Lowering expectations (kor)

China has lifted the ban on group tours to Korea, which lasted eight months. While the ban has been lifted, the flow of tourists hasn’t recovered yet. It didn’t meet the anticipation of the people hoping for a full restoration after Korea and China agreed to improve relations on Oct. 31. Replies on online articles show that the anticipation is turning to disappointment.
The government explained that the October agreement sealed the controversy over the Thaad deployment. China won’t mention Thaad again and would lift retaliatory measures in a matter of time. However, developments after the agreement suggest that the Thaad controversy is hardly concluded. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang mentioned Thaad in the meeting with President Moon Jae-in, and foreign minister Wang Yi also brought up the issue to Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. It seems that China is not leaving the subject alone, but is resuming suspended exchanges while addressing the Thaad issue separately. A Chinese diplomat reportedly protested by asking why the subject is considered sealed.
What caused the discrepancy? There are two possibilities. China could have agreed to seal the issue but changed its position later. Or China did not agree to seal it, but Korean authorities misinterpreted the deal. It is not uncommon to misinterpret the intention of others due to wishful thinking. China’s explanation suggests the latter. Of course, the Korean side has reasons to say that the issue is sealed. Unless the conversation in the diplomatic negotiation is released, there is no way to know which side is right. But the truth should be somewhere in between.
The situation clearly revealed that the government’s interpretation of the Oct. 31 agreement as sealing the Thaad controversy led to people’s anticipation for restored Korea-China relations, but China is not ready to respond. Moon is scheduled to make a state visit to China in mid-November, and the working-level officials preparing for the visit say that China may be pressured by Korea’s eagerness to consider the state visit as the sign of improving relations. The working level officials are said to be struggling between the Blue House and the Chinese partners.
Here, it is best to lower expectations. The Park Geun-hye administration failed in relations with China largely because of disappointment after having expectations that were too high. We must not repeat the folly of failing to see the objective truth about others, as anticipation becomes disappointment and then antagonism.
중국이 8개월간 꽁꽁 묶어 둔 한국행 단체 관광객의 발을 풀었다. 풀긴 풀었지만 ‘찔끔’이었다. 10ㆍ31 한ㆍ중 관계 개선 합의 이후 전면 해제를 바란 국민 기대엔 한참 못 미쳤다. 기대가 실망으로 바뀌고 있음은 기사에 달린 댓글에서 확인할 수 있다.
정부는 10ㆍ31 합의로 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 문제는 ‘봉인’됐다고 홍보했다. 다시는 중국이 사드를 거론하는 일은 없을 것이며 보복조치 해제도 시간 문제라고 장담했다. 하지만 그 이후 돌아가는 모양새는 누가 봐도 ‘봉인’이라 하기 힘들다. 시진핑(習近平) 주석ㆍ리커창(李克强) 총리가 문재인 대통령과의 회담에서 사드를 거론했고, 왕이(王毅) 외교부장은 일장훈시에 가까운 어조로 강경화 외교부 장관을 몰아붙였다. 중국은 사드를 덮어 둔 게 아니라 사드는 사드대로 문제를 풀어 나가면서 차근차근 막혔던 교류를 재개해 나가자는 의도로 보인다. 중국 외교관이 “왜 자꾸 봉인이란 말을 쓰느냐”고 항의해 왔다는 소리까지 들린다.
입장 차이가 왜 이렇게 벌어졌을까. 두 가지 가능성이 있다. 중국 측이 협상장에선 봉인에 동의했다가 그 뒤 말을 바꿨을 가능성이 그 첫째다. 그게 아니라면 중국은 봉인에 동의한 적이 없는데 우리 정부 당국이 잘못 알아들었거나 과잉해석을 했다는 얘기가 된다. 희망적 사고(wishful thinking)에 빠져 상대방의 진의를 잘못 읽는 건 그리 드문 일이 아니다. 중국 측 설명대로라면 후자일 가능성이 농후하다. 물론 우리 측이 봉인이라고 말한 근거도 없지 않을 것이다. 외교 협상장에서 오간 대화가 공개되지 않는 한 누구 말이 맞는지 알 길이 없지만 진실은 그 둘의 중간쯤에 있을 것이다.
하지만 분명하게 드러난 사실도 있다. 10ㆍ31 합의를 사드 봉인으로 해석한 정부 설명은 한ㆍ중 관계 복원에 대한 국민의 기대를 부풀렸지만 상대방은 그에 부응할 준비가 덜 돼 있다는 점이다. 이달 중순으로 예정된 문 대통령의 국빈 방중을 실무적으로 준비 중인 이들의 전언도 그렇다. 우리는 대통령 방중을 최대한 화려하게 포장해 관계 복원의 증표로 삼고 싶어 하지만 상대방은 우리의 의욕 과잉을 부담스러워 한다는 것이다. 청와대와 중국 측 파트너 사이에서 실무진이 속만 태우고 있다고 한다.
그러니 이럴 때는 기대 수준을 낮추는 게 상책이다. 박근혜 정부 때 한ㆍ중 관계가 롤러코스터를 탄 원인도 따지고 보면 중국에 너무 기대를 걸었다가 그게 이뤄지지 않자 실망한 탓이 크다. 기대가 실망으로 변하고, 그것이 다시 악감정으로 증폭돼 상대방의 객관적 실체를 제대로 보지 못하는 우(愚)를 되풀이하지 않아야 겠기에 하는 말이다.
예영준 베이징 총국장