Military begins talks with LIG Nex1 for spy satellites

Korea’s military authorities have picked LIG Nex1, a local defense firm, as the preferred bidder for a program to develop its reconnaissance satellites, a source said Sunday.The decision was made at the 107th defense industry committee meeting last week.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration plans to negotiate with LIG Nex1 on the terms of a possible contract reportedly worth 1.25 trillion won.If a deal is reached, the company will be in charge of the production of five satellites, as the military aims to put them in orbit between 2022 and 2024 in order to help monitor North Korea’s ongoing nuclear and missile activities. Yonhap