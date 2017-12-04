The necessity of NIS (kor)
Dec 04,2017
The National Intelligence Service’s internal reform aimed at relinquishing all of its investigative rights has sparked strong protests from the conservative front and veterans.
Kim Sung-ho, director of nonprofit organization Happy World, who headed the Ministry of Justice under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun and the NIS under conservative President Lee Myung-bak, expressed concerns over the changes, saying, “Intelligence capabilities against North Korea must be reinforced — not undermined — regardless of what wrongdoings the NIS had committed.”
Kyo-ahn, the final prime minister under President Park Geun-hye, wrote on Facebook that never since the intelligence office was created has it relinquished its investigative power.
Former NIS chief Kim Seung-kyu stressed that the only edge our spy agency has over its U.S. counterpart is Humint, human intelligence gathering, capabilities over North Korea. If investigative powers are stripped, Humint capabilities also would be weakened, he warned.
Counterespionage investigation requires an enormous amount of time, cost and endeavors. After lengthy observations, the local spy agency broke major cases such as uncovering a Filipino history professor who was actually a spy for North Korea in 1996, a North Korean spy ring in 2006, and a sabotage plot led by United Progressive Party lawmaker Lee Seok-ki. It commonly takes three to 10 years of undercover investigations to discover a spy.
Counterintelligence is only possible with capabilities in both intelligence gathering and investigation. The separation of the two key functions can wreck anti-espionage capabilities. A good tip and a lead can go to waste when it goes to a different investigating agent, as each agent’s values and judgments differ.
North Korea has upped its weapons capabilities to the extent of threatening the entire U.S. mainland with a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea also has reinforced its spy forces around the world. The NIS must stop its intrusive and illicit engagements in politics and the lives of civilians. But the agency must not willingly forego its primary function of protecting the nation from terrorist attacks.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 2, Page 30
국가정보원의 대공수사권 폐지·이관을 골자로 하는 국정원법 개정안의 후폭풍이 거세다. 법무부장관·국정원장을 지낸 김성호 '행복세상' 이사장은 어제 "대한민국은 남태평양 한가운데 떠 있는 섬나라가 아니고 분단국가"라며 "국정원이 아무리 미워도 적폐청산과는 별개로 역량을 강화해야 할 부분이 북한인데 수사권을 폐지한다니…"라고 우려했다. 황교안 전 총리는 페이스북에서 "우리나라 정보기관이 (창설 이래) 대공수사를 포기한 적은 단 한 번도 없었다"고 밝혔다. 김승규 전 국정원장도 최근 "국정원이 미 중앙정보국(CIA)보다 강한 게 북한 '휴민트(HUMINT·인적 정보)'인데 (정보와 수사가 분리되면) 휴민트는 더 약화될 것"이라고 걱정했다고 한다.
대공수사가 어려운 건 엄청난 시간과 노력·비용이 들어가기 때문이다. 장기간 암약하며 간첩 활동을 했던 무하마드 깐수 사건, 2006년 일심회(386 간첩) 사건, 현직 통합진보당 의원이던 이석기의 내란음모·선동 사건이 대표적 사례다. 짧게는 3년에서 길게는 10년 넘는 내사 끝에 전모를 밝혀냈다. 이런 수사들은 정보와 수사가 일원화돼 있어야 가능하다. 정보와 수사의 분리는 그래서 대공수사 시스템을 불구로 만들 것이라는 우려가 나온다. 좋은 정보를 제공해도 다른 기관이 수사하면 가치 판단이 달라 사장될 소지가 크다.
시기도 좋지 않다. 북한이 화성-15형 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 쏘며 핵 도발 공세를 강화하고 있다. 북한 정찰총국·통일전선부 등 대남 공작 기구는 대외공작망과 공작원을 대폭 증원하고 있다고 한다. 국정원의 국내 정치 개입, 인권유린 행위는 근절돼야 마땅하다. 그렇다고 정보 수집에만 집중한다고 멀쩡한 대공수사권을 폐지·이관하는 건 문제다. 문재인 대통령의 대선 공약을 강행하는 과정에서 국정원 스스로 무리수를 두는 건 아닌지 자문해 보길 바란다.