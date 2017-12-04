Logic over promises (kor)

The ruling and opposition parties are in a fierce battle over the government’s mega-sized New Year’s budget amounting to 429 trillion won ($394.7 billion). But they are adhering to their interests regardless of the health of our state coffers. Case in point is their confrontation over increased basic pension and child care allowances. While the ruling Democratic Party takes the position of implementing them as early as possible, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party insists on delaying them, citing the possibility for the ruling party to take political advantage of them ahead of the June 13 local election.
A bigger problem comes from the Moon Jae-in administration’s plan to hire 174,000 civil servants over the next five years and raise the minimum wage with tax money. The government stresses the need to employ more workers given Korea’s higher youth joblessness and lower share of jobs in the public sector than in other OECD member countries. But experts worry that if civil servants increase, it naturally leads to more regulation, which would hamper the government from preparing for a fourth industrial revolution. Instead, deregulation can create more jobs than hiring more government workers, they contend.
The question is how to finance the alarming increase of civil servants. The National Assembly Budget Office estimates that a whopping 327 trillion won would be needed to hire 34,800 civil servants each year over the next five years. The office based its calculation on the assumption that a new civil worker works for 30 years and his or her salary increases three percent annually.
Nevertheless, the administration does not seem to know how much money would be needed — the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said it would take six months to calculate it. Does the government really try to push President Moon’s campaign promise even without taking the budget into account?
A minimum wage hike as steep as 16.4 percent annually does pose challenges because it backfires. After the wage rose sharply, beneficiaries are more worried than ever. Nine out of 10 mom-and-pop stores say they will lay off employees to save costs. Even large companies have to raise the salaries of their employees due to the government’s plan.
But the administration takes it a step further. It plans to subsidize the private sector’s minimum wage through its 3-trillion-won-plus budget. No other governments try to support minimum wages in the private sector through state coffers. Ruling and opposition parties must draw up a reasonable budget for next year before it’s too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 4, Page 34
당리당략에 열중해 예산 시한 넘겨
공무원ㆍ최저임금에 거대 예산 투입
어처구니 없는 정책 전면 수정해야
429조원에 달하는 수퍼예산을 놓고 여야가 법정처리 시한을 넘겨 가면서 치열한 샅바싸움을 하고 있다. 그런데 그 배경을 들여다보면 기가 막힌 일들이 벌어지고 있다. 국가 재정에 대한 고려는 안중에도 없고 당리당략적 이해관계에 빠져 정치적 다툼을 벌이고 있기 때문이다. 기초연금과 아동수당을 둘러싼 대립이 대표적이다. 더불어민주당은 내년 7월부터 기초연금 인상을 시행하자는 입장인 반면 자유한국당은 “내년 6·13 지방선거와 불과 보름 사이라 안 된다”며 맞서고 있다. 기초연금 역시 민주당은 내년 4월 시행을 주장하지만, 한국당은 “내년 지방선거에 악용 소지가 있다”며 반발하고 있다.
더 큰 문제는 대선 공약이라는 이유로 강행하고 있는 공무원 17만4000명 증원과 민간기업 최저임금에 대한 혈세 지원이다. 정부는 청년실업률이 높고 경제협력개발기구(OECD)에 비해 공공부문 일자리 비율이 낮아 정부 역할 확대가 필요하다는 입장이다. 하지만 전문가들은 “공무원을 늘리면 파킨슨법칙에 따라 규제만 늘어날 뿐”이라며 “인공지능(AI)과 로봇이 일하는 4차 산업혁명에 적응하려면 규제를 혁파하는 것이 훨씬 더 많은 일자리를 만들 수 있다”고 주장한다.
무엇보다 소득 정체에 빠져 있는 국민이 공무원 고용 비용을 대느라 등골이 휘게 됐다는 점이 문제다. 국회 예산정책처는 “내년부터 5년간 매년 3만4800명씩 공무원을 증원할 경우 향후 30년간 327조원이 소요된다”는 추산을 내놓았다. 9급으로 시작해 30년간 근무하고, 급여가 매년 3% 오르는 것으로 가정했다. 시민단체인 한국납세자연맹이 추산한 비용은 이보다 100조원 많은 419조원에 달한다.
어처구니 없는 것은 정부가 공무원 증원에 따른 국민 부담을 추산하지 못하고 있다는 점이다. 최근 국회에서 대정부 질의가 나온 적이 있는데 “비용을 추계하려면 6개월은 걸린다”는 답변이 고작이었다. 돈이 얼마나 들어가고 국민 부담이 얼마나 늘어날지도 모르는데 대선 공약이라면서 강행하겠다는 것이다.
올해 대비 16.4% 인상돼 다음달 적용되는 최저임금 문제는 더욱 심각하다. 최저임금이 급격히 오르면서 오히려 취약계층은 일자리 불안에 떨고 있다. 소상공인연합회 10곳 중 9곳은 근로자를 줄이겠다고 밝히고 있다. 오히려 대기업은 연봉 4000만원 근로자까지 최저임금 때문에 연봉을 올려줘야 할 판이라니 이런 비합리적인 정책이 또 어디에 있을까.
더 어이없는 것은 예산 3조원+α를 동원해 최저임금을 보조해 준다는 정부 방침이다. 이미 기초생활보장제도와 근로장려세제(EITC)를 통해 저소득자에게 막대한 규모의 정부 예산이 지원되고 있다. 여기에다 국민의 세금으로 최저임금까지 지원하는 나라는 세계 어디에도 없다. 여야는 당장 당리당략을 내려놓고 무리한 정책을 뜯어고쳐 합리적인 예산안을 짜는 데 머리를 맞대야 한다. 국민이 이를 지켜보고 있다. 내년 6월 지방선거는 그 결과로 심판 받아야 할 것이다.