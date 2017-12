Volunteers pack gifts for about 560 children from low-income families at the Shinsegae Department Store in Centum City, Busan, on Tuesday. As part of its annual “Santa Expedition” program, ChildFund Korea delivers packages containing donated backpacks, ear warmers, hats, snacks and other items for the winter. The donations from private companies and individuals total around 100 million won ($92,000). [YONHAP]