a version of a long-range Hwasong-14, which North Korea also tested on July 4 and 28. The North has never tested a missile from Pyongsong before, which is about 30 kilometers north of Pyongyang, the capital.남한 군당국은 이 미사일은 북한이 7월4일과 28일에 시험 발사했던 화성-14형 장거리 미사일 종류로 보인다고 밝혔다. 북한이 예전에 평성에서 미사일을 시험 발사했던 적은 없었다. 평성은 수도 평양에서 북쪽으로 30킬로미터 떨어져 있다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)