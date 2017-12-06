2017.12.6 Ticket

Every Christmas, the Korean National Ballet and the Universal Ballet Company each stage “The Nutcracker” for families to enjoy. Above is the Korean National Ballet’s version, choreographed by the renowned Yuri Grigorovich. [KOREAN NATIONAL BALLET]

[MUSIC]Lotte Concert HallDec. 9: At the fourth annual “Musical Letter from Son Yeol Eum,” the pianist will perform together with her friends that she met in Germany: Pianist Moon Jae-won, Park Jong-hae, violinist Kim So-jin and flutist Cho Seong-hyun. The programs include “Rondo in D Major K. 184,” “Romance in A Major op. 94 No. 2,” “Divertissement a la Hongroise g minor D 818,” “III. Allegretto,” “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 in C minor” and more.The concert starts at 3 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 won ($27.66) to 70,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, between exit 1 and 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 9: A concert version of the opera “Turandot” will be performed next month, bringing together popular Korean opera singers who have been active performing overseas. The main role of the princess Turandot will feature Soprano Lise Lindstrom, who is acclaimed for her lyrical voice. She gained her international fame through playing Turandot in more than 150 productions. The other main character Calaf will be played by the tenor Park Sung-kyu, who already have experience performing with Lindstrom for the opera last July, at Covent Garden, London.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Lotte Concert HallDec. 12-13: Forte Di Quatro, the winning team of the first season of JTBC audition show “Phantom Singer,” is embarking on a tour concert around the country to meet their fans. This is the crossover quartet’s second tour since its debut in early 2017, and this time, the group will be performing songs from its second album “Classica.” The team will perform for two days in Seoul, then move on to Ulsan, Incheon, Guri, Busan, Jeonju and Seongnam.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, between exit 1 and 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 15: The gold medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn Competition, Yekwon Sunwoo is back in Korea to perform. As the performance is a celebration of the pianist’s win at the internationally acclaimed competition, the program includes some of the pieces he performed at the competition. He’ll perform “Ramble on the Last Love-Duet” from Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier, Schubert’s “Piano Sonata No. 19 in C minor, D. 958,” and “La Valse, M.72” of Ravel. There will be another show on Dec. 20 at Seoul Arts Center’s IBK Hall.The concert will start at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Olympic Park, SK Olympic Handball GymnasiumDec. 15-17: Fans of boy group Wanna One will get an early Christmas treat with the Wanna One Premier Fan-Con, which is a combination fan meeting and concert.Members of the official fan club will be able to reserve tickets on Oct. 24, one day before it opens to the general public, on ticketing website IPark. The concert will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Saturday and 4 p.m. for Sunday.Ticket prices for all seats are 77,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seongnam Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 21: Since 2009, Yuhki Kupamoto’s Christmas shows have sold out in Korea, with the composer and pianist always inviting new friends to perform. This time, he has invited violinist Shin Zia, clarinetist Kim Han, conductor Baek Yoon-hak and the Ditto orchestra to play a medley of his best work and Christmas carols which he has remade to liven up the holiday season.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 to 90,000 won.Imae Station, Bundang line, exit 1Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 25: The music of singer Yoon Jong-shin often touches on the moments when people reminisce about the past and try to recall fading memories. For decades, listeners have found comfort in the words and melodies of his songs.Yoon has been embarking on a concert tour since Oct. 28, with stops in Ulsan, Incheon, Suwon, Busan, Gyeongsan and Seongnam. The tour finally comes to Seoul in December.The concert will start at 7 p.m.Ticket prices range from 88,000 to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2 or 3Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 29-31: Popular pop-rock band Buzz are making stops in Ulsan, Busan and Changwon to entertain fans with an end-of-the-year concert. Seoul will be their last stop of the tour.The band made their debut in 2003 with the album “Morning of Buzz.” They are loved for their hit rock ballads including “Thorn” (2006), “Don’t Know Man” (2010) and “Coward” (2010).The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2 or 3[THEATER]Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 7-10: Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” will be performed by the Korea National Opera. The company last staged the “La Boheme” in 2012 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment, and the performance was a massive success, with every ticket selling out. The story is about four anonymous young artists living in an attic. Although they are not well-known and poor, they always manage to have fun and enjoy their time together. On one cold, winter day, one of the artists named Rodolfo meets a beautiful woman named Mimi, and they soon fall in love. However, as their love deepens, Mimi’s fatal disease worsens, with no money to cure her sickness.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. for Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. for the weekend.Ticket prices range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Korean National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 16- 25: The Korean National Ballet is also presenting “The Nutcracker” in its version adapted from the ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, who worked as the art director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the weekend and on Christmas 25th. There will be no performance on the 18th, Monday.Ticket prices range from 5,000 won to 90,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Dec. 21-31: The Universal Ballet is back with “The Nutcracker,” a must-see traditional Christmas performance.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas Ballet for the past 124 years.The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in Korea in 1986, and performances of the piece have been sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance will start at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.Ticket prices range from 10,000 won to 100,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4Kwanglim Arts Center, BBCH HallTo Feb. 4: Edgar Allan Poe was one of the most renowned writers of the 19th century, but due to his tragic love life and those who were jealous of his talent, his life was full of tragedy. However, his works still highlight what people fear the most and has inspired many artists, such as director Alfred Hitchcock.By taking a look at his life, the audience will be mesmerized by the literary quality of the stage while music and lyrics by Eric Woolfson will add to the effect.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Sundays and holidays. There will be no performance on Mondays. For December and January, there will be two stages at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and only one stage at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 120,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Feb. 11: The hit Korean television drama “Hourglass” has been reborn as a musical.When it first aired in 1995, the show broke ratings records across the country. The story revolves around three characters struggling to live in Korea during the turbulent 1970s and ‘80s and trying to turn back the “hourglass” of their predetermined fates to achieve their goals and dreams. They are affected by political oppression, crossing into each other’s paths along the way, becoming friends and falling in love.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9Charlotte TheaterTo Feb. 11: In 1985, headlines around the world heralded that the hull of the Titanic had been discovered. Inspired by the story, scriptwriter Peter Stone and composer Maury Yeston put their heads together to create “Titanic.” Over their five-day trip in the sea, the musical shows how a large group of people secluded in the sea face an unprecedented tragedy, and the discovery of love, sacrifice and courage.In this musical, the majority of the actors and actresses in the show will play many roles to show diverse number of people on the ship.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 3D-Cube Arts CenterTo May 7: “Billy Elliot” is back.The story takes place in the 1980s, during a coal miners’ strike in Northern England. Billy happens to stumble across ballet during one of his boxing classes, and his life is changed forever as he discovers his love and talent for ballet.“Billy Elliot” is a heartwarming and humorous story about a young boy and his family trying to fulfill their dreams through music and choreography.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.The show starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and 2, exit 1 or 5*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.