The China trap

We have long endeavored to maintain a complementary relationship and co-existence with China through communication. But China has turned more assertive and full of pride as it builds its economic power and global influence. President Xi Jinping, who has started a second five-year term without no designated successor, wields mighty power and is accelerating his campaign to make China the world’s mightiest nation through a more assertive and nationalistic agenda.The ascent of China comes as the world undergoes a transitional period in the global order. The multilateral diplomatic platform on which smaller states had a say, albeit modest, has weakened. Instead, the two superpowers wage a fierce power competition and define international affairs through bilateral diplomacy. It raises questions whether diplomatic skills can overcome limits in national prowess. China has become more difficult than ever at such a critical juncture.We face a period of Chinese hegemony in which we must somehow find the means to overcome the gap with Chinese values and defend our national interests against domination. China is not the country that it used to be at the end of the 19th century and in the 20th century. Beijing will fully employ its newfound power to strengthen its identity and force its standards on others. It will try to put pressure on Korea by exploiting our short temper. Conflict is inevitable, and at times we may have to give in. No matter what hits us, however, we must not waver or resort to self-pity, lest we make poor decisions about our future.We must remember that China is innately two-faced. It is weak against the strong and strong against the weak. We must never appear weak. We should be bold and patient with China to steer the relationship into a bigger context with a longer perspective.In dealing with a stronger counterpart, the weaker party must strike a balance between sovereignty and self-consciousness. We must try to find a balance between the two under whatever circumstances. Policy makers must not repeat the mistake of falling into China’s trap in a shortsighted way. China pampers visiting state heads with glamorous receptions to get what it wants. When those leaders return home, they often realize they have come back empty-handed. Four years ago, President Park Geun-hye was given China’s red-carpet treatment when she visited Beijing. But she got little in return for the national interests.President Moon Jae-in must use next month’s state visit to China as a turning point in bilateral relations by addressing a wide range of pending issues involving North Korea, Beijing’s mixing of political and economical matters, and deepening economic and industrial cooperation. Moon must fully employ his resolute rhetoric packaged in refined manners to stand up to Xi. If he comes off as weak or gullible, Seoul could be dragged and shaken by Beijing. In the longer run, we must beef up our economic and national power to maintain balance in bilateral ties.Beijing has recently been playing the bully with Seoul because of our weakened leverage in bilateral relations. China’s reliance on Korean technology and products has lessened thanks to fast advances in its own industrial capacity and technologies. The imbalance in national interests could pose more challenges in bilateral ties.The Moon administration must accelerate industrial structural reforms neglected by past governments. It must change its mindset first. It must place practicability ahead of ideology. The government must remove regulations and use all of its available resources to promote new technologies and industrial innovations. It must bring together employers and workers towards that goal.Korea must gradually bring down its export reliance on China by strenuously diversifying its export markets to reduce corporate and investment risks in China. To overcome the China risk, we must keep up our national dignity and values for self-defense. The people must be united to support the president so that he can come home with success from his visit to China.By Chung Duck-koo, chairman of the North East Asian Research Institute오랫동안 중국과 소통하며 우리가 여하히 중국과 보완적 생존관계를 형성하며 더불어 살아갈 수 있을 것인가에 대하여 부심해 왔다. 그러나 연년세세를 지나며 그들이 숨긴 발톱을 내미는 태도와 자세는 점점 당당하고 자신만만해졌고 한동안 겸손했던 그들은 이제 과신에 차 있다. 지금 막강 권력을 쥐고 있는 시진핑 국가주석의 중국은 21세기형 부국강병 노선을 내세우며 공세적• 민족주의적 외교국방정책을 현실화하고 있다.더욱이 지금 국제질서는 전환기를 맞고 있다. 중소 국가가 영향력을 다소나마 발휘할 수 있는 다자외교는 퇴조하고 강대국의 힘의 논리가 지배하는 양자외교가 그 중심에 서서 강대국끼리 거칠게 부딪치고 협상하며 국제문제를 재단한다. 실로 외교가 국력의 차이를 얼마나 극복할 수 있을지 의문이 드는 시대다. 이 엄중한 전환시대에 우리에게 중국이 과거와 사뭇 다른 모습으로 다가오고 있다.우리는 앞으로 중국과 가치의 거리를 극복하며 점점 더 힘에 의존하는 근육질의 중국과 더불어 살면서 국가 이익을 극대화해야 하는 극중(克中)의 시대에 살고 있다. 중국은 이제 19세기 말, 20세기 말의 중국이 아니다. 앞으로 그들은 팽창된 국력을 바탕으로 정체성 외교와 중국식 스탠더드를 내세우며 주변국에 그들의 원칙을 강요할 것이며, 특히 우리의 짧은 호흡을 이용해 우리를 압박하려 들 것이다. 이 과정에서 양국 간 분쟁이 불가피하고, 때로는 중국의 복속주의적 태도에 직면할 수도 있을 것이다. 그러나 어떤 상황이 올지라도 놀라거나 황망스럽게 처신하지 말고 처변불경(處變不驚)해야 한다.더욱이 중국은 매우 이중적이다. 그들은 기질적으로 강한 나라에 약하고 약한 나라에 강하다. 우리가 중국에 약하게 보이면 안 되는 이유다. 따라서 앞으로 우리는 중국과의 관계에서 보다 긴 호흡을 하며 담대한 인내심을 가지고 체스판을 더욱 크게 활용해야 한다.강대국과의 관계에서는 항상 ‘썩어도 준치론’과 ‘주제파악론’이 대립한다. 그러나 우리는 어떤 상황에서도 둘 사이의 균형점을 찾아 분투해야 한다. 따라서 외교당국은 점(點)을 얻기 위해 면(面)을 버리며 짧은 호흡으로 중국이 쳐놓은 대국 외교의 덫에 걸려드는 외교 자세를 계속 유지해서는 안 된다. 중국은 베이징을 찾는 국빈들의 마음을 영혼 없는 화려한 파티와 의전으로 사로잡으며 국익을 챙기지만, 국빈들은 말하고자 하는 본론을 깊게 말하지 못한 채 귀국하곤 했다. 4년 전 박근혜 전 대통령 때도 그랬다.이번 문재인 대통령 국빈 방중은 앞으로 극중 외교의 시금석을 세우는 것으로 회담과 밀담을 통해 북핵 문제 등 한반도 문제, 중국의 정경 분리 문제, 경제•산업협력 강화 문제 등 현안사항을 확실히 다져야 한다. 문 대통령은 그 특유의 부드러움으로 포장된 담대한 언어와 절제된 매너로 바위 같은 시진핑 주석의 언행을 돌파해야 한다. 그렇지 못하면 앞으로 한국은 중국과의 관계에서 샅바를 놓쳐 끌려다니는 씨름꾼의 위치가 될 수도 있다. 이를 뒷받침하기 위해서는 무엇보다 우리의 힘을 길러 부국강병(富國强兵)하며 양국 간 이익의 균형을 유지해야 한다.최근 들어 중국이 한국을 만만하게 보고 함부로 대하는 근본 원인은 양국 간 이익의 균형이 깨지고 있기 때문이다. 중국의 기술 굴기로 산업기술이 한국을 충분히 따라오고 신산업 분야에서 중국이 선전하면서 더는 한국에 신세지거나 배워야 할 부분이 크게 줄어들어 보완적 산업관계가 약화된 것이다. 이러한 이익의 불균형 상태는 앞으로 한•중 관계를 매우 어렵게 할 것이다.이제 문재인 정부는 과거 정부가 그 시대적 책임을 방기했던 산업개편과 혁신을 역사적 소명으로 삼고 이를 위해 전력투구해야 한다. 그러기 위해서는 문재인 정부에 발상의 대전환이 필요하다. 이념보다 실사구시로 국정 방향을 과감히 틀어야 한다. 그리고 정부의 과감한 규제완화와 함께 동원할 수 있는 모든 자본력을 총동원해 신기술과 산업혁신에 투입해야 한다. 그러기 위해서는 현 정부가 자본과 노동을 한 배에 태우고 우리 기업들과 시선과 마음을 한데 모아야 한다.또한 세계시장 다변화를 통해 한국경제의 대중국 의존도를 장기적으로 15% 수준까지 점진적으로 낮추어 위험부담을 줄여나가고 기업들도 대 중국 투자에 있어 정치리스크 등 중국 리스크를 헤징(hedging)할 수 있는 특별한 대책을 스스로 갖추어야 한다. 중국을 극복하려면 국격과 우리 나름의 생존원칙을 지켜야 하고 이를 뒷받침할 힘이 있어야 하며 이를 위해 부국강병•처변불경해야 함을 모두가 인식해야 할 때다. 그리고 다음달 한•중 정상회담에 임하는 문재인 대통령이 이를 가슴에 담아갔으면 하는 희망이다.정덕구 NEAR재단 이사장