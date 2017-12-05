W6.33 trillion spent through smartphones in October

Purchases made through internet and mobile devices in Korea continued to rise in October as use of smartphones has fully caught on with local consumers, government data showed Monday.Transactions made by smartphones and tablets reached 6.33 trillion won ($5.83 billion) in the one-month period, up a solid 9.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from Statistics Korea.In particular, the total amount of mobile transactions, valued at 4.03 trillion won, accounted for 63.6 percent of all online purchases made in October.Mobile purchases in Korea have been on a steep rise for years as smart devices are expanding their presence in the world’s most wired country and rapidly replacing computers as a means of conducting online transactions.Mobile bookings for travel and movie tickets soared 12.4 percent in October compared to a year earlier, while sales of food and beverages jumped 27 percent on-year, the data showed. Yonhap