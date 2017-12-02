KLPGA awards ceremony

The KLPGA’s Winners Club, comprising players who have won their first career tournament this season, pose for a picture during the tour’s end-of-year awards ceremony at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Monday. From left: Kim Ji-young, Kim Ji-hyun, Kim Hye-seon, Park Min-ji, Park Bo-mi, KLPGA Senior Vice President Kang Choon-ja, Park Shin-young, Lee Da-yeon, Lee Jeong-eun, Lee Ji-hyun and Ji Han-sol.[YONHAP]월요일 서울 강남구 삼성동 그랜드 인터컨티넨탈 호텔에서 열린 2017 KLPGA 연말 대상 시상식에서 올 시즌에 생애 첫 우승한 선수들에게 주는 상인 위너스클럽을 수상한 선수들이 포즈를 취하고 있다. 왼쪽부터 김지영, 김지현, 김혜선, 박민지, 박보미, 강춘자 KLPGA 부회장, 박신영, 이다연, 이정은, 이지현, 지한솔.[연합]