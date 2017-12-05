GS donates W5 billion to society in year-end donation

GS Group donated 5 billion won ($4.6 million) as part of its year-end social contribution program.Four billion was donated to support socially vulnerable groups while the remaining 1 billion won was offered to Community Chest of Korea to help Pohang citizens that recently suffered from an earthquake and series of aftershocks.“As our society faces difficulties, companies must set an example for our neighbors in need,” said Huh Chang-soo, Chairman of GS Group.From last month, affiliates of GS Group have also supported Pohang citizens in various measures. GS Retail delivered supplies to help people keep warm including blankets, heater packs and gloves as well as food including Choco Pies and water. Oil refiner GS Caltex also sent 500 winter blankets.BY KIM JEE-HEE