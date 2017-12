President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Dr. Lee Cook-jong, right, the surgeon who operated on the North Korean soldier who suffered multiple gunshot wounds while defecting to South Korea through the joint security area of Panmunjom on Nov. 13. The president met the surgeon before the start of a special meeting at the Blue House on Friday of South Korean and U.S. troops stationed at Panmunjom who helped rescue the defector. [YONHAP]