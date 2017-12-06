Glimmer of hope (kor)

A top UN official’s visit to Pyongyang on Tuesday draws our attention. Jeffrey Feltman, undersecretary general for political affairs at the United Nations, is on a trip to North Korea amid heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang after the North tested its most advanced ICBM last week. His visit suggests that there is still a possibility of dialogue with the recalcitrant state before both sides end up pulling Northeast Asia into an unparalleled crisis.
A UN spokesperson tersely said that Feltman will visit several UN projects in the reclusive nation. But he will most likely meet with high-ranking North Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, and discuss thorny issues such as Pyongyang’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and the international community’s tough sanctions. Under intense pain from the UN-led sanctions, North Korea will almost certainly demand of him that the international body ease its sanctions.
In that case, Feltman’s visit can pave the way for North Korea to come to the negotiating table through UN arbitration. There are increasing signs that the North wants dialogue to break the deadlock. Above all, Pyongyang’s acceptance of the senior UN official’s visit is interpreted as an appeasement gesture. A number of security experts came up with the analysis that North Korea would not start to talk until it completes its ICBM technology in order to maximize its negotiating power.
That means North Korea will come to the bargaining table after finishing the development of its nuclear missiles. After the launch of its Hwasong-15 ICBM on Nov. 28, North Korea officially declared it had wrapped up nuclear armament development. Therefore, the UN official could achieve some meaningful results from his meetings with top North Korean officials. Feltman — appointed by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon — served for nearly thirty years in the United States foreign service. In other words, he can closely communicate with the State Department.
Regarding Feltman’s trip to North Korea, our foreign ministry said it has been in close consultation with the United Nations. That means that our government and the UN had been coordinating over his visit. Dark clouds are gathering fast over the Korean Peninsula, particularly after China’s announcement of a large-scale air surveillance drill in reaction to the joint Korea-U.S. Air Force drill that began last week. The government must not miss a rare opportunity for dialogue through close cooperation with the United Nations.
어제부터 시작된 제프리 펠트먼 유엔 사무차장의 방북은 면밀하게 주시하고 활용해야 할 사안이다. 그의 방북을 계기로 꽉 막힌 북한과의 대화 채널이 열릴 가능성이 있는 까닭이다. 유엔 대변인은 "펠트먼 사무차장이 유엔 프로젝트 현장을 방문할 예정"이라고만 밝혔다. 하지만 그가 이용호 외무상 등 북한 고위 인사를 만나 북핵 및 대북제재 문제를 논의할 게 틀림없다. 유엔 주도의 대북제재로 고통받는 북한이 제 발로 찾아온 펠트먼에게 제재 완화를 요구하지 않을 리 없다.
이럴 경우 유엔의 중재를 통해 북한이 대화 테이블로 나올 기회가 마련된다. 요즘 북한이 대화를 원한다는 징조도 여기저기서 나타나고 있다. 우선 펠트먼을 받아들인 것 자체가 유화 제스처로 봐야 한다. 전문가들 사이에선 북한이 대미 협상력을 극대화하기 위해 핵 탑재 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 완성하기 전까지는 대화에 나서지 않을 거란 분석이 많았다. 이는 북한이 핵미사일 개발을 끝낸 뒤에는 협상 테이블로 나올 거란 얘기다. 북한은 지난달 28일 신형 ICBM '화성-15형' 발사 후 표면적으론 핵 무력 완성을 선언했다. 이런 터라 펠트먼이 김정은 노동당 위원장을 만날지는 불투명하지만 다른 핵심 인사와의 협상을 통해 의미 있는 성과를 낼 수 있다. 게다가 그는 외교관 출신 미국인이다. 미 국무부와의 긴밀한 소통과 협상도 가능하다는 얘기다.
외교부 측은 펠트먼 방북 등과 관련해 "유엔 측과 긴밀히 협의해 왔다"고 밝히고 있다. 사전 조율이 있었음을 시인한 셈이다. 지난달 말 시작된 한·미 공중 연합훈련에 맞서 그제 중국도 대규모 공군 정찰훈련을 했다고 발표하는 등 한반도 긴장이 갈수록 고조되고 있다. 이런 상황에서 정부는 모처럼 찾아온 대화의 기회를 놓치지 않기 위해 유엔과 긴밀히 협력해야 할 것이다.