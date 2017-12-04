Rain says new daughter has changed his life

Singer-actor Rain said Friday his newborn daughter has opened a new chapter in his life.“For me, she is more important than myself. After having my daughter, chapter two in my life has begun,” Rain said during a press conference for his new EP release “My Life.”Rain, 35, and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee became parents to a baby girl in October. Rain, real name Jung Ji-hoon, and Kim married in January.“It’s the fans who I owe myself to becoming a parent and living a stable course in life. I want to raise my child to be good for the world,” the singer said.Debuting as a pop singer in 2002, Rain was named one of the “100 Most Influential People” by U.S. Time Magazine in 2006 and 2011. Rain has also appeared in many hit TV dramas, including “Full House” and “A Love To Kill.”The star is currently the main host on KBS2’s idol audition show “The Unit.”Yonhap