Beware the three highs (kor)
저금리 파티 끝나고 퍼펙트스톰이 몰려온다
Dec 02,2017
The Bank of Korea raised the key rate by 25 basis points to 1.50 percent, catching up with the normalization in the rates from the ultra-low levels the United States has kept following the 2008 financial crisis. The markets shook and the Kospi fell below the 1,500 mark on signs of the debt binge coming to an end.
The first concern is household debt. Low interest rates have fueled household debt to a level tantamount to 95 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. Authorities have lost timing in tightening the cap and regulations on mortgage loans eased under the Park Geun-hye administration to stimulate the housing market. Over the last three years, household debt surged by 362 trillion won ($333 billion). At the current rate, the household debt balance is expected to stretch to 1,450 trillion won by the end of the year and over 1,500 trillion won next year.
The economic conditions also call for higher rates. Economies in the United States, the eurozone and Japan have improved with higher employment and exports. Central banks there have begun normalizing rates. “Global economic recovery is picking up. Key economies of the United States , eurozone, and Japan are growing at the estimated pace,” BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said following the rate-deciding meeting. The Korean economy is also picking up. It is estimated to grow 3.2 percent this year and keep up the 3.0 percent pace for two more years.
But the data does not tell the real story. Except for semiconductors and petrochemicals enjoying a global boom, the economy remains sluggish. Real household income has dwindled for two years in a row. Manufacturing output, consumption, and investment data also weakened in October. Unlike other developed markets, job market conditions are worsening. Companies cannot increase investments or hiring because of multiple new measures — a sharp spike in the minimum wage, shorter working hours, conversion of irregular workers to permanent status, and expanded base salary scope — that would push up labor costs.
Higher rates could aggravate the fragile domestic conditions. There are over 3.9 million individuals with low credit and income that are indebted to three or more financial institutions. The corporate sector is no better. Oil prices and the Korean won value are strengthening. The so-called three highs have become a reality. Lee said decisions on additional hikes would be “prudent based on thorough study of growth and inflation trends.”
Jerome Powell, nominated to succeed Janet Yellen as the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve, supports the normalization. The government must ready the economy for the three highs.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 1, Page 34
증시ㆍ주택시장에 전방위 여파 미쳐
저신용ㆍ저소득ㆍ한계기업에 직격탄
필사적 부채 축소 나서야 위기 탈출
한국은행이 어제 기준금리를 기존보다 0.25%포인트 높은 1.5%로 올렸다. 미국이 2008년 금융위기 이후 시작된 저금리 파티를 끝내자 한국도 저금리 시대의 막을 내린 것이다. 이 소식으로 어제 당장 코스피 1500선이 맥없이 무너졌다. 이는 8년간의 저금리 파티가 끝나고 이제는 고통의 시간이 다가오고 있음을 알리는 전조에 불과하다.
가장 우려스러운 것은 주택시장에 유입된 천문학적 규모의 주택담보대출 자금이다. 그간 저금리는 가계대출 증가에 기름을 붓는 역할을 해 왔다. 하지만 정부는 가계부채가 국내총생산(GDP)의 95%에 달할 만큼 눈덩이처럼 불어나는 동안 팔짱을 끼고 있었다. 결정적 패착은 박근혜 정부가 확 풀어놓은 대출 규제를 다시 조일 타이밍을 놓쳤다는 점이다. 그 바람에 최근 3년간 불어난 가계부채가 362조원에 달한다.이 여파로 2008년 말 859조원이었던 가계부채는 올 9월 1400조원을 돌파했다. 이 속도대로라면 올 연말에는 1450조원 안팎까지 불어나고, 내년에는 1500조원을 돌파할 전망이다.
경기 흐름으로 봐도 기준금리 인상을 더 지체할 이유가 없어졌다. 미국은 물론 유로존 지역과 일본에서도 고용 및 수출증가로 경제가 살아나면서 저금리 시대에서 속속 탈피하고 있기 때문이다. 이주열 한은 총재는 “대외 여건을 보면 글로벌 경기는 회복세가 확대되고 있고, 미국과 유로 지역, 그리고 일본 등 주요국들이 예상된 성장세를 보이고 있다”고 금리 인상 배경을 설명했다. 한국 경제도 호전되고 있다. 글로벌 무역 확대에 힘입어 올해 3.2% 성장이 예상되고 내년과 후년에도 3%대 성장을 바라보고 있다.
문제는 통계 왜곡과 착시 현상이다. 반도체·석유화학 특수를 빼면 한국 경제는 여전히 침체에서 벗어나지 못하고 있다. 가계 실질소득은 2년 연속 하락했고, 생산·소비·투자 지표도 좋지 않다. 세계의 흐름과 달리 고용 한파는 갈수록 매섭다. 기업들은 급격한 최저임금 인상과 근로시간 단축, 비정규직의 정규직화, 통상임금 범위 확대로 투자를 늘리고 고용을 확대할 엄두조차 내지 못하고 있다.
금리 상승은 상황을 더욱 어렵게 만들 가능성이 크다. 세 곳 이상 금융사에서 대출을 받은 저신용·저소득 채무자들이 390만 명에 달하고, 한계기업도 적지 않기 때문이다. 여기에 유가가 오르고 원화 강세도 지속되고 있다. 이른바 3중고에 시달리게 된 것이다. 이 총재가 추가 금리 인상과 관련해 “성장과 물가의 흐름을 면밀히 파악해 신중히 판단하겠다”고 밝힌 것도 이 같은 고민이 담겨 있을 것이다.
하지만 대세를 피하기는 어려워 보인다. 제롬 파월 미 연방준비제도이사회(Fed) 의장 지명자가 “금리를 정상화할 때”라고 밝힘에 따라 세계적인 금리 인상 기조가 이어질 가능성이 크기 때문이다. 정부는 고금리·고유가·원고(高)가 한꺼번에 몰려오는 거대한 퍼펙트스톰에 대비해 신경을 곤두세우고 비상 경제체제를 가동해야 할 것이다.