Once again, Twice breaks 100 million views

K-pop girl band Twice’s “Likey” surpassed 100 million views on Youtube, the group’s agency said Sunday.JYP Entertainment said the lead single off of “Twicetagram,” the group’s first full-length album released on Nov. 30, hit the milestone at 5:43 p.m. Sunday.The band has already had five other songs reach more than 100 million YouTube views, including “TT,” “Cheer Up,” “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Knock Knock” and “Signal.” The first three songs have been viewed more than 200 million times.At the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Tokyo on Wednesday, Twice’s “Signal” won the Song of the Year. The group received the same award for “Cheer Up” last year.Its first repackaged album “Merry & Happy” is slated to be released on Dec. 11. Yonhap