A graver threat (kor)

The launch of an advanced Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICMB) by North Korea has sent shock waves around the world and calls for determined action by Seoul. According to a Defense Ministry report to the National Assembly Defense Committee, the ICBM fired off at in the wee hours of Wednesday could have flown 13,000 kilometers (8,080 miles) if launched at a normal angle, putting Washington, D.C. in its reach. The 21-meter (69-foot) missile is bigger than the previous versions tested twice in July with a more powerful and sophisticated engine and projectile system. From what Seoul officials have said, it appears that North Korea’s ambitious ruler Kim Jong-un has mastered nuclear-tipped, long-range missile technology as he vowed to do in a New Year’s address. In telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed to push pressure to the highest level.
The new ICBM has threatens the entire American population. Pyongyang can intimidate the United States with nuclear weapons and shake the U.S.-South Korean alliance. The missile’s ability to re-enter the atmosphere has not been confirmed, but a nuclear device can go off at an altitude of 20 kilometers or higher. The electromagnetic pulse from such an explosion could instantly knock out electronics systems within 100 kilometers. A single blast could destroy digital connections in several U.S. cities. If the missile has the ability to re-enter the atmosphere, a nuclear warhead could wipe out New York or other metropolises.
People may think our president is obsessed with bringing North Koreans to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. That event will be high-profile and politically symbolic if North Korea participates. But what is more important is to stop Pyongyang in its mad pursuit of nuclear weapons. The situation is extremely grave. The government must prepare the public for the possibility of attack. Our defenses must be reinforced. At the same time, it must tighten cooperation with the international community and our alliance with the United States.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 2, Page 30
북한의 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 화성-15 발사로 국제적 파장이 확대되고 정부의 비상한 대응조치가 나오고 있다. 국방부가 어제 국회 국방위원회에 보고한 자료에 따르면 이 미사일은 사정거리가 1만3000㎞로 미 워싱턴까지 도달할 수 있는 신형 ICBM이다. 미사일 길이 21m로 화성-14보다 2m나 늘어났고, 추진력을 제공하는 로켓도 커졌다. 국방부는 이런 분석을 토대로 북한 김정은 노동당 위원장이 올 초 신년사에서 언급한 핵ㆍ미사일 개발이 완료된 것으로 평가했다. 이에 따라 문재인 대통령은 그제 밤늦게 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령과의 통화에서 대북제재와 압박을 최대한 강화하는 노력을 함께 하기로 했다. 한반도 위기가 급속히 고조되고 있다는 판단에서다.
국방부 평가대로라면 북한은 ICBM에 핵탄두를 실어 미 본토 어디든지 타격할 수 있는 능력을 갖췄다. 북한이 미국을 위협해 한ㆍ미 동맹체제를 흔들 수도 있게 됐다. 이 미사일의 대기권 재진입 능력까진 검증되진 않았지만 최소한 공기 밀도가 낮은 20㎞ 이상 고도에선 핵탄두를 터뜨릴 수 있다. 그럴 경우 핵폭발에서 나오는 강력한 전자기파(EMP)는 100㎞ 이내의 대부분 휴대전화·컴퓨터·통신기기·전산망·TV 등 전자시스템을 파괴한다. 화성-15 한 발로 미국 몇 개 도시의 디지털 문명을 폐허화할 수 있다는 얘기다. 대기권 재진입 능력까지 갖췄다면 뉴욕 등 미 대도시를 강타해 엄청난 인명을 살상할 수도 있다.
그런데도 문 대통령이 화성-15를 굳이 ICBM이라 하지 않고 의미를 축소한 것은 적절치 않다. 국민은 문 대통령의 소극적인 태도가 평창 겨울올림픽과 남북 정상회담에 집착하는 데서 나온 것으로 이해한다. 물론 평창 올림픽을 무사히 치르는 것은 중요하다. 그러나 북한의 ICBM과 핵무장을 막기 위한 국제사회의 제재에 동참하는 게 우선이다. 더구나 한ㆍ미가 북한에 해상봉쇄를 하면 북한의 도발은 불 보듯 뻔하다. 또 미국이 북한의 핵과 미사일을 제거하기 위해 예방적 선제타격의 군사제재를 할 경우 북한이 보복 차원에서 수도권으로 도발할 가능성도 있다.
따라서 정부는 이제부터 한반도 위기 상황이 고조됐다고 상정하고 대처할 필요가 있다. 북한이 포탄이나 미사일 등으로 도발할 경우 효과적인 경보와 대피 방법을 국민에게 알려야 한다. 또 북한 도발 때 피해를 줄이기 위한 방호 조치도 급선무다. 군은 경계 수준을 높이고 대비책 마련에 나서야 한다. 무엇보다 국제사회 연대와 한ㆍ미 연합체제를 공고히 유지하는 게 중요하다.