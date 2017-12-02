Flexible innovation (kor)

An old adage in Korean college admissions goes that the country’s best students go to medical school, while the second-best go to Seoul National University’s engineering school. In liberal arts, teachers’ colleges where graduates train to become elementary school teachers have become popular. Some students even prepare for admission to teachers’ colleges after getting into a top school.
A friend told me that many college students these days are interested in going to law school or taking the civil service exam, while liberal arts professors have lost the drive to teach their fields of study. He might be exaggerating, but this is not new.
According to data from Statistics Korea, the preferred workplaces for people aged 13 to 29 were government agencies (25.4 percent), public corporations (19.9 percent) and major conglomerates (15.1 percent).
Only 2.9 percent said start-ups and 3.7 percent said small and medium-sized companies. It is only natural that the young people seek stable employment. The Moon Jae-in administration wants to add more public jobs, and they don’t want to miss the opportunity.
The roles of public servants and teachers are very important, but they do not create wealth. It is businesses that generate profit. The current administration’s innovative growth drive is to supply venture capital to new companies and invest 10 trillion won ($9 billion) in a fund for three years.
The goal is to establish an investment bank that can be a Korean version of Goldman Sachs so that venture capital can be invested on innovative companies. But no matter how big the venture capital is, it is useless without people taking risks in new start-ups. Making rash investment to execute the government policy will only incur losses.
At the Blue House’s innovative growth strategy meeting on Nov. 28, President Moon asked for clear vision and speed in innovative growth. I agree with his point. At the meeting, Kim Sang-gon, the minister of education, presented a talent development support plan that includes enhanced education in computer programming, flexible semesters and convergence education.
As a parent, I saw my child experience a flexible semester in middle school, but I do not believe it helped with career exploration. All my child did was take one final exam and make a few field trips.
The government wants to strengthen computer science education, but I have fundamental doubts about whether proper education can be provided by retraining existing teachers. Education should be made available through community resources and not be left solely to teachers. Outsourcing convergence education and computer science education should be considered.
And what about the popularity of public jobs? Why can’t entrepreneurs become public servants and teachers? Innovation requires flexibility. If flexibility is ignored, innovative growth might be a long ways off.
*The author is deputy business editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.
언제부터인가 대학입시철이 되면 “전국의 의대가 제일 위에 있고 그다음이 서울대 공대”라는 얘기를 종종 듣는다. 학력고사 시절인 30여 년 전에도 의대가 인기였다. 하지만 입시학원에서 발표하는 서울대 자연계열 합격선을 보면 의대보다는 물리학과나 전자공학과가 더 높았던 기억이 난다.
인문계에선 초등학교 교사가 될 수 있는 교대가 인기다. 명문대에 입학하고도 교대에 가기 위해 다시 시험을 준비하는 사람도 있다. 한 후배는 "대학생들이 로스쿨 진학이나 공무원 시험에 몰리다 보니 문과 계열 교수들이 전공과목을 열심히 가르칠 의욕을 잃었다”는 얘기를 전했다. 일부 과장이 있겠지만 새삼스러운 얘기도 아니다.
통계청의 '2017년 사회조사'에 따르면 13~29세 청년이 근무하고 싶은 직장은 국가기관(25.4%), 공기업(19.9%), 대기업(15.1%) 순이었다. 벤처기업은 2.9%로 중소기업(3.7%)에도 밀렸다. 청년층 입장에선 안정된 직장을 찾는 게 당연하다. 더구나 문재인 정부가 공무원을 증원한다는 데 이번 기회를 놓칠 수는 없는 일이다.
공무원과 교사의 역할이 중요하지만 부를 창출하는 집단은 아니다. 그것은 기업이다. 현 정부의 혁신성장도 모험자본을 공급해 새로운 기업을 키워 낸다는 것이다. 이를 위해 3년간 10조원 규모의 ‘혁신모험펀드’를 만든다. 최근 한국판 골드만삭스를 키운다며 초대형투자은행(IB)을 선정했는데 주요 명분은 혁신기업에 투자하는 모험자본의 공급이었다. 하지만 모험자본이 아무리 많아도 제대로 모험할 사람이 없으면 말짱 도루묵이다. 정부 정책에 따른다며 억지로 투자하면 손실만 난다.
문재인 대통령은 지난달 28일 청와대에서 열린 혁신성장 전략회의에서 “혁신성장에 대해 분명한 비전과 속도감을 보여줘야 한다”고 주문했다. 공감한다. 그런데 이날 회의에서 김상곤 부총리 겸 교육부 장관은 ‘인재성장지원방안’을 발표했다. 소프트웨어(SW) 교육을 강화하고 자유학기제를 정착시키며 융·복합 인재를 키워 내겠다는 내용이다.
학부모로서 중학교 자유학기제를 겪어 봤지만 진로 탐색에 도움이 됐다고 생각하지 않는다. 기말시험 한 번만 보고 몇 군데 견학 다닌 게 전부다. SW 교육을 강화한다지만 기존의 선생님들이 재교육을 받아서 이걸 제대로 가르칠 수 있을까 하는 근본적 의문을 갖고 있다. 교육은 사회 전체의 자원으로 해야지 교사만의 몫이 아니다. 융·복합 교육이나 SW 교육은 과감하게 아웃소싱하는 것도 고려해야 한다. 공무원으로의 쏠림 현상은 어떻게 해결할 것인가. 창업한 사람이 공무원이 되고, 교사가 되면 안 되는가. 유연성이 있어야 혁신을 할 수 있다. 이를 외면하면 혁신성장은 요원하다.
