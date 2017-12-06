Going against the tide (kor)
미국·일본은 법인세 인하 경쟁하는데…
Dec 06,2017
The U.S. Senate approved a bill on a sweeping tax code revision to execute President Donald Trump’s key campaign promise to slash tax rates. Under the bill, the maximum corporate tax rate would be come down to 20 percent from the current 35 percent.
A version that passed the House also cuts the top rate by 15 percentage points. Once the Senate and House coordinate separate versions of the tax bill, U.S. enterprises will enjoy their biggest tax cut in 31 years.
Japan also is mulling a temporary cut of up to 20 percent from the current 30 percent. It wants to buy time for Japanese enterprises to invest more aggressively in innovations for the evolution into a fourth industrial age. Under the so-called package on productivity revolution that Tokyo will unveil soon, the tax rate will drop to allow companies to become more globally competitive.
Korea is going the opposite direction of the global trend of governments competing to make an environment more favorable for companies. The government and ruling party have proposed to raise the maximum tax rate on companies earning 200 billion won ($184 million) or more to 25 percent from the current 22 percent. The opposition differs on the scope of the hike, but nevertheless is unopposed to raising the levy on large companies.
Once the tax bill passes the legislative, tax rates on large companies will go up for the first time in 28 years. The corporate tax rates of the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development last year averaged 24.7 percent — down from 32.2 percent in 2000.
Governments around the world are trying to create good business environments because that is the only way to generate decent jobs.
Korea Inc. is beset with a bombardment of government demands — the hike in minimum wage, cuts in work hours, and conversion of contract workers to permanent status — that will sharply increase the burden of labor costs. Korean companies cannot afford to hire and operate at their best on the international stage. The government must not make the mistake of killing the goose before it lays the egg.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 5, Page 34
미국이 파격적인 감세안을 실행에 옮기고 있다. 미국 상원은 지난 2일 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 핵심 공약인 대규모 감세법안을 통과시켰다. 35%의 법인세 최고세율을 20%로 끌어내리는 내용이다. 지난달 하원에서도 법인세율을 15%포인트 인하하는 법안이 통과됐다. 상·하원의 감세안이 단일 법안으로 조정되면 미국 기업은 31년 만의 최대 규모 감세 혜택을 누리게 된다.
일본도 현재 30% 정도인 법인세율을 한시적으로 최대 20%까지 낮추는 방안을 논의하고 있다. 사물인터넷(IoT) 같은 혁신기술에 투자하는 기업의 법인세 부담을 덜어 주기 위해서다. 일본 언론의 보도에 따르면 일본 정부가 곧 발표할 '생산성 혁명 정책 패키지'에는 "국제 경쟁에서 충분히 싸울 수 있을 정도로 (법인세를) 경감한다"는 표현까지 들어갔다고 한다. 법인세를 중심으로 글로벌 감세 경쟁이 뜨겁게 벌어지고 있다.
이런 나라 밖 움직임에는 아랑곳하지 않고 한국은 전혀 다른 길을 가고 있다. 정부와 여당은 과세표준 2000억원 초과 대기업의 최고세율을 22%에서 25%로 올리는 법안을 내놓았다. 야당도 인상 폭에 이견이 있을 뿐 대기업 최고세율 인상 자체에는 찬성하고 있다. 여야 합의로 증세안이 통과되면 한국의 법인세 최고세율은 28년 만에 다시 오른다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국들의 법인세율은 2000년까지만 해도 평균 32.2%였다가 꾸준히 하락해 지난해에는 24.7%였다.
각국이 기업하기 좋은 환경을 위해 안간힘을 쓰는 것은 기업이 좋은 일자리를 만드는 보고(寶庫)이기 때문이다. 우리 기업들은 최저임금 인상, 노동시간 단축, 비정규직 줄이기 등 쏟아지는 새 정부의 주문에 정신을 못 차리고 있다. 이러고도 기업이 좋은 일자리를 만들고 글로벌 경쟁에서 승리할 수 있다고 믿는가. 일자리라는 황금알이 나오기도 전에 거위의 배부터 가르는 잘못은 저지르지 말아야 한다.