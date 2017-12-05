Kim’s New Year message (kor)

North Korea’s Chairman of the ruling Workers' Party Kim Jong-un declared the completion of nuclear weapons capability as he watched the launch of the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-15 at 2:48 A.M. on Nov. 29. Kim said in the New Year’s address this year that the ICBM test launch preparation was in its final stage. This year, North Korea fired 20 missiles in 15 tests, including three ICBM launches.
While a few technologies, such as atmospheric re-entry, are thought to be incomplete, North Korea claims that the Hwasong-15 launch was successful. It was celebrated with a festival and fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Dec. 1. Kim must have wanted to boast that he had kept his promise.
Unlike his father, Kim Jong-un likes to constantly confirm the progress of the goal he set. While Kim Jong-il advocated grand slogans like “a powerful and prosperous nation” and set goals, he was not inspecting them constantly. We paid more attention to Kim Jong-un’s own voice than Kim Jong-il’s New Year’s addresses, which were published in the form of a joint editorial in the Rodong Sinmun, the People’s Army or the Youth League. The New Year’s Address is the window to Kim Jong-un’s thoughts as it includes the general policy direction and guideline for each field.
Next year’s address will be drafted based on reports submitted by agencies after this year’s projects are concluded and next year’s plans are established. It will be written by the Office of the Secretary and verified by the Propaganda and Agitation Department and the Organization and Guidance Department of the Workers’ Party before being reported to Kim Jong-un. Upon his approval, it will be finalized.
In the New Year’s address for 2018, Kim is expected to reemphasize completion of nuclear armaments and propose dialogue with the United States with conditions. Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, told the visiting delegates of Russia’s State Duma last week it would sit down with the United States when its status as a nuclear state is acknowledged.
Vitaliy Pashin, a member of the Russian delegation, told the Interfax news agency that North Korea considers launching the Hwasong-15 a sign to the United States that it is ready for negotiation. The negotiation with the United States is not likely to be smooth, as sanctions on North Korea are intensifying and the Trump administration is troubled with the Russia scandal.
The New Year’s address is expected to contain remarks against the sanctions, as well. North Korea may suffer more when the Hwasong-15 launch leads to additional sanctions. Kim Young-nam told the Russian delegation that North Korea can survive 100 more years under sanctions. But with a possible naval blockade, complaints could increase.
In March 2013, Kim Jong-un proposed the parallel pursuit of economic development and nuclear armament. As the nuclear armament he proclaimed in this year’s address is complete, next year’s address should contain North Korea’s pursuit of economic development. Kim needs to show the North Korean people that he is keeping the promise he made four years ago.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 4, Page 34
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 핵무력 완성을 선포했다. 지난달 29일 오전 2시48분 신형 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) '화성-15형'의 발사를 지켜보면서다. 김정은은 올해 신년사에서 “ICBM 시험 발사 준비 사업이 마감단계에 이르렀다”고 밝혔다. 그리고 올해 3차례의 ICBM 발사를 포함해 15차례에 걸쳐 20발의 미사일을 쏘았다. 아직 재진입 등 몇 가지 기술 확보 여부에 논란이 있지만 북한은 화성-15형의 성공을 주장하고 있다. 이를 자축하기 위해 지난 1일 평양 김일성광장에서 군민연환대회와 불꽃놀이도 진행했다. 김정은은 자신의 약속 실천을 과시하고 싶었던 모양이다.
김정은은 아버지와 달리 목표를 제시하면 끊임없이 확인하는 스타일이다. 김정일은 강성대국 등 거대한 슬로건을 내세우고 목표를 제시했지만 점검하는 인상을 주지 못했다. 우리가 노동신문·조선인민군·청년전위 등의 공동사설 형식으로 발표한 김정일의 신년사보다 육성으로 발표하는 김정은에게 주목하는 이유다. 신년사는 그해 전반적인 정책 방향과 분야별 방침이 포함돼 김정은의 생각을 읽는 창이다.
내년 신년사는 이달 중순께 한 해 사업을 마무리하는 총화(연말결산)를 끝내고 내년 계획을 수립한 내각 등 각 기관에서 제출한 보고서로 만들어진다. 당 선전선동부와 조직지도부의 검증을 거쳐 서기실(비서실)이 작성해 김정은에게 보고된다. 최종적으로 김정은의 결재를 거쳐 확정된다.
김정은은 내년 신년사에서 핵무력 완성을 재차 강조하고 미국에 조건을 단 대화를 제의할 것으로 예상한다. 김영남 최고인민회의 상임위원장이 지난주 방북한 러시아 하원 대표단에 “핵보유국 지위를 인정받아야 미국과의 협상 테이블에 앉을 것”이라고 강조했다. 방북단과 동행한 비탈리 파쉰 의원은 인테르팍스통신과의 인터뷰에서 “북한은 화성-15형의 발사로 미국에 협상 신호를 보낸 것으로 간주한다”고 설명했다. 강화되는 대북제재와 ‘러시아 스캔들’로 곤경에 처한 트럼프 행정부와 쉽지 않은 협상이 점쳐진다.
대북제재에 대한 대응 방안도 신년사에 담길 것으로 전망된다. 화성-15형의 발사로 대북제재가 추가되면 체감으로 느껴지는 고통이 커질 수 있다. 김영남은 러시아 하원 대표단에 “제재하에서 100년은 더 살 수 있다”고 말했다. 하지만 이는 거꾸로 해석해야 할 듯싶다. 그동안 추가된 대북제재로 고통스럽다는 방증이며 해상봉쇄까지 겹쳐지면 불만의 목소리가 더 높아질 수 있다.
김정은은 2013년 3월 경제건설과 핵무력 건설의 병진노선을 제시했다. 올해 신년사에서 예고한 대로 핵무력 건설을 완성했다면 내년 신년사에는 경제건설을 완성하려는 내용이 담겼으면 한다. 4년 전의 약속을 실천하는 모습을 북한 주민들에게 보여줘야 하기 때문이다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원 북한학 박사