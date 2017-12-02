Kim Jong-ho appointed president of Kumho Tire

Kim Jong-ho was officially appointed as the president and CEO of financially troubled Kumho Tire.The tiremaker announced through a statement that Kim was picked as the chief executive of the company in an extraordinary shareholders meeting that took place on Friday.Kim was tapped by creditors of the debt-ridden tire company as its chief executive in October after Park Sam-koo, the chairman of Kumho Asiana Group, who was delegated with the management of Kumho Tire, stepped down from the post to take responsibility for the company’s poor performance.By Choi Hyung-jo