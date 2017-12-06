Learning history from a Korean fashion pioneer : For designer Jin Teok, it all started with a white shirt

Designer Jin Teok stands among her designs at her shop in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul. Jin is considered a living legend in the Korean fashion industry. [WOO SANG-JO]

Above, a denim dress and red vest inspired by hanbok (traditional Korean dress) and a white shirt, below, designed by Jin Teok. [ARUMJIGI, JIN TEOK]

A banner for “Couture Korea” hangs outside the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, left. At right, a visitor looks at works designed by designer Jin Teok. [JOONGANG SUNDAY]

Currently on display at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco is the “Couture Korea” exhibition, which will be held through February. The exhibition features works from various Korean fashion designers who have been influenced by Korean traditional apparel. Among them are designer Jin Teok’s embroidered top adorned with Shin Saimdang’s (1504-51) “Grass and Insect Paintings” and a denim dress and robe-like vest made in the style of traditional hanbok (Korean traditional dress).Starting with her very first womenswear brand Francoise in 1965, Jin has been a part of the Korean fashion industry for 52 years now. She designed the uniforms worn by athletes at the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and founded the Seoul Fashion Artist Association in 1990, for which she served as the chairman for the first five years. Having made her foreign debut in 1993 with her first Paris collection, Jin took the honor of being the only Korean named as one of the “Top 500 World Fashion Icons” selected by U.K. publishing company Phaidon.At 83 years old, with 52 years of experience, Jin still wakes up everyday with the goal of creating something new and wonderful. The JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, interviewed the designer to learn more about her career and her life in fashion. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.The whole family came to Seoul in 1948, when I was 14 years old. When I was attending middle school in Seoul, the 6.25 War [the Korean War, which began on June 25, 1950] broke out, and we had to move to Jeju during the 1.4 retreat [the mass evacuation of civilians during January of 1951 after the North Korean army broke through the defense line]. So everything was really different for me, since I started out in Hamgyong and ended up in Jeju. It was the same Korean, but I just couldn’t communicate. I once tried to trade a gold ring for cash, but gave up because I couldn’t understand what they were saying.One day while I was growing up, I saw my older brother’s white shirts hanging in front of the window. And when the light went through the shirt, it was just so beautiful. I wouldn’t be exaggerating if I said that the lingering image of what I saw that day has held me steady as a designer. When the light penetrated through the cotton, it made the very fibers pure and visible, and it was more breathtaking than any silk in the world. From then on, cotton became an inseparable part of “Jin Teok’s clothes.”White shirts are me, Jin Teok, and they’re the part of my design that’s kept me strong through all these years. There’s an interesting nuance to a shirt. If a woman wears a bigger size men’s shirt, pulls it back a little and reveals the neckline, then it’s very sexy. Shirts, I believe, are the convergence of masculinity and femininity, and the mix is the sexiest part - it’s also the reason I can’t give up on white shirts.I failed my college entrance exams, and while I was wandering in despair, I came across her studio near Gwang Bridge in central Seoul. She was standing there with doll-like eyelashes, red fingernails and a long tobacco pipe between her fingers, like Audrey Hepburn from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” When I went in and asked her why her studio was called “Nora Noh,” she told me the story of Nora, the main character from [Henrik] Ibsen’s play, “A Doll’s House,” and her journey to becoming a designer. That’s when I first began to admire the life of a fashion designer.It was partly because I wanted to escape the hard life I was living while being forced to live in my mother-in-law’s house. I enrolled in an academy without my parents-in-law knowing, and they soon figured it out because I had to run the sewing machine every night. But when I finally said to them, “I have to study fashion, I think I have the skills,” they let me do it.I wanted to have a fancy name, so I asked my friend’s husband, who had worked as a diplomat in France, to come up with a French name (laughs). Thanks to the name, I had a lot of fancy customers, too.After my show finished, this person came backstage and asked to shake my hand. She introduced herself as the International Herald Tribune’s fashion editor Suzy Menkes, and said, “I waited five minutes just to shake your hand.” When I woke up the next morning and went to the front desk, I saw a newspaper featuring clothes that looked exactly like mine. I was shocked that someone had copied me and used the same materials, but below the photo it read “Jin Teok.” I burst into tears. My name was put among global designers, and it felt so fulfilling.To be honest, the reason I took part in the Paris collection in the ’90s wasn’t to achieve a big goal. I just wanted to prove that we also have this kind of fashion and this vibe in Korea. Whether it was a 30 [out of 100], or 50, we would be able to know where we stood and then start from there. But being named one of the top 500 people in fashion allowed me to take relief that I had done what I had to do.Me and the other designers came together to start our very own Paris collection, but we didn’t have samples to study. It’s also the case now, but the famous fashion shows in other countries only allow those with an invitation - like journalists or buyers - to enter, and we were denied. Then, we heard that Japanese brand Issey Miyake was giving out tickets to their show to their VIP customers. So, we headed to Japan and bought their clothes. We bought something like 6 million won ($5520) worth of clothes. And so, we got ourselves a ticket, but there were seven of us who were a part of founding the SFAA (Park Youn-soo, Han Hye-ja, Sul Yun-hyoung, Park Hang-chi, Oh Eun-hwan and Rubina).I went in on my own, put the ticket in my bag and threw it outside. We did that six times and all seven of us got inside.The show, to put it simply, was a culture shock to us. We walked outside to a park after the show was over, and we were all speechless with our heads down. We felt so pathetic and some of us even started crying. But we still pulled through, telling ourselves that we can do it. That’s how the SFAA began: with no money and with no experience. Korean fashion has come so far, even though we started so recklessly.I think the inspiration for a design comes from the DNA of a culture and emotions that we already have. That’s why a designer’s radar is always on. We absorb and feel everything, and eventually, the things that have accumulated inside of me explode.Not necessarily, no. Just as children resemble their parents, it’s all in our DNA. Our culture and tradition, the emotions and art are all embedded within our DNA. All we have to do is just remember that DNA, and we can use Korean design even when we’re making a simple T-shirt.I go swimming every day, and stretch often. And aside from keeping myself in shape, I think it’s my passion for clothes and design that keeps me young and healthy.I want to design well. I want to make things that customers feel are worth keeping.It just comes down to doing your best. If you absorb all the culture that we have and mix it with the knowledge of today, then you’ll get your unique idea and right sense of these times.Honesty. If there’s a speck of guilt in what I’m doing, then it is wrong.I think the young people these days are very greedy. And quite a lot of their greed doesn’t match their reality. If they let go of that greed, then they can live their lives happily. Success cannot be measured in numbers. I hope they obtain the wisdom to feel happy with the little things.Open until Feb. 4 at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco is the “Couture Korea” exhibition, highlighting the history of hanbok, or traditional Korean dress. Co-organized by the Asian Art Museum and the Arumjigi Culture Keepers Foundation and sponsored by the Korea Foundation, the exhibit opened on Nov. 1 and is the first-ever hanbok exhibition held at a major museum in the United States.Throughout the exhibition are some 120 pieces that have been carefully selected over the course of three years by both the museum and the Arumjigi Foundation and flown across the Pacific. The exhibition features works from reinterpretations of the clothing worn by the royal family in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), to modern hanbok-style dresses created by some of the most talented contemporary Korean designers such as Jin Teok, Im Seonoc and Jung Mi-sun.“K-fashion has the potential to overthrow K-pop or K-drama [in popularity],” said Jay Xu, the director of the museum. “Korean fashion takes the simple act of dressing to a new level. Their designs, built upon a truly rich heritage as this exhibition demonstrates, can be appreciated by an international audience.”In the museum’s Korean art galleries are art pieces owned by the museum, such as portraits, accessories and bojagi [traditional wrapping cloths], which help visitors get a better grasp of the traditions of Korea.BY SEO JUNG-MIN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]1965년 여성복 ‘프랑소와즈’를 시작으로 올해로 52년째. 88년 서울올림픽 유니폼을 디자인했고, 90년 서울패션디자이너협의회(SFAA)를 창단해 5년간 초대회장을 역임했다. 93년부터 파리 컬렉션에 참가했고, 99년 영국의 예술전문 출판사 파이돈이 선정하는 ‘20세기를 빛낸 패션인 500인’에 한국인으로는 유일하게 선정되는 등 전 세계인에게 한국 패션의 우수성을 알려왔던 한국 패션의 선구자. 하지만 83세의 현역 디자이너는 여전히 ‘꿈’을 묻는 질문에 “좋은 옷을 만들고 싶다”고 답한다. 이토록 단단하고 창의적인 인생에는 어떤 이야기가 담겨 있을까.“14살이던 1948년에 온가족이 남쪽으로 내려왔다. 서울에서 학교를 다닐 때 6.25전쟁이 터졌고, 1.4후퇴 때 제주도로 피난을 갔다. 함경도 여학생이 제주도로 갔으니 환경이 엄청 달라진 거다. 같은 한국말인데도 안 통했다. 작은 금반지를 현찰로 바꿔서 운동화를 사려고 하는데 말이 안통해서 결국 그냥 돌아왔던 기억이 있다.”“흙집 창문 앞에 오라버니의 흰색 (와이)셔츠가 걸려있는데 그 셔츠에 빛이 투과됐을 때 모습이 너무 아름다웠다. 일평생 그때 그 감동의 여운이 오늘까지 디자이너 진태옥을 지탱하고 있다고 해도 과언이 아니다. 빛이 투과돼서 섬유조직이 투명하게 드러나던 광목은 그 어떤 비단보다 더 감동적이었다. 그때부터 광목은 ‘진태옥의 옷’을 말할 때 빠져선 안 되는 중요한 소재가 됐다.”“끊임없이 나를 이끌고 지탱시킨 디자인의 근원, ‘화이트셔츠=진태옥’이다. 셔츠에는 참 재밌는 뉘앙스가 있다. 남자의 빅 셔츠를 여자가 입고 약간 뒤로 젖혀서 목을 드러내면 아주 섹시하다. 남성과 여성의 만남, 그 중성적인 지점이 굉장히 섹시하게 보이는 건데 내가 화이트셔츠를 포기하지 못하는 이유이기도 하다.”“어떨 때는 가장 여성적으로 보일 수 있도록, 혹은 가장 보호해야 할 것 같은 실루엣으로 옷을 만든다. 남자가 사랑하지 않으면 안 될 것 같은 여성스러운 옷이다. 반대로 굉장히 단순한 라인으로 남성적인 디자인을 만들기도 한다. 화이트셔츠는 그만큼 느낌이 다양하다. 어떤 때는 섹시하고, 어떤 때는 여성적이고, 때로는 아름답고, 때로는 남성적이다. 선탠을 한 여자가 화이트 셔츠를 입으면 야성미까지 있다. 그래서 ‘진태옥의 디자인은 셔츠가 시작이다’라고 할 수 있다. 그 바람에 이 나이가 됐어도 내 잠옷은 셔츠다.(웃음)”“대학에 떨어지고 방황할 때, 서울 광교 옆을 지나다 패션 디자이너 노라노 선생의 의상실을 발견했다. 속눈썹이 인형처럼 길게 달린 여자 분이 빨간 매니큐어를 하고, 영화 ‘티파니에서 아침을’의 주인공 오드리 헵번처럼 긴 담뱃대를 들고 서 있었다. “의상실 이름이 왜 ‘노라노’인가” 물었더니 입센의 소설 ‘인형의 집’ 주인공 노라를 이야기하면서 자신이 노라가 되기까지의 스토리를 들려줬다. 그때부터 패션 디자이너의 삶을 동경하게 됐다.”“힘들었던 시집살이에서 명분 있는 탈출구를 찾다가 나도 ‘노라’가 돼보자 결심했다. 처음에는 시어른들 몰래 학원을 다녔는데 숙제를 하느라 밤마다 재봉틀 소리를 내는 바람에 금세 들통 났다. 결국 ‘옷 공부를 해야겠다, 재주도 있는 것 같다’ 했더니 허락해주시더라. 그때부터 맘 놓고 큰딸 노승은(패션 디자이너)을 시어른들에게 맡기고 정식으로 복장학원엘 다녔다.”“이름을 좀 근사하게 짓고 싶어서 프랑스에서 외교관을 지낸 선배 언니의 남편에게 부탁해서 불어로 이름을 지었다.(웃음) 덕분에 멋쟁이 고객들이 많이 왔다.”“당연히. 영화배우 문희씨하고는 아주 가깝게 지냈다. 어떤 연예인은 의상실에 오면 정신이 없는데, 문희씨는 가만히 앉아서 내가 제안하는 것들을 고개를 끄덕이면서 보곤 했다. 여러 모로 나와 잘 맞았고, 나중에는 이웃으로 살 만큼 친했다.”“멋쟁이 엄마(연극배우 김화영)의 손을 잡고 자주 왔다. 지금도 배두나를 만나면 ‘너 기저귀 차고 우리 숍에 온 거 기억하니’ 물어보곤 한다.(웃음) ”“이 선생이 명동에서 살롱(1961년 오픈한 ‘네오 의상실’)을 할 때, 하루에 한 번씩 그 쇼윈도를 통과했던 걸 보면 천생 디자이너가 되려고 그랬나 보다. 내가 그렇게나 동경하는 도시 파리의 분위기가 온몸에서 풍겼던 분이다. 생머리에 긴 말 장화를 신은 모습을 보며 ‘나도 저렇게 돼야지’ 결심했었다. ”“60~70년대부터 알고 지낸 꽤 오래된 사이이다. 특히 성격이 활달하고 스스럼이 없던 윤석화씨가 프랑소와즈 숍에 처음 들어온 날 ‘저는 가수 윤석화입니다’라고 인사하던 모습이 아직도 기억난다. ‘이 아가씨 봐라, 예쁜 아가씨가 쾌활하기까지 하네’ 생각했다.”“수지 맨키스라는 사람이 어떤 영향력을 가진 기자였는지 전혀 몰랐다. 파리에서 처음 쇼를 하는 날이라 ‘누가 내 쇼를 보러올까’ 불안하기만 했다. 아는 기자도 없고, 아는 바이어도 없어서 ‘이럴 거면 그냥 딱 한 사람만 앉혀놓고 쇼를 하자’ 했더니 스태프들이 웃더라. 쇼가 막 시작하려는데 무대 뒤에 있던 모델들이 수근 거렸다. 얘들이 한국 디자이너라고 업신여겨서 이러나 했는데 알고 보니 ‘수지가 왔다’는 거다. 쇼 끝나고 무대 뒤로 어떤 여자가 오더니 나한테 악수를 청하면서 자기를 ‘수지 맨키스’라고 소개하고는 ‘내가 너하고 악수하기 위해 5분을 기다렸다’며 웃더라. 그때도 그 사람의 존재를 못 느꼈다. 다음날 아침 일어나서 호텔 프론트 데스크 위의 신문을 보니까 내 옷이 보였다. 누가 내 것을 카피했나보다, 내가 쓴 원단하고 똑같네, 한참 놀라고 있는데 사진 밑을 보니까 ‘진태옥’이라고 쓰여 있더라. 눈물이 났다. 요지 야마모토, 크리스찬 라크르와, 마틴 싯봉, 로메오 질리 등 세계적인 디자이너들 가운데 진태옥이 있으니 얼마나 감격스럽던지. 아, 내가 뭐를 해내긴 해냈구나 싶어 뿌듯했다.”“2015년 수지 멘키스가 한국을 방문했을 때 다시 만났는데 그가 ‘여전히 너를 기억한다’며 ‘너의 옷은 시(詩)다’라고 말해줬다. 50주년 전시회 도록을 준비할 때 ‘네가 표현한 그 한마디가 나를 정립시켜줬다, 그러니 네가 추천사를 한 번 써줄 수 없겠느냐’ 했더니 쾌히 승낙하고 써줘서 고마웠다.”“사실 90년대에 파리 컬렉션에 나간 건 큰 소득을 얻기 위해서가 아니었다. 한국에도 이런 패션이 있다는 걸 제대로 증명하고 싶었기 때문이다. 대한민국에도 이런 디자인이 있다는 것, 이런 감각이 있다는 걸 보여주고 싶었다. 그게 외국인들의 눈엔 30점짜리든 50점짜리든, 우리가 지금 어느 시점에 와있는지 확인하고 거기서부터 다시 시작하면 되니까. 우리 패션이, 우리 디자인이, 우리의 감성이 담긴 옷이 외국에서 어떤 호응을 보이는지 그때는 국내에서 전혀 가늠을 못했기 때문에 말하자면 실험을 한 거다. 그런데 세계 패션인 500인에 선정되기까지 하니까, 나로서는 내가 할일을 했구나 안도가 됐다.”“이 얘기만 하면 정말 신이 난다.(웃음) 우리도 파리 컬렉션 같은 걸 해보자고 디자이너들끼리 의견이 모아졌는데 무슨 샘플이 있어야 하잖나. 지금으로 말하면 벤치마킹할 만한 것. 지금도 그렇지만 외국의 유명 컬렉션들은 기자·바이어 등 초대된 사람만 들어갈 수 있으니 우리로선 난감했다. 그때 일본 패션 브랜드인 이세이 미야케에서 VIP 고객들에게 파리 컬렉션 티켓을 준다는 정보를 얻었다. 무작정 일본으로 가서 옷을 샀다. 그때 돈으로 아마 600만원 어치 정도 산 것 같다. 매장 매니저에게 ‘티켓을 달라’고 했다. 안 그러면 이거 다 반품한다고. 그렇게 티켓 한 장을 구했는데 당시 스파 설립를 준비하던 디자이너는 7명(박윤수·한혜자·설윤형·박항치·오은환·루비나)이었다.”“일단 7명이 파리에 도착해서 함께 쇼 장으로 갔다. 공원에 300명 정도 들어갈 수 있는 천막을 친 곳이었는데 입구 직원들한테 ‘나 티켓이 한 장밖에 없는데 내 친구들을 함께 들여보내 줄 수 없니?’ 물었다. 정말 순진했지. 당연히 안 된다는 답이 돌아왔고다. 결국 나 혼자 입장해서 핸드백에 티켓을 넣은 다음 천막 밖으로 던졌다. 그렇게 연속으로 핸드백을 던져서 7명이 쇼 장에 다 들어갔다. 정해진 자리가 없으니 맨 뒤에서 까치발을 한 채 쇼를 보는데 그 열기가 말도 못했다. 한마디로 문화적 쇼크였다. 쇼가 끝난 후 공원에서 걸어 나오는데 우린 모두 다 고개를 숙이고 말이 없었다. 바로 앞에 있는 커피숍에서 맥주를 한 잔씩 마시는데 너무 침통한 분위기였다. 울음소리도 들리고. 우리 입장이 너무 한심스러우니까 막 복받쳐서 몇 명이 울더라. 그래도 힘내서 우리 해보자, 이렇게 시작한 것이 스파였다. 돈도 없고, 경험도 없이, 그렇게 힘들게 무모하게 시작해서 지금까지 대한민국 패션이 온 거다.”“30년 전에도 파리에서 똑같이 한불수교 100주년 기념 전시를 했는데, 현지반응이 130주년 때와는 하늘과 땅 차이로 달랐다. 100주년 때는 한국의 존재감이 너무 작았다. 전시 장소도 조그맣고, 오는 사람도 전부 한국교민들뿐. 신문에 전시 기사 한 줄이 안 났다. 돌아오는 길에 굉장히 회의감을 느꼈다. 내가 이걸 왜 했지? 누구를 위해 한 거지? 그런데 130주년 때는 상황이 전혀 달랐다. 깜짝 놀랐다. 장소도 파리장식미술관이었다. 당시 에펠탑 앞에선 젊은 애들이 싸이의 노래를 부르고 춤을 출 만큼 한국이 많이 알려졌고, 전시회도 성공적이었다. 자랑스러웠다. ”“50주년 전시회를 열었는데 일종의 반성문이나 일기장 같은 거라고 생각했다. 작품을 대하는 나의 철학이 또 한 번 정리되는 계기가 됐다.”“디자인의 영감이라는 게 생각해보면 내가 이미 갖고 있는 우리 정서·문화의 DNA가 근원이 되는 것 같다. 어떤 동기로 인해 탁 건드려지면 그것이 다 뿜어져 나오는 게 아닐까. 그래서 디자이너들은 항상 더듬이가 열려있다. 다 흡수하고, 느끼고, 결국 내 것으로 만들어 이 안에 담아두면 언젠가는 그게 폭발하게 돼 있다.”“그건 그렇게 중요치 않다고 생각한다. 결국은 자식이 부모를 닮듯, 우리의 DNA는 우리 안에 있으니까. 우리 문화와 전통, 정서와 예술, 이런 DNA가 우리한테는 늘 있다. 그 DNA를 잊지 갖고 작업을 하면 티셔츠 하나를 심플하게 만들더라도 한국적인 디자인이 탄생할 수 있다고 생각한다.”“수영과 스트레칭을 열심히 한다. 건강도 건강이지만 옷과 디자인에 대한 열정이 나를 건강하게 만드는 게 아닐까 싶다. 패브릭만 봐도 흥분하고, 디자인 요소만 봐도 떨리고. 그 열정이 나를 쉬게 하지 않는다. 항상 나를 긴장하게 만드는 열정, 그게 건강을 잃지 않는 비결이다.”“저녁엔 소식을 하는데 특히 탄수화물을 적게 먹고, 대신 채식을 많이 한다.”“여전히 디자인을 잘하고 싶다. 소비자가 소장가치를 둘 만한 그런 작품을 만들고 싶다.”“모두들 너무 잘 하고 있어서 조언이 될 것 같지 않지만, 결국 열심히 하는 방법 밖에는 없는 것 같다. 우리가 가진 문화적 자산과 현시대의 정보들을 전부 다 흡수해 내 안에서 여과시킨 후 표현한다면 지금 이 시대에 맞는 나만의 아이디어와 감각이 나올 수 있을 것이다.”“정직하고 싶다. 내가 하는 일에, 양심에 조금이라도 거리끼면 그건 잘못된 거다.”“요즘 젊은이들은 굉장히 욕심이 많은 것 같다. 상당 부분 자신의 현실하고는 안 맞는 욕심들이다. 그 욕심을 버리면 인생을 행복하게 잘 살 수 있다. 성공이라는 게 어떤 점수를 매길 수 있는 건 아니다. 작은 일에도 스스로 행복을 느끼며 살 수 있는 지혜를 가졌으면 좋겠다.”서정민 기자