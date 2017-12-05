Forgot the lesson already? (kor)
700만 낚시 열풍 속 해상 참사… 세월호 벌써 잊었나
Dec 05,2017
Another major casualty has occurred at sea. A fishing boat with 22 on board collided with an oil tanker in the waters off Incheon on Sunday. Thirteen have died and two remain missing. Among those rescued, seven have been seriously injured. The 9.77-ton boat capsized 9 minutes after clashing with the 336-ton tanker.
The maritime police suspect the two vessels collided while trying to rush their way out of the narrow waterway between the piers of Yeongheung Bridge in the West Sea.
Authorities must investigate the rescue system as well as the accident. The coast guard rescue boat arrived 33 minutes after the accident was registered. It took four minutes for an order to be made, 13 minutes to prepare sailing, and 16 minutes to travel. They could have saved time if they had skipped the command system. Why it took more than an hour for a rescue helicopter to arrive at the scene also must be investigated. The coast guard cited poor weather conditions, but authorities must examine whether there had been lax discipline on early Sunday morning.
Over 7 million Koreans fish for hobby. Fishing is a bigger hobby than mountain climbing. Safety standards and systems may not be as up-to-date with the popularity of the leisure sport.
Two years ago, 18 people died after a fishing boat capsized. In an incident in October, a four-year-old died because he was not wearing a life jacket. Authorities may have slacked off in supervising the boats that serve as the main source of income for fishers. Fishers also may have been lax in maintenance to save money.
President Moon Jae-in’s government vowed to make Korea safe and never repeat the Sewol ferry tragedy. To keep up with the promise, the government must re-check and tighten the disaster control system.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 4, Page 34
대형 해상 참사가 또 발생했다. 어제 인천 영흥도 바다에서 22명이 탄 낚싯배가 급유선과 충돌해 13명이 숨지고 2명이 실종됐다. 구조된 7명도 부상을 입었다. 낚싯배는 오전 6시 출항한 지 9분 만에 전복됐다. 해경은 낚시 물때를 맞추려 좁은 수로를 급하게 통과하려다 사고가 났을 가능성에 무게를 두고 있다.
사고 원인 규명 못지않게 신속한 구조시스템의 작동 여부도 따져봐야 할 대목이다. 해경 구조 보트는 사고 접수 33분 만에 현장에 도착했다. 출동 지시에 4분, 준비에 13분, 이동에 16분을 사용했다. 상부에 보고하고 지시를 받느라 구조의 골든타임을 놓친 게 아닌지 궁금하다. 현장중심 시스템이 아쉬운 대목이다. 구조 헬기가 사고 1시간15분 만에 도착한 것도 의문이다. 기상 여건 탓이라지만 취약시간대 근무 기강 문제는 아닌지 철저히 조사해야 할 것이다.
이번 참사는 낚시 인구 700만 시대를 맞은 우리의 일그러진 자화상이기도 하다. 짜릿한 손맛을 즐기려는 강태공이 등산 인구보다 많아졌고, 요즘은 유명 연예인의 낚시 프로그램들도 인기다. 이런 열풍을 해상 안전시스템이 따라잡지 못하니 재난이 꼬리를 무는 게 아닌지 걱정스럽다. 2년 전에는 추자도에서 낚싯배가 전복돼 18명이 사망했고, 올 10월에는 구명조끼를 입지 않은 네 살 아이가 변을 당했다. 낚시어선의 불법 행위도 연간 1000건에 육박한다. 당국은 낚싯배가 현지 주민들의 생계 수단이라며 감독을 소홀히 하고, 선주는 돈벌이에만 혈안이 된 것은 아닌가.
문재인 정부는 세월호를 징비(懲毖) 삼아 ‘안전 대한민국’을 약속했다. 하지만 청와대는 문 대통령의 신속한 대응만 자랑할 뿐 제2, 제3의 세월호 조짐에는 눈을 감고 있다. 세월호 참사가 박근혜 전 대통령의 무능한 7시간에 모든 책임을 돌릴 수 없듯이, 문 대통령 혼자 아무리 신속하게 대처해도 범국가적 재난방지 시스템의 재정비 없이는 대형 참사를 막을 수 없다.