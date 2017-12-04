Transitioning from stage to screen: Star choreographer Kim Seol-jin kicks off his acting career with a role in KBS2 drama ‘Heukgisa’

Renowned dancer Kim Seol-jin, known as pop star Lee Hyo-ri’s choreographer, has extended his career into acting. [KWON HYUK-JAE]

Kim Seol-jin makes an appearance in director Lee Myung-se’s 15-minute movie. [JTBC]

Kim Seol-jin is widely recognized as a talented modern dancer, but the 36-year-old, who won the second season of Mnet’s “Dancing 9” (2014), is now focused on being recognized for something else: his acting.Recently, Kim appeared in a 15-minute film by director Lee Myung-se, which aired on JTBC’s entertainment program translated as “Rated G,” and is set to debut on the KBS2 series “Heukgisa,” scheduled to premiere on Wednesday.“Filming for the drama kicked off in November,” Kim said, adding that he is always ready to leave home when he is needed on set. “Until February [when the drama wraps], my life will center on the drama.”When asked why he went for dramas and movies instead of theater, Kim says he wants to leave a record of his work.To learn more about his career, Kim, who also recently worked as a choreographer with pop star Lee Hyo-ri, sat down for an interview with JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.My life motto is to head in the direction that makes my heart beat. Right now, acting is what excites me. I actually have been acting since I was a member of the Belgian dance theater company Peeping Tom, which I joined in 2008. While performing Tanztheater, I had to dance and act. While playing my role, I thought a lot about the character I played. I believe dancing and acting are essentially the same in that the person who plays the role looks different depending on how he or she pulls it off.It’s just the beginning. Though the character I play does not carry much weight, I still want to act. I’m getting acting lessons, and I’m also getting advice from actress Hwang Seok-jeong, who I became friends with while at Korea National University of Arts back in 2003. The most challenging part of acting is understanding the cameras. If I don’t have a clear understanding of where the cameras are, my acting could look unsettling.I learned a lot, especially how I can appear differently depending on the camera angle.Every scene came out the way it did because it was me. If it were someone else, different scenes would have been created. I think I’m special, not because I’m a dancer but because I’m me. I don’t have a great look, but I believe that in fact has allowed me to be able to cover more elements through my acting.I want to try directing a movie. If you watch London-based dance company DV8 Physical Theater’s film “The Cost of Living,” dance replaces language. I want to direct a movie like that. Body movements open up more space for the audience to imagine than a language.Instead of mulling over what to show, I think about what the audience would want to talk about. People on stage need to be ready to listen to what the audience says. People want to be loved and paid attention to, and they try to find their personal story through other people.It’s a daily routine. My body will entirely be mine until I die. If you are well aware of your body and fully enjoy what you do with it, your life will change. As for me, I have grown more comfortable communicating with people since I started dancing.BY LEE JI-YOUNG [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]현대무용가 김설진(36)이 연기자로 변신했다. 지난 26일 방송된 JTBC 예능프로그램 ‘전체관람가’에서 이명세 감독의 15분짜리 단편영화 ‘그대 없이는 못 살아’에 등장했고, TV 드라마에도 데뷔한다. 다음 달 6일 첫 방송하는 KBS2 수목드라마 ‘흑기사’에서 양장점 직원 양승구 역을 맡았다. “11월 초 드라마 촬영이 시작됐다. 늘 스탠바이 상태다. 내년 2월까지 드라마 중심으로 산다”는 그를 28일 만났다.Q : 연기에 도전하는 이유가 있나.A : “심장이 뛰는 곳으로 간다는 게 삶의 모토다. 지금은 연기에 가슴이 뛴다. 연기는 벨기에 피핑톰 무용단에서 활동할 때부터 했다. 피핑톰에선 연극과 무용의 경계를 무너뜨린 ‘탄츠테아터(Tanztheater)’작품을 무대에 올린다. 공연에서 연기도 하고 춤도 췄다. 그 과정에서 내가 표현하는 이 인물은 어떤 인물일까에 대한 고민을 많이 했다. 춤이나 연기 모두 인물에 따라 움직임이 달라진다는 점에서 본질은 같다고 생각한다. 인물에 따라 숨이 달라지고, 숨 때문에 움직임이 달라진다. 손을 똑같이 들어도 아파서 드는 사람, 신나서 드는 사람이 다르다. 또 미팅하러 가는 사람과 사형대로 가는 사람의 걸음걸이는 다르다.”연기를 펼치는 장으로 연극 대신 TV 드라마나 영화를 택한 이유에 대해 그는 ＂하는 순간 사라져버리는 무대 예술을 하며 갈증났던 부분을 채우고 싶어서”라고 말했다. ＂기록·흔적을 남기고 싶다”는 것이다.김설진은 우리나라 현대무용계에서 몇 안 되는 스타 무용가다. 제주도에서 힙합 소년으로 자라 정규 무용 교육을 받지 않고 서울예대 무용과에 진학했다. 이후 2007년 한국예술종합학교를 졸업했고, 2008년 세계 무용계에서 손꼽히는 현대무용단 피핑톰에 입단했다. 그는 2003년 전국 신인무용콩클에서 특상을 받아 병역 특례를 받았을 만큼 실력이 출중하다. 2012년 프랑스의 공연 전문 매체 ‘테아트르테크’는 그의 민첩성·유연성을 극찬하며 “찰리 채플린을 능가한다”고 평하기도 했다.그가 대중에게 자신의 이름을 알린 것은 2014년 tvN 오디션 프로그램 ‘댄싱9’에 출연하면서다. 그는 고난도 테크닉과 독창적이고 섬세한 감정 표현으로 현대무용 문외한들까지 단숨에 팬으로 만들어버렸다. 2015년부터 가수 이문세 콘서트의 안무와 연출을 맡고 있고, 최근엔 이효리의 신작 앨범 ‘블랙’의 안무를 담당했다. 현재 무용단 ‘무버’의 예술감독으로 활동 중이다.Q : 무용가로 무대에 서면 독보적인 존재인데, TV 드라마에선 단역이다. 작은 역할도 마다하지 않을 만큼 드라마가 매력적인가.A : “이제 시작 아닌가. 비중 있는 역할은 아니지만 연기가 하고 싶다. 연기 지도도 따로 받고 있고, 2003년 한예종에서 호흡과 발성을 배우며 친분을 쌓은 황석정 선생님에게 조언도 구하고 있다. 드라마 연기에서 제일 어려운 부분은 카메라에 대한 이해다. 카메라를 모르면 연기가 부산스러워질 수 있다.”Q : 완성된 단편영화를 본 소감은.A : “카메라 앵글 잡힌 것을 보고 ‘이런 시선으로 바라볼 수 있구나’ ‘이런 효과를 주기도 하는구나’ 등을 많이 배웠다.”Q : 무용수 출신이어서 더 잘 표현된 장면이 있었나.A : “모든 장면은 내가 했기 때문에 가능한 장면이다. 다른 사람이 했다면 그 사람만 만들어낼 수 있는 장면이 나왔을 것이다. 무용수여서가 아니라 ‘나’여서 특별하다고 생각한다. 나는 키나 외모 등 비주얼이 좋지 않다. 그래서 도리어 더 다양한 요소를 담아낼 수 있는 것 같다.”Q : 콘서트 연출도 맡았다. 연출 욕심도 있나.A : “영화 연출을 해보고 싶다. 영국 DV8 피지컬시어터에서 만든 영화 ‘더 코스트 오브 리빙’을 보면 춤이 언어 대신 들어간다. 그런 영화를 연출하고 싶다. 몸짓은 언어보다 더 많은 것을 상상하게 해준다.”Q : 아이디어나 영감을 얻는 방법이 있나.A : “관찰하기와 상상하기다. 멍 때리다가 아이디어가 떠오르면 수첩에 적어둔다.”Q : 2014년부터 현대무용단 ‘무버’를 이끌고 있다. 관객들이 현대무용을 가깝게 느끼게 하기 위해 어떤 노력을 하고 있나.A : “관객들에게 무엇을 보여줄까보다 관객들이 어떤 이야기를 하고 싶어하나를 생각한다. 무대에 서는 사람이 관객들의 말을 들어줄 준비가 돼 있어야 한다. 사람들은 관심받고 사랑받기를 원하고 다른 사람을 통해 자기 이야기를 찾으려고 한다.”Q : 춤을 왜 추나.A : “일상이다. 몸은 죽을 때까지 온전하게 ‘내 것’이다. 몸을 잘 인지하고 온전하게 즐기고 이용하면 삶이 달라진다. 나의 경우 춤을 춘 뒤로 사람들과 소통하기 편해졌다.”이지영 기자 jylee@joongang.co.kr