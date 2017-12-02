Kim Jong-ho appointed president of Kumho Tire
Kim Jong-ho was officially appointed as the president and CEO of financially troubled Kumho Tire.
The tiremaker announced through a statement that Kim was picked as the chief executive of the company in an extraordinary shareholders meeting that took place on Friday.
Kim was tapped by creditors of the debt-ridden tire company as its chief executive in October after Park Sam-koo, the chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, who was delegated with the management of Kumho Tire, stepped down from the post to take responsibility for the company’s poor performance.
By Choi Hyung-jo