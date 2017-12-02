Vincent Cassel to star in new Korean film

French star actor Vincent Cassel will appear in “National Bankruptcy Day,” a new South Korean movie on the 1997 Asian financial crisis, according to its production company Friday.Cassel will play a supporting role as a managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington D.C.-based international organization aimed at fostering global monetary cooperation, according to Zip Cinema.It will be the first appearance by the 51-year-old star of French independent films “La Haine” and “L’Appartment,” as well as Hollywood movies “Ocean’s Twelve” and “Black Swan,” in a South Korean project. The movie will explore how the financial crisis and then-IMF bailout, which remains a painful memory to the South Korean public.Yonhap